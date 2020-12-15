There's a good opportunity for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson to be a league winner in Week 15 -- and potentially the rest of the Fantasy playoffs. It all depends on the health of Raheem Mostert (ankle), who had an MRI on Monday. Any missed time for Mostert could be big for Wilson.
San Francisco plays at Dallas in Week 15, and that's a dream matchup. The Cowboys held the Bengals run game in check in Week 14, but prior to that, three running backs in a row had at least 101 rushing yards (Dalvin Cook, Antonio Gibson and Gus Edwards). Dallas also allowed five rushing touchdowns over that span, and for the season, eight running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Cowboys.
Wilson, even if Mostert is out, would likely share touches with Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman, but it might not be much. McKinnon and Coleman didn't touch the ball in Week 14 against Washington, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan was "to go with Jeff Wilson and Raheem as our one-two" moving forward.
"Just Raheem and Jeff have kind of earned that, and they've been our top guys here, especially with Tevin not fully back," Shanahan said. "Jet carried the load for us while those guys were all out, which took a toll on him, but he dresses every week because we'll use him if need be."
The need could be here if Mostert is out, so consider McKinnon an option in deeper leagues. But Wilson could be awesome if given the lead role as expected. He has four games this season with double digits in carries, and he's scored a touchdown in three of them. He has at least 21 PPR points in two of those games.
The 49ers also lead the NFL with 20 total touchdowns scored by their running backs (15 rushing). And San Francisco has had a running back find the end zone in 11 of 13 games this year.
Mostert could still play in Week 15, so keep that in mind. But if he's out against the Cowboys, Wilson could be a must-start running back in all leagues. He could be the most important waiver wire pickup of the week.
Week 15 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Drew Brees (ribs), Matthew Stafford (ribs), Alex Smith (calf), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and Brandon Allen (knee)
- Priority list: Jalen Hurts (25% rostered), Mitchell Trubisky (30%), Baker Mayfield (57%), Drew Lock (23%), Teddy Bridgewater (57%) and Gardner Minshew (14%)
- Check to see if available: Drew Brees (75% rostered) and Philip Rivers (72%). There's a chance Brees could return this week, and if he's back he would be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. And Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including 23 points at Houston in Week 13, and he faces the Texans this week.
- Potential drop candidates: Cam Newton (76% rostered) and Matthew Stafford (73%). Newton might have success against the Dolphins this week, but it's impossible to trust him after he passed for less than 120 yards in three games in a row and has just three total touchdowns and three interceptions over that span. Stafford could be out in Week 15 and might be shut down for the season.
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hurts did a solid job in his first NFL start in Week 14 against New Orleans with 20 Fantasy points. He only passed for 167 yards and a touchdown, but he added 106 yards on the ground. He faces Arizona in Week 15, and the Cardinals have allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Newton and Daniel Jones. And Arizona has struggled with running quarterbacks over that span as five had at least 35 rushing yards.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Trubisky just had his best game of the year in Week 14 against Houston with 30 Fantasy points, and he also scored 24 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Packers. The Vikings have allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 24 Fantasy points, and Trubisky has the chance to be a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15. He also gets Jacksonville in Week 16.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mayfield is locked in right now with at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including 33-plus points in each of his past two outings against the Titans and Ravens. He has 80 passes over that span, which is the most attempts he has in back-to-back games all year. We hope he keeps throwing against the Giants this week, and Mayfield could be a low-end starting option in deeper leagues, although this isn't an easy matchup. He also faces the Jets in Week 16 if you're looking ahead.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lock just had his best game of the season with 33 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Carolina, and we'll see if he can build off that performance this week against Buffalo. However, prior to that he scored 14 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. Lock could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues if he's forced to throw with the Broncos chasing points, and the Bills have allowed a quarterback to score at least 25 Fantasy points in three of their past five games.
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Bridgewater is another quarterback like Mayfield or Lock who could be a low-end starting option in deeper leagues. Bridgewater has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he might be getting reinforcements this week at Green Bay with Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and D.J. Moore (illness) potentially back. It's not an easy matchup against the Packers, but two of the past four quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 24 Fantasy points.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Minshew is back as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars, and he is worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week, even in a tough matchup at Baltimore. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five of the seven starts he made before getting benched prior to Week 9, and the Ravens have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, although they are getting healthy now.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/quad), Melvin Gordon (shoulder), Ronald Jones (finger), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), David Johnson (illness), Myles Gaskin (illness), Joe Mixon (foot), Damien Harris (back), Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), Alexander Mattison (appendix), Lamical Perine (ankle) and Devonta Freeman (ankle)
- Priority list: Jeff Wilson (19% rostered), Lynn Bowden (2%), Gus Edwards (54%), DeAndre Washington (22%), Sony Michel (22%), Ito Smith (4%) and Tony Pollard (41%)
- Check to see if available: Cam Akers (82% rostered), Leonard Fournette (78%) and James White (73%). Akers is a must-start running back in all leagues in Week 15 against the Jets, and he would be the No. 1 player to add, regardless of position. Fournette could go from being a healthy scratch in Week 14 against Minnesota to the starting running back in Week 15 against Atlanta if Ronald Jones is out. And White could have a bigger role than usual if Harris is out in Week 15, although White would share touches with Michel.
