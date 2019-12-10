Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Can DeAndre Washington, Raheem Mostert be league winners?

Welcome to injury hell. For many of you, Week 15 is the semifinals of your Fantasy playoffs, and your rosters might be in trouble with so many injuries around the NFL. It's ugly.

Here are the injuries we're monitoring this week. At quarterback, we have Lamar Jackson (quadriceps), Patrick Mahomes (hand), Jameis Winston (thumb), Dak Prescott (hand) and Tom Brady (elbow). As of Tuesday morning, all of them are expected to play, but keep an eye on Jackson and Winston during practice, especially since Jackson plays Thursday night against the Jets.

The running back injuries include Derrick Henry (hamstring), Josh Jacobs (shoulder), James Conner (shoulder), Derrius Guice (knee), Jordan Howard (shoulder), Rashaad Penny (ACL), Damien Williams (ribs), Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and Bilal Powell (ankle). Penny is out for the season, and Guice has already been ruled out for Week 15. We're hoping to get Conner back this week, and Henry should be fine.

Le'Veon Bell should be able to return in Week 15 after being out with the flu in Week 14, and we'll see what's going on with Williams. Howard's absence has been good for Miles Sanders, and if Jacobs is out, DeAndre Washington could be a Fantasy star in Week 15 against the Jaguars. More on him below.

At receiver, the main injuries are Mike Evans (hamstring), D.J. Chark (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Calvin Ridley (abdomen), DeVante Parker (concussion), Adam Thielen (hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Will Fuller (hamstring). Smith-Schuster and Thielen could return in Week 15, but Ridley is out for the season. We also don't expect to have Evans or Chark this week, which is frustrating.

Jeffery is likely out also after getting hurt Monday night, and we'll wait to see what's happening with Parker. Early reports indicate that Hilton and Fuller could also be out again in Week 15.

The tight ends dealing with injuries are Mark Andrews (knee), Jared Cook (concussion), Evan Engram (foot), Greg Olsen (concussion), Ryan Griffin (ankle), Noah Fant (foot), Vance McDonald (concussion) and Gerald Everett (knee). Andrews might be able to play Thursday night, and Fant seems to be OK for Week 15 at Kansas City.

Engram might be shut down for the Giants, and the Panthers might be cautious with Olsen. We'll see what happens with Cook for Week 15, but you can probably move on from Griffin, McDonald and Everett if you still plan on starting them. Tyler Higbee has been great in place of Everett, and Ian Thomas is a good replacement option for Olsen.

If there is good news, it's that we have some quality injury replacements for you available on waivers. Ryan Tannehill is the top quarterback to add, but Eli Manning, Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew all have great matchups. You can also start to buy into Mitchell Trubisky.

Washington is my favorite running back and top player to add at any position if Jacobs is out, but Raheem Mostert and even Adrian Peterson can be good options in Week 15. And the best receiver to add is Zach Pascal, but A.J. Brown and Anthony Miller should also build on their recent success.

Higbee and Thomas should be considered starting Fantasy tight ends in Week 15. But don't be surprised if Hayden Hurst and O.J. Howard step up this week as injury replacements, and Mike Gesicki has a great matchup against the Giants.

It's far from ideal to be in the semifinals of the Fantasy playoffs and not have your stars. But guys like Tannehill, Washington, Pascal and Higbee could be league winners, among others, so hopefully they deliver if you are able to add them off waivers this week.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill (62 percent ownership), Derek Carr (65 percent), Eli Manning (8 percent), Gardner Minshew (23 percent), Ryan Fitzpatrick (36 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (25 percent), Drew Lock (6 percent) Check to see if available: Philip Rivers (72 percent) and Jacoby Brissett (71 percent). Rivers might surprise you this week against a Vikings defense that allows an average of 18.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and he's scored at least 20 points in each of his past two outing against Denver and Jacksonville on the road. And Brissett will likely be chasing points at the Saints, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points.

Rivers might surprise you this week against a Vikings defense that allows an average of 18.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and he's scored at least 20 points in each of his past two outing against Denver and Jacksonville on the road. And Brissett will likely be chasing points at the Saints, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points.

