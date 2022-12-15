As the Fantasy Football playoffs begin, the tight end position could be in better shape than it has been in a long time. That's not necessarily because of a sudden influx of young, productive players that has emerged, but rather because we might be getting two of the bigger names at the position back from injuries this week.

Before we get to my Week 15 rankings for tight end, here are three big questions facing the position heading into this week:

Will Dallas Goedert (shoulder) and Darren Waller (hamstring) be back?

I'm ranking them as if they will be cleared to play, as both targeted Week 15 as their projected returns. Goedert was TE3 in per-game scoring before his injury, while Waller was just TE10, and that's more or less where I have them ranked, though obviously we'll want to see how they progress through the week of practice before locking them in our lineups. You may not end up using Waller, given his limited role (six targets per game) pre-injury, but there's also a chance he re-emerges as a must-start option now that he is presumably healthy -- the Raiders really haven't had anyone step up alongside Davante Adams this season.

Does Deebo Samuel's injury make it easier to trust George Kittle?

It certainly wasn't the case Sunday when Kittle had just five targets, though Samuel's injury came mid-way through a game the 49ers won so handily that they really didn't need much. They play on a short week against the Seahawks on Thursday, with Brock Purdy dealing with an oblique injury, so it's not a great spot for Kittle, who hasn't topped 30 yards in any of the past three games. However, with Samuel out of the picture, the math figures to get a bit easier for Kittle -- he had a solid 22% target share in Week 14, so if they have to throw more than 23 times this week, that could translate to a healthier total. Kittle is by no means the Fantasy stud you hoped he would be, but Samuel's injury does open an opportunity for him to get back to being a must-start Fantasy TE. I would start Evan Engram and Greg Dulcich ahead of him, but probably not anyone else who might be available in your leagues.

Is Chigoziem Okonkwo's breakout for real?

Breakout is a relative term here, as it always is when we're talking about tight ends. However, he has at least five targets in three straight games, totaling 13 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown over that stretch. Okonkwo is still mostly a part-time player for the Titans, however, having topped 50% of the snaps just once all season and never more than 60%. He's a pretty impressive athlete, but even in Sunday's six-catch game, he was out on the field for just half the team's pass plays -- and most weeks, the Titans aren't anywhere close to 44 pass plays. Okonkwo is a decent streamer, but unless his role grows, I don't see him as much more than that right now.

Here are my Week 15 rankings at tight end:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.