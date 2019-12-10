Fantasy Football Week 15 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 52 56 Derrick Henry 45 45 Dalvin Cook 41 44 Ezekiel Elliott 31 33 Nick Chubb 30 32 Chris Carson 29 31 Melvin Gordon 26 29 Aaron Jones 23 25 Leonard Fournette 22 25 Todd Gurley 22 23 Alvin Kamara 21 25 Saquon Barkley 21 23 Mark Ingram 20 21 Austin Ekeler 16 19 Joe Mixon 16 17 Le'Veon Bell 15 18 Devin Singletary 14 16 James Conner 12 14 Phillip Lindsay 12 14 Marlon Mack 12 12 Devonta Freeman 11 13 Miles Sanders 9 11 David Montgomery 9 10 Kareem Hunt 8 10 Raheem Mostert 8 10 Josh Jacobs 7 8 DeAndre Washington 7 8 Carlos Hyde 7 7 Jordan Howard 7 7 Adrian Peterson 7 7 James White 6 10 Matt Breida 6 7 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Sony Michel 6 6 Kenyan Drake 5 7 LeSean McCoy 5 6 David Johnson 5 6 Jamaal Williams 5 6 Damien Williams 5 6 Latavius Murray 5 6 Bo Scarborough 5 5 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 35 39 DeAndre Hopkins 28 32 Tyreek Hill 25 28 Davante Adams 24 28 Amari Cooper 22 26 Julian Edelman 21 25 Robert Woods 21 25 Julio Jones 20 24 D.J. Moore 20 24 Chris Godwin 20 23 Cooper Kupp 18 22 Keenan Allen 17 21 Allen Robinson 16 20 Jarvis Landry 16 20 Adam Thielen 15 18 Kenny Golladay 15 17 Zach Pascal 14 17 Courtland Sutton 13 16 Stefon Diggs 13 16 Odell Beckham 11 14 Tyler Lockett 11 13 Tyler Boyd 10 14 T.Y. Hilton 10 13 Michael Gallup 10 13 Deebo Samuel 10 12 D.K. Metcalf 9 12 Emmanuel Sanders 9 12 DeVante Parker 8 12 A.J. Brown 8 10 Anthony Miller 7 10 John Brown 7 9 Marvin Jones 7 9 Will Fuller 7 9 Robby Anderson 7 9 Mike Williams 7 9 Darius Slayton 7 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 8 Curtis Samuel 6 7 James Washington 6 7 Jamison Crowder 5 7 Christian Kirk 5 7 Marquise Brown 5 6 D.J. Chark 5 6 Terry McLaurin 5 6

Tight End

Player Non PPR George Kittle 22 26 Zach Ertz 22 26 Travis Kelce 22 25 Hunter Henry 16 19 Darren Waller 13 16 Mark Andrews 13 15 Austin Hooper 12 16 Jared Cook 12 15 Tyler Higbee 9 11 Jack Doyle 7 10 Evan Engram 7 9 Dallas Goedert 6 8 Kyle Rudolph 5 7 Mike Gesicki 5 6



Quarterback