Week 15 Priority List Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 6th OWNED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 1993 RUYDS 147 TD 18 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.1 Tannehill has been a fixture in this column since taking over for Marcus Mariota as the starter in Tennessee in Week 7. All he's done is score at least 22 Fantasy points in six of seven starts, and his low over that span is 17 points. The Titans are playing the Texans for the AFC South division lead this week, and Houston allows an average of 24.0 Fantasy points per game, including Tom Brady and Lock scoring at least 29 points against this defense in each of the past two weeks. I like Tannehill as a top five Fantasy quarterback in Week 15. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 16th OWNED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 3106 RUYDS 67 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.3 Carr has been all over the place as a Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring 23 points in Week 14 against the Titans after combining for 14 points in his previous two outings against the Jets and Chiefs on the road. I'll buy into him in Week 15 as a low-end starter for a couple of reasons, starting with his matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. It's also the final game ever in Oakland with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas next year, so I expect Carr to go out on a high note for the home crowd. Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 17th OWNED 8% YTD Stats PAYDS 759 RUYDS 7 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Manning is expected to start in Week 15 against Miami with Jones still hurt, and this could be the final home start of his career. It would not be a surprise to see him go out with a stellar performance since he's facing the Dolphins. Miami allows an averaging of 24.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. Manning just scored 20 Fantasy points Monday night at the Eagles, and he could replicate that outing -- if not exceed it -- against the Dolphins this week. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 22nd OWNED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 2594 RUYDS 274 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.4 Minshew was awful as expected in Week 14 against the Chargers, and it's been a while since he's looked like a quality NFL or Fantasy quarterback. But I'll take a chance on him this week as a low-end starter given the matchup with the Raiders. It stinks that Chark is likely out, but I expect Minshew to be fine with the rest of his receiving corps since Oakland allows an average of 25.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, including three quarterbacks in a row scoring at least 21 points. Hopefully, Minshew Mania and not Minshew Disaster shows up in Week 15. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 20th OWNED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 2511 RUYDS 186 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 15 I'll stick with Fitzpatrick this week given his matchup with the Giants, and hopefully Parker is healthy enough to play. The Giants are awful against opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 23.5 Fantasy points for the season, including six guys in a row scoring at least 20 points. Fitzpatrick couldn't get in the end zone in Week 14 against the Jets and scored just 13 Fantasy points, but he had at least 26 points in each of the previous two weeks. Hopefully, that's the Fitzpatrick who shows up in Week 15. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 15th OWNED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 2440 RUYDS 143 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.3 Trubisky could easily struggle at Green Bay in Week 15, and I might make him a sit in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em by the end of the week, so take that into account. But for now, let's give him some credit for the way he's playing, and he's someone to consider as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including at least 29 points in his past two outings. The problem with that is three of those games were against Detroit twice and the Giants once, and only the Lions game in Week 13 was on the road. The Packers have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 15 Fantasy points in their past five games and give up an average of 14.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. In four career games against Green Bay, Trubisky is averaging 15.0 Fantasy points, including an eight-point outing against the Packers in Week 1. And in his lone trip to Lambeau Field, Trubisky scored 13 Fantasy points in 2018. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC DEN -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR OWNED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 443 RUYDS 30 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.5 I wish Lock wasn't playing in Arrowhead Stadium this week, but that's the only reason he's down on this list. He's been impressive in two starts against the Chargers and Texans, and it appears like the Broncos have their quarterback heading into 2020. In two starts, Lock has 443 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's also run for 30 yards. The problem is quarterbacks in Kansas City tend to struggle, and the Chiefs have also held their past three opposing quarterbacks in Rivers, Carr and Tom Brady to 14 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I'm not ready to trust Lock in this spot in the Fantasy points, but I am excited about him for next year.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Derrick Henry (hamstring), Josh Jacobs (shoulder), James Conner (shoulder), Derrius Guice (knee), Jordan Howard (shoulder), Rashaad Penny (ACL), Damien Williams (ribs), Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and Bilal Powell (ankle) Priority list: DeAndre Washington (4 percent ownership), Raheem Mostert (56 percent), Adrian Peterson (61 percent), Patrick Laird (33 percent), Chris Thompson (21 percent), Boston Scott (0 percent), Darwin Thompson (27 percent), Benny Snell (62 percent)

DeAndre Washington (4 percent ownership), Raheem Mostert (56 percent), Adrian Peterson (61 percent), Patrick Laird (33 percent), Chris Thompson (21 percent), Boston Scott (0 percent), Darwin Thompson (27 percent), Benny Snell (62 percent) Drop candidates: Derrius Guice (93 percent), Jordan Howard (86 percent), Rashaad Penny (86 percent). Guice, Penny and Howard are easy to move on from because of the injuries. Even if Howard comes back in Week 15 against Washington, it would be hard to trust him.

