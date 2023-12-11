I'm at the point where if I added Trey McBride mid-way through this season, there might only be one tight end I'm starting over him: Travis Kelce. And, honestly, even that would at least be a question I would have to consider given how McBride is playing right now.

McBride had his coming out party in Week 8 after Zach Ertz went on IR, and he's been a top-five tight end since then, averaging 16.2 PPR points per game. He's been behind only T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, and David Njoku (who played an extra game) in that span, but he's also second in receptions and third in yards at the position in that span, with the gap between him and the guys ahead of him mostly explained by him having fewer touchdowns than the others.

But the thing about McBride -- he also had that Week 9 showing where he caught just three passes for 22 yards in a game where backup Clayton Tune attempted just 20 passes; take that one out, and he jumps up to 18.4 PPR points per game, well clear of anyone else at the position. And, given the QB uncertainty in Minnesota, plus George Kittle's inconsistency, I'm comfortable putting McBride right next to Kelce at the top of the position.

Unfortunately, fellow mid-season breakout Dalton Kincaid doesn't look nearly as strong at this point. With Dawson Knox back from IR in Week 14, Kincaid's short-yardage role in the Bills offense returned – just two of his targets Sunday traveled more than 10 yards down the field, and if you take those two out, his other six targets traveled just seven yards down the field total. The volume was still nice to see, and if that continues, it'll keep Kincaid Fantasy relevant even if he's just used on short-area routes. But it significantly limits his upside, and the fact Kincaid has just one more touchdown than Knox despite 41 more targets is a bit of a red flag.

If you have Kincaid, you're probably still starting him in Week 15, in what we're hoping is a shootout against the Cowboys. But he's more like a low-end TE1 than the must-start guy it looked like he was developing into. That's a disappointment as the playoffs loom.

Here are my rankings for Week 15 at the tight end position:

Week 15 Tight End Rankings