Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 45 47 D. Achane MIA 41 43.5 46 J. Gibbs DET 41 42.5 44 J. Cook BUF 36 37 38 B. Robinson ATL 34 36 38 J. Jacobs GB 31 31.5 32 J. Taylor IND 30 30.5 31 B. Irving TB 25 26.5 28 J. Williams DAL 22 23 24 C. Brown CIN 20 21.5 23 S. Barkley PHI 21 21 21 D. Henry BAL 21 21 21 K. Williams LAR 20 20 20 T. Etienne JAC 17 18 19 B. Hall NYJ 15 16 17 O. Hampton LAC 14 15 16 A. Jeanty LV 13 14.5 16 R. Harvey DEN 13 14 15 D. Swift CHI 13 14 15 R. Dowdle CAR 12 13 14 Q. Judkins CLE 12 12.5 13 W. Marks HOU 10 10.5 11 T. Henderson NE 9 10 11 J. Warren PIT 8 9 10 K. Walker III SEA 9 9 9 A. Jones MIN 8 8.5 9 D. Neal NO 8 8.5 9 K. Monangai CHI 8 8 8 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 6 6.5 7 T. Pollard TEN 6 6.5 7 K. Gainwell PIT 6 6.5 7 D. Singletary NYG 6 6.5 7 K. Hunt KC 6 6 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5.5 6 Z. Knight ARI 6 6 6 D. Montgomery DET 6 6 6 C. Hubbard CAR 6 6 6 B. Corum LAR 6 6 6 C. Rodriguez Jr. WAS 6 6 6 R. Stevenson NE 6 6 6 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 6 J. Mason MIN 6 6 6 K. Vidal LAC 5 5 5 R. White TB 5 5 5 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 B. Tuten JAC 5 5 5 J. Wright MIA 5 5 5 A. Kamara NO 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Smith-Njigba SEA 39 42 45 J. Chase CIN 35 38 41 P. Nacua LAR 33 36 39 A. St. Brown DET 27 29.5 32 C. Lamb DAL 25 27.5 30 R. Rice KC 24 26.5 29 G. Pickens DAL 23 25.5 28 D. Adams LAR 22 24 26 N. Collins HOU 21 23 25 D. London ATL 20 22.5 25 A. Brown PHI 18 19.5 21 J. Waddle MIA 17 18.5 20 C. Olave NO 15 17.5 20 J. Williams DET 13 14.5 16 T. McLaurin WAS 12 13.5 15 Z. Flowers BAL 11 13 15 J. Jefferson MIN 10 12 14 T. McMillan CAR 10 12 14 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 11 12.5 14 D. Smith PHI 11 12.5 14 C. Watson GB 12 12.5 13 E. Egbuka TB 10 11.5 13 M. Evans TB 10 11 12 G. Wilson NYJ 9 10.5 12 C. Sutton DEN 9 10 11 L. McConkey LAC 9 10 11 M. Pittman IND 8 9.5 11 R. Odunze CHI 8 9.5 11 J. Meyers JAC 8 9 10 J. Jennings SF 7 8 9 W. Robinson NYG 6 7.5 9 T. Higgins CIN 6 7.5 9 D. Metcalf PIT 7 7.5 8 A. Pierce IND 6 6.5 7 S. Diggs NE 6 6.5 7 D. Samuel WAS 6 6.5 7 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 6 6.5 7 K. Shakir BUF 6 6.5 7 C. Godwin TB 6 6.5 7 J. Higgins HOU 5 5.5 6 K. Boutte NE 5 5.5 6 L. Burden III CHI 5 5 5 J. Addison MIN 5 5 5 X. Worthy KC 5 5 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 18 20.5 23 B. Bowers LV 17 19.5 22 G. Kittle SF 14 16 18 H. Fannin CLE 9 10 11 T. Warren IND 8 9.5 11 T. Kelce KC 8 9 10 D. Kincaid BUF 7 8 9 K. Pitts ATL 6 7.5 9 J. Johnson NO 6 6.5 7 J. Ferguson DAL 5 6 7 D. Schultz HOU 5 5.5 6 C. Loveland CHI 5 5.5 6 H. Henry NE 5 5.5 6 B. Strange JAC 5 5.5 6 I. Likely BAL 5 5 5 M. Andrews BAL 5 5 5 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 5

Quarterback