Week 15 Priority List DeAndre Washington RB OAK Oakland • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 12th OWNED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 209 REC 24 REYDS 210 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Washington is my favorite player to add this week at any position, and he might be the Start of the Week if Jacobs is out. I love the setup for him against the Jaguars, who have been brutal against opposing running backs in their past five games. Since Week 9, Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, Marlon Mack, Derrick Henry, Peyton Barber, Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon have each scored at least 15 PPR points against Jacksonville. Washington just had 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, as well as six catches for 43 yards on seven targets against Tennessee in Week 14 with Jacobs out. If Jacobs sits again then consider Washington a must-play option in all leagues. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SF -11 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 24th OWNED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 608 REC 12 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.8 Mostert built off his strong game in Week 13 at Baltimore with another solid outing in Week 14 at New Orleans. He had 10 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown at the Saints, and he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. He's still sharing touches with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, and Coleman could get some additional opportunities in a revenge game against the Falcons this week. But it's hard to envision the 49ers going away from Mostert with how he's done lately. He's worth starting in all leagues in Week 15. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 30th OWNED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 718 REC 11 REYDS 98 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 The Redskins will go with Peterson and Chris Thompson as their primary running backs with Guice out against the Eagles, and both are worth starting, depending on the format. I like Peterson as a low-end starter in non-PPR leagues, and he has consecutive games with at least 13 PPR points coming into Week 15 against Philadelphia. He now has six games with at least 13 carries on the season, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in five of them. As for Thompson, he's better in PPR, and he just had seven catches on eight targets in Week 14 at Green Bay. He has six games this season with at least four catches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of them. Patrick Laird RB MIA Miami • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 26th OWNED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 16 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Laird was the lead running back for the Dolphins in Week 14 at the Jets with Kalen Ballage (Achilles) out, and he had a season-high 15 carries for 48 yards, as well as four catches for 38 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I like him as a low-end starter in PPR this week against the Giants, who should be tired from playing an overtime game Monday night. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 7 REYDS 74 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Scott looked like Darren Sproles on Monday night against the Giants, and he was the spark the Eagles needed to come back and win the game in overtime. He had 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, as well as six catches for 69 yards on six targets, and he could be needed with Philadelphia's banged up receiving corps this week. Miles Sanders is still the best running back for the Eagles, but Scott could be used as a flex option in PPR in Week 15 at Washington. Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 37th OWNED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 7 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.2 Darwin Thompson should continue to be the No. 2 running back for the Chiefs if Damien Williams remains out, and he's worth using as a potential flex in Week 15. He'll play behind LeSean McCoy against the Broncos, and Thompson has at least eight total touches in each of the past two games. Kansas City has been reluctant to give McCoy a heavy workload, and Thompson could be the one killing the clock if the Chiefs are playing with a lead. He's scored at least seven PPR points in each of the past two games against Oakland and New England. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 36th OWNED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 3 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Conner is likely going to return for the Steelers this week, but if he remains out then Snell is still in play as a potential flex option against the Bills. He had a miserable game in Week 14 at Arizona with two PPR points, but he still has at least 16 carries in three games in a row. If Conner is back then Snell is droppable in all leagues, but keep an eye on what happens with the Steelers backfield during the week. Snell could still be useful in non-PPR formats if Conner can't return.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Zach Pascal (62 percent ownership), A.J. Brown (54 percent), Anthony Miller (25 percent), Dede Westbrook (62 percent), Cole Beasley (45 percent), Nelson Agholor (18 percent), Justin Watson (0 percent), Marcus Johnson (0 percent), Breshad Perriman (0 percent), Allen Hurns (1 percent), Chris Conley (13 percent), Isaiah Ford (0 percent), Russell Gage (5 percent) Check to see if available: Terry McLaurin (78 percent), Mike Williams (72 percent), Darius Slayton (68 percent). McLaurin scored in Week 14 at Green Bay, and he now has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has a great matchup against the Eagles this week and is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Williams finally found the end zone for the first time in Week 14 at Jacksonville, and he has at least 14 PPR points in two games in a row. He's also a good No. 3 receiver in Week 15 against Minnesota. And Slayton was awesome Monday night against the Eagles with 32 PPR points, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row. He has a dream matchup in Week 15 against Miami.

McLaurin scored in Week 14 at Green Bay, and he now has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has a great matchup against the Eagles this week and is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Williams finally found the end zone for the first time in Week 14 at Jacksonville, and he has at least 14 PPR points in two games in a row. He's also a good No. 3 receiver in Week 15 against Minnesota. And Slayton was awesome Monday night against the Eagles with 32 PPR points, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row. He has a dream matchup in Week 15 against Miami.

