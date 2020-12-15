Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -3.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 64 REYDS 635 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 Agholor has 35 targets in his past four games and has become the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders this season and No. 2 option in the passing game behind Darren Waller. He has two games with at least 20 PPR points in his past four outings, and he has the chance to be a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver again in Week 15 against the Chargers on Thursday.

Chad Hansen WR HOU Houston • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 157 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.9 In two games without Fuller, Hansen has scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings against the Colts and Bears. He has 14 targets over that span for 12 catches and 157 yards, and Cooks was out against Chicago in Week 14. We'll see if Cooks is able to play this week, but Hansen could be a No. 3 PPR receiver again in Week 15 against the Colts. He had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets against Indianapolis in Week 13.

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN BUF -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 48 REYDS 386 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Brown could return in Week 15 against the Broncos after being out for the past three games with an ankle injury, and hopefully he'll pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt. He had 30 PPR points in consecutive games against Seattle and Arizona, and he's a top target for Josh Allen on the Bills. If Brown remains out against Denver, look at Gabriel Davis (9 percent rostered) in deeper leagues, and Davis has scored a touchdown in three games in a row with Brown out.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG CLE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 468 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Higgins is on fire in his past two games against the Titans and Bills with 19 targets for 12 catches, 163 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing. We'll see if he can keep it going against the Giants, and he also gets a dream matchup against the Jets in Week 16. Consider Higgins a low-end No. 3 receiver in Week 15 in all leagues.

Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 84 REYDS 604 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Gage has stepped up in the past two games for the Falcons against New Orleans and the Chargers with 15 targets, nine catches, 133 yards and a touchdown over that span, and he also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass at Los Angeles in Week 14. He should continue to be heavily involved with Julio Jones likely out again, and Gage can be a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.

Mack Hollins WR MIA Miami • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.2 Hollins is worth a look in deeper leagues with the Dolphins ravaged by injuries in their receiving corps with Parker, Grant, Preston Williams and Gesicki all hurt. Bowden will step up as a receiver, but Hollins just had five catches for 66 yards on nine targets in Week 14 against the Chiefs. If you're desperate in deeper leagues look for Hollins as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Patriots in Week 15.

James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -12.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 48 REYDS 372 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.3 Washington has scored in consecutive games for the Steelers and could be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 in all leagues against the Bengals. He only has 10 targets in his past two games against Washington and Buffalo for five catches and 109 yards, but with Diontae Johnson struggling with drops, Washington is earning more playing time. He's also getting playing time ahead of Chase Claypool, and Ben Roethlisberger might continue to lean on Washington this week in a great matchup.

Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 74 REYDS 571 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 Cole is coming off a solid game for the Jaguars in Week 14 against Tennessee with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he could benefit with Minshew back under center. Cole scored at least 15 PPR points in three of seven games with Minshew to open the year, and we'll see if Minshew goes back to leaning on him in Week 15 against the Ravens. In deeper leagues consider Cole a low-end No. 3 receiver, with his value higher in PPR.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR GB -8.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 59 REYDS 603 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Valdes-Scantling is difficult to trust, but he could be the type of player who wins your week. He showed his upside again in Week 14 at Detroit with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he now has at least 19 PPR points in three of his past six games. The problem is the three other games when he scored six PPR points or less. In deeper leagues, if you feel that you're a playoff underdog, take a shot with Valdes-Scantling as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues in Week 15 against the Panthers.

K.J. Hamler WR DEN Denver • #13

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 1% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 52 REYDS 377 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 Hamler is like Valdes-Scantling in that he can win you a week given his upside, only he's a more risky option based on his track record. But it was nice to see Hamler deliver a big game in Week 14 at Carolina with two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. Like Valdes-Scantling, he can be a home-run threat if you want to trust him in deeper leagues as an underdog in your playoff matchup, and maybe Hamler can deliver another touchdown against the Bills.