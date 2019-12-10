Play

Fantasy Football Week 15 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave Richard's trade values chart can help you find a league-winning deal.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

52

56

Derrick Henry

45

45

Dalvin Cook

41

44

Ezekiel Elliott

31

33

Nick Chubb

30

32

Chris Carson

29

31

Melvin Gordon

26

29

Aaron Jones

23

25

Leonard Fournette

22

25

Todd Gurley

22

23

Alvin Kamara

21

25

Saquon Barkley

21

23

Mark Ingram

20

21

Austin Ekeler

16

19

Joe Mixon

16

17

Le'Veon Bell

15

18

Devin Singletary

14

16

James Conner

12

14

Phillip Lindsay

12

14

Marlon Mack

12

12

Devonta Freeman

11

13

Miles Sanders

9

11

David Montgomery

9

10

Kareem Hunt

8

10

Raheem Mostert

8

10

Josh Jacobs

7

8

DeAndre Washington

7

8

Carlos Hyde

7

7

Jordan Howard

7

7

Adrian Peterson

7

7

James White

6

10

Matt Breida

6

7

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Sony Michel

6

6

Kenyan Drake

5

7

LeSean McCoy

5

6

David Johnson

5

6

Jamaal Williams

5

6

Damien Williams

5

6

Latavius Murray

5

6

Bo Scarborough

5

5

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

35

39

DeAndre Hopkins

28

32

Tyreek Hill

25

28

Davante Adams

24

28

Amari Cooper

22

26

Julian Edelman

21

25

Robert Woods

21

25

Julio Jones

20

24

D.J. Moore

20

24

Chris Godwin

20

23

Cooper Kupp

18

22

Keenan Allen

17

21

Allen Robinson

16

20

Jarvis Landry

16

20

Adam Thielen

15

18

Kenny Golladay

15

17

Zach Pascal

14

17

Courtland Sutton

13

16

Stefon Diggs

13

16

Odell Beckham

11

14

Tyler Lockett

11

13

Tyler Boyd

10

14

T.Y. Hilton

10

13

Michael Gallup

10

13

Deebo Samuel

10

12

D.K. Metcalf

9

12

Emmanuel Sanders

9

12

DeVante Parker

8

12

A.J. Brown

8

10

Anthony Miller

7

10

John Brown

7

9

Marvin Jones

7

9

Will Fuller

7

9

Robby Anderson

7

9

Mike Williams

7

9

Darius Slayton

7

9

JuJu Smith-Schuster

7

8

Curtis Samuel

6

7

James Washington

6

7

Jamison Crowder

5

7

Christian Kirk

5

7

Marquise Brown

5

6

D.J. Chark

5

6

Terry McLaurin

5

6

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

George Kittle

22

26

Zach Ertz

22

26

Travis Kelce

22

25

Hunter Henry

16

19

Darren Waller

13

16

Mark Andrews

13

15

Austin Hooper

12

16

Jared Cook

12

15

Tyler Higbee

9

11

Jack Doyle

7

10

Evan Engram

7

9

Dallas Goedert

6

8

Kyle Rudolph

5

7

Mike Gesicki

5

6


Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Lamar Jackson

34

68

Deshaun Watson

25

50

Patrick Mahomes

19

38

Drew Brees

17

34

Dak Prescott

16

32

Carson Wentz

16

32

Russell Wilson

13

26

Jameis Winston

12

24

Matt Ryan

11

22

Kirk Cousins

10

20

Ryan Tannehill

10

20

Aaron Rodgers

9

18

Jimmy Garoppolo

8

16

Jared Goff

7

14