Week 15 Priority List Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 17th OWNED 62% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 60 REYDS 547 TD 5 FPTS/G 9 The Colts will go with Pascal and Johnson as the top two receivers until Hilton returns, and both are worth using in Week 15 at New Orleans. Pascal is a must-start receiver after his performance the past two weeks with Hilton out, scoring a combined 37 PPR points against the Titans and Buccaneers. He has 19 targets over that span for 12 catches, 183 yards and a touchdown, and I expect him to remain productive against the Saints with the Colts likely chasing points. Johnson benefits with Parris Campbell (foot) out, and he has at least 13 PPR points in two of his past four games. Johnson is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues this week. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 18th OWNED 55% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 61 REYDS 779 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 Brown is a boom-or-bust kind of receiver, but I like his matchup against the Texans in Week 15. In seven starts with Tannehill, he has at least 12 PPR points in four of them, and two games with seven points or less. The four games where he did well he had at least five targets, so hopefully that's the case this week against Houston, and the Texans are in the top 10 of most touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with 15. I like Brown as a top 20 Fantasy receiver this week. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 16th OWNED 25% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 67 REYDS 531 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 We've been talking about Miller for the past few weeks, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row coming into Week 15 at Green Bay. He has at least nine targets and six catches in three of those games, and Trubisky should continue to lean on him, especially against the Packers on the road. I like Miller as a low-end starter in PPR and a No. 3 receiver in non-PPR leagues. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 28th OWNED 62% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 85 REYDS 569 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 The Jaguars likely have to replace Chark in Week 15 at Oakland, and Westbrook and Conley are worth a look in all leagues, with Westbrook the priority. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of those outings. Chark was averaging just over eight targets per game, so Westbrook should be the No. 1 target for Minshew. I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, with his value higher in PPR. Conley won't be far behind, and he has at least seven targets in five of his past seven games. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of those outings, and he's someone to consider in deeper leagues this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this year. Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR OWNED 18% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 69 REYDS 363 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Agholor could return in Week 15 after being out Monday night, and the Eagles could desperately use him if Jeffery is out. We've seen it before already this season when Agholor is featured in the offense he does a nice job with his Fantasy production, and it happened in Week 2 at Atlanta and Week 3 against Detroit. He had at least 11 targets in each game, and he scored at least 23 PPR points in each outing. Keep an eye on Agholor's status, as well as Jeffery, and Agholor could be a sneaky starting option if he's active against Washington this week. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 30th OWNED 45% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 87 REYDS 664 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3 Beasley doesn't have an easy matchup against the Steelers in Week 15, but he's scored at least 19 PPR points three weeks in a row and has been better than John Brown over that stretch. The Steelers have struggled with inside receivers of late with guys like Robert Woods, Jarvis Landry, Tyler Boyd and Christian Kirk all having productive games against Pittsburgh in the past five weeks. I'd shy away from Brown in Week 15, but I still like Beasley as a No. 3 PPR receiver. Justin Watson WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 38th OWNED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.4 Evans is likely out for the rest of the season, which means Tampa Bay will need someone to step up opposite Chris Godwin. Watson and Perriman will vie for more targets, as well as O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, but I like Watson the most at receiver. In Week 14 against Indianapolis in the game where Evans was hurt, Watson had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Perriman had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Both are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 15 against the Lions. Allen Hurns WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 43rd OWNED YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 45 REYDS 366 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 The Dolphins could use some help at receiver with Parker and Albert Wilson (concussion) both hurt. Hurns and Ford could be the top options in the passing game, along with Gesicki, and I would give a slight nod to Hurns as an option at receiver in deeper leagues. He has at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he just had five catches for 68 yards on eight targets against the Jets in Week 14 when Parker got hurt. Ford had six catches for 92 yards on nine targets against the Jets, and I would take a look at him in deeper leagues against the Giants, which is a great matchup. Justin Gage WR TEN Tennessee • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Gage is worth a look in deeper leagues with Ridley out, and he's done a nice job of late stepping up for the Falcons after Mohamed Sanu was traded and then injuries to Julio Jones and Austin Hooper. Gage has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past six games, and we'll see if Matt Ryan leans on him or just focuses more on Jones, Hooper and Devonta Freeman to help replace Ridley. I'd take a look at Gage as an option in deeper leagues for Week 15 at San Francisco.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

Tyler Higbee (37 percent ownership), Mike Gesicki (54 percent), Ian Thomas (2 percent), O.J. Howard (37 percent), Hayden Hurst (2 percent), Jacob Hollister (48 percent), Kaden Smith (4 percent), Cameron Brate (20 percent), Noah Fant (50 percent), Josh Hill (2 percent), David Njoku (29 percent), Nick Boyle (1 percent) Drop candidates: Evan Engram (83 percent), Greg Olsen (74 percent), Ryan Griffin (57 percent). All three of these tight ends are injured, and Engram might not play again this season. You should move on, and it would be hard to trust Griffin in Week 15 against Baltimore even if he plays.

