We got some rare good news on the injury front at the tight end position, which makes it suddenly look a lot deeper as the Fantasy Football playoffs begin in Wee 15.
Darren Waller (hamstring) looks like he has a pretty good chance to make his return from IR, so if you're a TE-needy team, go make sure he's not still sitting there on your wire this week. We don't know what to expect from Waller as far as playing time, nor how he'll fair with Tommy DeVito at QB, but he should see plenty of targets if he's healthy, and has to be viewed as a No. 1 TE whenever he's active. He was averaging 11.3 PPR points before his injury.
Taysom Hill (food/hand), Dalton Schultz (hamstring), and Tyler Higbee (neck) are all off the injury report after missing last week's games. Schultz and Hill are top-12 TEs, while Higbee is a high-end TE2 for this week.
Here are my rankings for Week 15 at the tight end position:
Week 15 Tight End Rankings
- Travis Kelce @NE
- Trey McBride vs. SF
- George Kittle @ARI
- David Njoku vs. CHI
- Evan Engram vs. BAL
- Taysom Hill vs. NYG
- Cole Kmet @CLE
- Isaiah Likely @JAX
- Jake Ferguson @BUF
- Dalton Kincaid vs. DAL
- Darren Waller @NO
- Dallas Goedert @SEA
- Dalton Schultz @TEN
- Kyle Pitts @CAR
- Tyler Higbee vs. WAS
- Logan Thomas @LAR
- Jonnu Smith @CAR
- Cade Otton @GB
- Tucker Kraft vs. TB
- Juwan Johnson vs. NYG
- Tyler Conklin @MIA
- Hunter Henry vs. KC
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
- Brevin Jordan @TEN