Fantasy Football Week 15 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave Richard's trade values chart can help you find a league-winning deal.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
52
56
Derrick Henry
45
45
Dalvin Cook
41
44
Ezekiel Elliott
31
33
Nick Chubb
30
32
Chris Carson
29
31
Melvin Gordon
26
29
Aaron Jones
23
25
Leonard Fournette
22
25
Todd Gurley
22
23
Alvin Kamara
21
25
Saquon Barkley
21
23
Mark Ingram
20
21
Austin Ekeler
16
19
Joe Mixon
16
17
Le'Veon Bell
15
18
Devin Singletary
14
16
James Conner
12
14
Phillip Lindsay
12
14
Marlon Mack
12
12
Devonta Freeman
11
13
Miles Sanders
9
11
David Montgomery
9
10
Kareem Hunt
8
10
Raheem Mostert
8
10
Josh Jacobs
7
8
DeAndre Washington
7
8
Carlos Hyde
7
7
Jordan Howard
7
7
Adrian Peterson
7
7
James White
6
10
Matt Breida
6
7
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Sony Michel
6
6
Kenyan Drake
5
7
LeSean McCoy
5
6
David Johnson
5
6
Jamaal Williams
5
6
Damien Williams
5
6
Latavius Murray
5
6
Bo Scarborough
5
5
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
35
39
DeAndre Hopkins
28
32
Tyreek Hill
25
28
Davante Adams
24
28
Amari Cooper
22
26
Julian Edelman
21
25
Robert Woods
21
25
Julio Jones
20
24
D.J. Moore
20
24
Chris Godwin
20
23
Cooper Kupp
18
22
Keenan Allen
17
21
Allen Robinson
16
20
Jarvis Landry
16
20
Adam Thielen
15
18
Kenny Golladay
15
17
Zach Pascal
14
17
Courtland Sutton
13
16
Stefon Diggs
13
16
Odell Beckham
11
14
Tyler Lockett
11
13
Tyler Boyd
10
14
T.Y. Hilton
10
13
Michael Gallup
10
13
Deebo Samuel
10
12
D.K. Metcalf
9
12
Emmanuel Sanders
9
12
DeVante Parker
8
12
A.J. Brown
8
10
Anthony Miller
7
10
John Brown
7
9
Marvin Jones
7
9
Will Fuller
7
9
Robby Anderson
7
9
Mike Williams
7
9
Darius Slayton
7
9
JuJu Smith-Schuster
7
8
Curtis Samuel
6
7
James Washington
6
7
Jamison Crowder
5
7
Christian Kirk
5
7
Marquise Brown
5
6
D.J. Chark
5
6
Terry McLaurin
5
6
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
George Kittle
22
26
Zach Ertz
22
26
Travis Kelce
22
25
Hunter Henry
16
19
Darren Waller
13
16
Mark Andrews
13
15
Austin Hooper
12
16
Jared Cook
12
15
Tyler Higbee
9
11
Jack Doyle
7
10
Evan Engram
7
9
Dallas Goedert
6
8
Kyle Rudolph
5
7
Mike Gesicki
5
6
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Lamar Jackson
34
68
Deshaun Watson
25
50
Patrick Mahomes
19
38
Drew Brees
17
34
Dak Prescott
16
32
Carson Wentz
16
32
Russell Wilson
13
26
Jameis Winston
12
24
Matt Ryan
11
22
Kirk Cousins
10
20
Ryan Tannehill
10
20
Aaron Rodgers
9
18
Jimmy Garoppolo
8
16
Jared Goff
7
14