Week 15 Priority List Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL LAR -PK O/U 49 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 7th OWNED 37% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 52 REYDS 435 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Higbee has been awesome for the past two games, and hopefully his production doesn't slow down if Everett is back. In the past two weeks against Arizona and Seattle, Higbee has 14 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he should stay hot against the Cowboys. Dallas hasn't allowed a tight end to score since Week 10, but I'm counting on Higbee to remain a focal point for Jared Goff, which makes him trustworthy in Week 15. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 11th OWNED 54% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 62 REYDS 407 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Gesicki was a dud in Week 14 at the Jets with one catch for 6 yards on five targets, but I'm going right back to him this week at the Giants. He should benefit if Parker is out, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in two games prior to facing the Jets. The Giants also just got abused by Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert on Monday night with 12 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets, and hopefully the Dolphins follow a similar game plan in Week 15. Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 9th OWNED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.8 Thomas should be considered a starting Fantasy tight end in Week 15 if Olsen is out, and he had five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 14 at Atlanta in place of Olsen. He was good to close 2018 when Olsen was out with a foot injury, and the same thing appears to be happening again in 2019. It's no guarantee that Olsen will miss this week, but Thomas would have a great matchup against the Seahawks, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends for the season. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th OWNED 37% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Howard and Brate should benefit with Evans out, and Howard has quietly played well in the past two games, scoring 11 PPR points in both outings. He has nine catches for 134 yards on 11 targets over that span, and he should see an uptick in targets with Evans hurt. Brate had four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 14 against the Colts when Evans was hurt, and he could be a red-zone option for Winston moving forward. I like Howard as a starter in Week 15 against Detroit, and Brate is a streamer if needed. Hayden Hurst TE BAL Baltimore • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BAL -14.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 15th OWNED YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 32 REYDS 286 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.8 The Ravens could use Hurst and Boyle if Andrews is out, and I like Hurst better, although it's close. In Week 14 at Buffalo in the game where Andrews was hurt, Hurst had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, while Boyle had two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Lamar Jackson would lean on both since the tight end is heavily featured in this offense, but it's not a guarantee that Andrews is out. And while the Jets are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, I would still look at either option in deeper leagues with Jamal Adams (ankle) still hurt. Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR SEA -6 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 10th OWNED 48% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 237 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Hollister is still worth trusting even though he hasn't scored since Week 10. He still has at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has 14 targets in his past two outings against Minnesota and the Rams. He's facing the Panthers this week, and Carolina has been good against tight ends. But I still like Hollister as a low-end starter in all leagues given his role in Seattle's offense. Kaden Smith TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NYG -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 14th OWNED YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 Smith is worth a look in deeper leagues with the chance of Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion) still being out. Smith didn't play well in Week 14 at Philadelphia with two PPR points, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his previous two games. He gets Miami this week, and the Dolphins secondary is always a matchup to target. I like Smith as a low-end starter in deeper formats. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 12th OWNED 50% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 59 REYDS 492 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Fant was awesome in Week 14 at Houston with four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on four targets, but he's dealing with a hip injury and a foot ailment. Keep an eye on his status, and he could be worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He has three games with at least 10 PPR points in his past five outings, but he also has four points or less over that span. The Chiefs are No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and Fant would be more attractive as a Fantasy option this week if he was 100 percent. Josh Hill TE NO New Orleans • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NO -9 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 19th OWNED YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 186 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Hill could be a sneaky starter in deeper leagues if Cook is out for the Saints. He scored in Week 14 against San Francisco but had just two catches for 4 yards on three targets. Still, Drew Brees would likely lean on him if Cook can't go against the Colts, who just got beat up by the Tampa Bay tight ends in Week 14 for eight catches, 103 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CLE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 18th OWNED 29% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 I wish Njoku was someone who inspired confidence coming into Week 15 because he has the dream matchup against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. But Njoku just returned in Week 14 from a 10-game absence because of a wrist injury, and he managed only one catch for 4 yards on three targets against Cincinnati. Hopefully that was the shake the rust off game, and he can improve dramatically against the Cardinals. Since the matchup is so juicy, you can use Njoku as a starting option in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Chiefs (vs. DEN) - 41 percent

Seahawks (at CAR) - 51 percent

Chargers (vs. MIN) - 42 percent

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS