Fantasy Football Week 15: Updated Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 15 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each matchup, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

New England (10-3) at Cincinnati (1-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -9.5

Tom Brady (5.4) Andy Dalton (3.2) James White (6.5) Joe Mixon (8.4) Sony Michel (5.7) Tyler Boyd (6.4) Julian Edelman (9.0) Bengals DST (4.6) Jakobi Meyers (4.1)



Patriots DST (8.6)





Tampa Bay (6-7) at Detroit (3-9-1)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Jameis Winston (8.0) David Blough (3.4) Ronald Jones (6.3) Bo Scarbrough (5.9) Peyton Barber (6.1) Kenny Golladay (8.7) Chris Godwin (8.9) Danny Amendola (3.5) Breshad Perriman (5.9) Lions DST (4.1) Justin Watson (5.7)



O.J. Howard (6.7)



Cameron Brate (4.6)



Buccaneers DST (4.7)





Houston (8-5) at Tennessee (8-5)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Deshaun Watson (9.4) Ryan Tannehill (7.9) Duke Johnson (5.8) Derrick Henry (9.8) Carlos Hyde (6.6) A.J. Brown (7.2) DeAndre Hopkins (8.6) Jonnu Smith (4.8) Will Fuller (7.3) Titans DST (5.1) Jordan Akins (4.8)



Texans DST (4.3)





Denver (5-8) at Kansas City (9-4)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Drew Lock (4.3) Patrick Mahomes (8.3) Phillip Lindsay (7.7) Darwin Thompson (4.9) Royce Freeman (5.3) LeSean McCoy (4.5) Courtland Sutton (7.5) Tyreek Hill (9.4) Noah Fant (6.5) Sammy Watkins (4.6) Broncos DST (4.5) Mecole Hardman (4.8)



Travis Kelce (9.4)



Chiefs DST (5.8)

Miami (3-10) at N.Y. Giants (2-11)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Giants -3.5

Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.3) Eli Manning (6.1) Patrick Laird (5.2) Saquon Barkley (8.5) Isaiah Ford (5.2) Darius Slayton (7.7) Allen Hurns (3.7) Sterling Shepard (6.2) Mike Gesicki (5.8) Golden Tate (5.8) Dolphins DST (2.7) Kaden Smith (5.6)



Giants DST (4.8)

Philadelphia (6-7) at Washington (3-10)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Carson Wentz (6.0) Dwayne Haskins (3.1) Miles Sanders (7.0) Adrian Peterson (6.9) Boston Scott (5.4) Chris Thompson (4.7) Greg Ward (4.4) Terry McLaurin (6.8) J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (3.6) Kelvin Harmon (4.3) Zach Ertz (9.3) Redskins DST (2.5) Dallas Goedert (7.1)



Eagles DST (6.4)





Seattle (10-3) at Carolina (5-8)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Russell Wilson (7.4) Kyle Allen (5.8) Chris Carson (9.6) Christian McCaffrey (9.7) C.J. Prosise (5.0) D.J. Moore (8.8) D.K. Metcalf (6.95) Curtis Samuel (6.6) Tyler Lockett (6.7) Ian Thomas (7.2) Jacob Hollister (6.4) Panthers DST (3.1) Seahawks DST (7.3)





Chicago (7-6) at Green Bay (10-3)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Mitchell Trubisky (6.5) Aaron Rodgers (6.4) David Montgomery (6.8) Aaron Jones (9.2) Tarik Cohen (5.1) Jamaal Williams (6.2) Allen Robinson (9.1) Davante Adams (9.2) Anthony Miller (6.95) Allen Lazard (3.2) Bears DST (6.8) Packers DST (5.6)

Minnesota (9-4) at L.A. Chargers (5-8)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Kirk Cousins (7.2) Philip Rivers (5.7) Dalvin Cook (9.4) Melvin Gordon (8.9) Mike Boone (1.6) Austin Ekeler (8.0) Adam Thielen (7.1) Keenan Allen (8.2) Stefon Diggs (7.05) Mike Williams (7.0) Kyle Rudolph (6.6) Hunter Henry (7.5) Vikings DST (7.0) Chargers DST (6.2)

Jacksonville (4-9) at Oakland (6-7)



4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -6.5

Gardner Minshew (3.8) Derek Carr (4.5) Leonard Fournette (8.7) Josh Jacobs (9.0) Dede Westbrook (5.5) Jalen Richard (4.7) Chris Conley (4.5) Tyrell Williams (5.0) Nick O'Leary (4.0) Darren Waller (8.0) Jaguars DST (3.5) Raiders DST (4.9)

Cleveland (6-7) at Arizona (3-9-1)



4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2.5

Baker Mayfield (7.3) Kyler Murray (7.0) Nick Chubb (9.5) Kenyan Drake (6.0) Kareem Hunt (7.1) David Johnson (5.6) Jarvis Landry (8.3) Christian Kirk (6.0) Odell Beckham (7.6) Larry Fitzgerald (4.7) David Njoku (5.9) Cardinals DST (4.2) Browns DST (5.0)





L.A. Rams (8-5) at Dallas (6-7)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -1

Jared Goff (7.5) Dak Prescott (7.6) Todd Gurley (9.1) Ezekiel Elliott (9.3) Robert Woods (9.5) Amari Cooper (8.4) Cooper Kupp (8.1) Michael Gallup (7.4) Tyler Higbee (8.4) Randall Cobb (3.9) Rams DST (6.3) Jason Witten (5.4)



Cowboys DST (4.4)

Atlanta (4-9) at San Francisco (11-2)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: 49ers -10.5

Matt Ryan (7.1) Jimmy Garoppolo (7.8) Devonta Freeman (6.7) Raheem Mostert (7.8) Julio Jones (8.5) Matt Breida (6.4) Austin Hooper (7.6) Deebo Samuel (7.9) Falcons DST (2.3) Emmanuel Sanders (7.8)



Kendrick Bourne (4.0)



George Kittle (9.2)



49ers DST (7.9)

Buffalo (9-4) at Pittsburgh (8-5)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -2

Josh Allen (4.4) Devlin Hodges (3.3) Devin Singletary (7.4) James Conner (7.5) Cole Beasley (6.1) James Washington (6.3) John Brown (6.5) Diontae Johnson (4.2) Bills DST (6.0) Steelers DST (8.1)

Indianapolis (6-7) at New Orleans (10-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -9

Jacoby Brissett (5.6) Drew Brees (9.0) Marlon Mack (7.6) Alvin Kamara (7.9) Nyheim Hines (5.1) Latavius Murray (5.5) Zach Pascal (8.0) Michael Thomas (9.6) Marcus Johnson (5.6) Ted Ginn (3.3) Jack Doyle (7.0) Josh Hill (4.5) Colts DST (4.0) Saints DST (6.5)









N.Y. Jets (5-8) at Baltimore (11-2)



Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Ravens -15.5