- Potential drop candidates: Myles Gaskin (93% rostered), Giovani Bernard (91%) and Duke Johnson (79%). Gaskin is expected to be out in Week 15 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and you might not be able to stash him. Bernard has been terrible for the past five games and can't be trusted in Week 15 against the Steelers. And Johnson will once again take a backseat to David Johnson this week with the Texans' starter expected to return against the Colts.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
You can read above why I like Wilson, but the gist of it is Mostert could be out with an ankle injury, along with facing a great matchup against the Cowboys. If Mostert is out, Wilson could be the No. 1 player to add off the waiver wire in all leagues. In deeper leagues, you can look at Jerick McKinnon (57 percent rostered) and potentially Tevin Coleman (14 percent), but I expect Wilson to get the majority of work. He would be a must-start running back in all leagues if Mostert is out.
Lynn Bowden RB
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Bowden could end up being Miami's top receiver in Week 15 against the Patriots with DeVante Parker (leg), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) hurt, along with Preston Williams (knee) still out. That would make him viable as a flex option in PPR, especially if you can play him at running back. He's also in the mix as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver after he just had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Chiefs in Week 14. He also had four catches for 41 yards on four targets in Week 13 against the Bengals.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edwards has a great opportunity to be a low-end starter in all leagues against the Jaguars in Week 15. Their run defense is awful, and in the past three weeks Jacksonville has allowed 561 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with 14 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown to Cleveland, Minnesota and Tennessee, with Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry all rushing for at least 120 yards. Edwards will obviously share touches with J.K. Dobbins, and Lamar Jackson will get plenty of production. And Edwards has been at nine carries or less in three games in a row. But he has either 100 rushing yards or a touchdown in each of those outings and could be successful again this week given the matchup.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins backfield could be messy this week with Gaskin likely out. That could lead to additional work for Washington or potentially Salvon Ahmed (41 percent rostered) if he's able to return. Washington struggled in the lead role against Kansas City in Week 14 with 13 carries for 35 yards, along with two catches for 17 yards on four targets, but he could get another big workload again in Week 15. And he could be a flex option against the Patriots, who just allowed Akers to gain 194 total yards in Week 14.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Michel could be the lead running back for the Patriots if Harris is out in Week 15, which would make Michel a potential flex option against the Dolphins in non-PPR leagues. He scored against the Dolphins in Week 1 with 10 carries for 37 yards, and Harris has averaged 14.8 carries per game over the past seven outings. Michel would need a touchdown to boost his production, and White would work in the passing game, along with Newton getting carries. It's not pretty, but Michel could be helpful in deep, non-PPR leagues.
Ito Smith RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith could end up as the lead running back for the Falcons based on Todd Gurley's struggles recently, and Smith played more than Gurley in Week 14 at the Chargers. Smith finished with 11 carries for 42 yards, along with one catch for 3 yards, and we'll see what the Falcons do over the final three weeks of the season with their backfield, which also includes Brian Hill. I don't want to use Smith against Tampa Bay in Week 15, but you can stash him in all leagues if you have an open roster spot to use.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ezekiel Elliott is playing through a calf injury, and you have to wonder if the Cowboys will shut him down at any point over the final three games. That could make Pollard a valuable commodity to close the season, and he's worth adding if you have an open roster spot to play with. He played nearly as much as Elliott in Week 14 at Cincinnati, and Pollard finished with 11 carries for 39 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards and a touchdown on two targets.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Julio Jones (hamstring), DeVante Parker (leg), Brandin Cooks (foot), D.J. Moore (illness), Kenny Golladay (hip), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Mike Williams (back), John Brown (ankle), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Randall Cobb (toe) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring)
- Priority list: Nelson Agholor (65% rostered), Chad Hansen (5%), John Brown (41%), Rashard Higgins (28%), Russell Gage (23%), Mack Hollins (0%), James Washington (6%), Keelan Cole (21%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38%), K.J. Hamler (4%) and Tyron Johnson (0%)
- Check to see if available: T.Y. Hilton (79% rostered), Marquise Brown (79%), Curtis Samuel (78%), Keke Coutee (70%) and Tim Patrick (70%). Hilton is a must-add if available and has top-15 upside in Week 15 against the Texans, who he torched for 25 PPR points in Week 13. Brown has scored in three games in a row and has a dream matchup against Jacksonville in Week 15. Samuel has scored at least 12 PPR points in six of his past seven games. Coutee has either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in two games without Will Fuller (suspension), and he had 22 PPR points in Week 13 against the Colts. And Patrick has scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five outings.
