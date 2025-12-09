I hope you came to the Week 15 Tight End Preview looking for a celebration of Harold Fannin Jr., because that is exactly what you are going to get. Fannin finished Week 14 as the TE1 with eight catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. And you know what, he'd been building to something just like this.

Fannin has had his moments throughout the year, but he looks truly elite with Shedeur Sanders. In Sanders' three starts, Fannin ranks second amongst all tight ends with a 27.8% target share. His 2.32 yards per route run and 14.9 PPR FPPG both rank fourth amongst tight ends in that stretch. His 17-game pace with Sanders is 85 catches for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns. Like I said, elite.

Now it has only been three games, so I don't want to make any grand proclamations about Fannin over the rest of the season. I will just say that he is TE3 in the rankings for me this week, and all three of our rankers have him ranked as a top-five tight end. If you already have Trey McBride or George Kittle, you should strongly consider Fannin in the flex, particularly in full PPR.

While Fannin is doing what we love to see from rookies, Tyler Warren is headed in the opposite direction. With Daniel Jones out for the year, Warren's recent slump in production is forecast to continue. He's just barely inside my top 12 tight ends this week, even though the Seahawks have been pretty bad against tight ends this year. It is possible Philip Rivers does something miraculous and fixes things, but we aren't holding our breath. If you've picked up Juwan Johnson, Theo Johnson, or Fannin recently, you can start them over Warren in Week 15.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 15:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

29.4% -- Kyle Pitts has a 29.4% target share in the four games Drake London has missed. He is a must-start if London is out this week.

Week 15 Streamers (TE Preview) Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 456 TD 5 FPTS/G 9 In Weeks 4-10, when Dart was the starter, Johnson was TE10 per game with an average of 11.9 PPR FPPG. In Week 13, when Dart returned, Johnson tied for the team lead in targets with eight. The rookie loves his tight end and should have success targeting him against the Washington Commanders. Washington has given up the third most PPR Fantasy points to opposing tight ends and just gave up three touchdowns to the Vikings tight ends. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 49 REYDS 435 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Loveland scored 12.9 PPR Fantasy points in the team's first game without Rome Odunze, the second time in three games he's scored at least that much. Loveland has been the team's second most efficient pass catcher this season and should be a low-end starter in the Fantasy playoffs. This week, I would start him over Tyler Warren.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 85 REYDS 619 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 Fannin is still just $5,800 on FanDuel despite the fact that he projects for the second-most points on the main slate. The Bears have given up the sixth most receptions to tight ends this season, and Fannin is clearly Shedeur Sanders' favorite target. This should be another game where the Browns play from behind and have to air it out. Don't be surprised if Sanders throws 40 passes and Fannin has another game with double-digit targets.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 84 REYDS 699 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Warren is more expensive than Fannin, which makes him a bad play this week, at least according to the projections. I am willing to take that type of risk for a contrarian player when I am getting a great player in a great matchup. Seattle has given up the second most points to tight ends this year, and I expect the Colts will be playing from behind. Again, this is only as a contrarian play, but it's a great one.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

