What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

More Week 15 help: Believe It or Not | Week 14 Winners | Week 14 Losers | Early Waivers

Running Back



Player tm Non PPR D. Henry TEN 44 44 D. Cook MIN 43 46 N. Chubb CLE 41 41 C. McCaffrey CAR 36 40 J. Robinson JAC 35 37 A. Kamara NO 33 35 D. Montgomery CHI 27 29 A. Ekeler LAC 25 29 C. Carson SEA 24 26 J. Taylor IND 23 25 A. Jones GB 20 22 M. Sanders PHI 20 22 R. Jones TB 19 19 C. Akers LAR 18 18 D. Swift DET 16 18 K. Drake ARI 16 17 J. Jacobs LV 16 17 A. Gibson WAS 14 17 J. Dobbins BAL 13 14 E. Elliott DAL 13 14 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 13 14 K. Hunt CLE 12 14 Da. Johnson HOU 12 13 M. Gaskin MIA 11 12 W. Gallman NYG 11 11 M. Gordon DEN 10 11 J. Conner PIT 10 11 J. Mixon CIN 9 10 R. Mostert SF 9 9 M. Davis CAR 8 8 J. Wilson SF 8 8 T. Pollard DAL 7 7 J. Williams GB 6 7 N. Hines IND 6 7 G. Edwards BAL 6 6 D. Harris NE 6 5 J.D. McKissic WAS 5 7 C. Edmonds ARI 5 6 P. Lindsay DEN 5 5 Du. Johnson HOU 5 5 D. Henderson LAR 5 5 D. Booker LV 5 5 S. Ahmed MIA 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5 B. Scott PHI 5 5 B. Snell PIT 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Adams GB 40 44 T. Hill KC 38 41 DK Metcalf SEA 29 32 A.J. Brown TEN 29 31 S. Diggs BUF 26 30 A. Robinson CHI 24 28 C. Ridley ATL 23 27 K. Allen LAC 23 27 D. Hopkins ARI 22 26 M. Thomas NO 20 24 B. Aiyuk SF 21 25 A. Thielen MIN 19 22 A. Cooper DAL 18 21 M. Evans TB 18 21 J. Jefferson MIN 18 20 T. Hilton IND 17 20 D.J. Moore CAR 15 17 T. McLaurin WAS 15 17 C. Godwin TB 14 18 C. Kupp LAR 14 17 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 14 17 R. Woods LAR 14 16 J. Jones ATL 13 16 D. Johnson PIT 13 16 R. Anderson CAR 10 13 C. Davis TEN 10 13 K. Golladay DET 10 12 T. Lockett SEA 10 12 B. Cooks HOU 9 11 D. Parker MIA 9 11 T. Patrick DEN 8 10 K. Coutee HOU 7 9 C. Beasley BUF 6 9 J. Landry CLE 6 9 T. Higgins CIN 6 8 T. Boyd CIN 6 8 C. Claypool PIT 6 8 M. Brown BAL 6 7 M. Jones DET 5 6 C. Samuel CAR 5 5 Z. Moss BUF 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 33 37 D. Waller LV 17 20 M. Andrews BAL 14 17 T. Hockenson DET 11 13 H. Henry LAC 10 12 R. Gronkowski TB 10 11 R. Tonyan GB 9 10 E. Engram NYG 8 10 D. Goedert PHI 8 10 G. Kittle SF 7 9 L. Thomas WAS 6 8 I. Smith MIN 6 7 J. Cook NO 6 7 E. Ebron PIT 6 7 H. Hurst ATL 5 6 D. Schultz DAL 5 6 N. Fant DEN 5 6

Quarterback