- Potential drop candidates: Deebo Samuel (89% rostered), D.J. Chark (88%), Christian Kirk (88%), Jamison Crowder (87%) and Mike Williams (87%). Samuel may not play again this season with his hamstring injury. Chark continues to struggle and isn't worth trusting, and the same goes for Kirk and Crowder. And Williams is hurt heading into Thursday's game against the Raiders.
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Agholor has 35 targets in his past four games and has become the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders this season and No. 2 option in the passing game behind Darren Waller. He has two games with at least 20 PPR points in his past four outings, and he has the chance to be a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver again in Week 15 against the Chargers on Thursday.
Chad Hansen WR
HOU Houston • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In two games without Fuller, Hansen has scored at least 12 PPR points in both outings against the Colts and Bears. He has 14 targets over that span for 12 catches and 157 yards, and Cooks was out against Chicago in Week 14. We'll see if Cooks is able to play this week, but Hansen could be a No. 3 PPR receiver again in Week 15 against the Colts. He had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets against Indianapolis in Week 13.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brown could return in Week 15 against the Broncos after being out for the past three games with an ankle injury, and hopefully he'll pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt. He had 30 PPR points in consecutive games against Seattle and Arizona, and he's a top target for Josh Allen on the Bills. If Brown remains out against Denver, look at Gabriel Davis (9 percent rostered) in deeper leagues, and Davis has scored a touchdown in three games in a row with Brown out.
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Higgins is on fire in his past two games against the Titans and Bills with 19 targets for 12 catches, 163 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing. We'll see if he can keep it going against the Giants, and he also gets a dream matchup against the Jets in Week 16. Consider Higgins a low-end No. 3 receiver in Week 15 in all leagues.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gage has stepped up in the past two games for the Falcons against New Orleans and the Chargers with 15 targets, nine catches, 133 yards and a touchdown over that span, and he also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass at Los Angeles in Week 14. He should continue to be heavily involved with Julio Jones likely out again, and Gage can be a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.
Mack Hollins WR
MIA Miami • #86
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hollins is worth a look in deeper leagues with the Dolphins ravaged by injuries in their receiving corps with Parker, Grant, Preston Williams and Gesicki all hurt. Bowden will step up as a receiver, but Hollins just had five catches for 66 yards on nine targets in Week 14 against the Chiefs. If you're desperate in deeper leagues look for Hollins as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Patriots in Week 15.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Washington has scored in consecutive games for the Steelers and could be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 in all leagues against the Bengals. He only has 10 targets in his past two games against Washington and Buffalo for five catches and 109 yards, but with Diontae Johnson struggling with drops, Washington is earning more playing time. He's also getting playing time ahead of Chase Claypool, and Ben Roethlisberger might continue to lean on Washington this week in a great matchup.
Keelan Cole WR
JAC Jacksonville • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Cole is coming off a solid game for the Jaguars in Week 14 against Tennessee with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he could benefit with Minshew back under center. Cole scored at least 15 PPR points in three of seven games with Minshew to open the year, and we'll see if Minshew goes back to leaning on him in Week 15 against the Ravens. In deeper leagues consider Cole a low-end No. 3 receiver, with his value higher in PPR.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Valdes-Scantling is difficult to trust, but he could be the type of player who wins your week. He showed his upside again in Week 14 at Detroit with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he now has at least 19 PPR points in three of his past six games. The problem is the three other games when he scored six PPR points or less. In deeper leagues, if you feel that you're a playoff underdog, take a shot with Valdes-Scantling as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues in Week 15 against the Panthers.
K.J. Hamler WR
DEN Denver • #13
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Hamler is like Valdes-Scantling in that he can win you a week given his upside, only he's a more risky option based on his track record. But it was nice to see Hamler deliver a big game in Week 14 at Carolina with two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. Like Valdes-Scantling, he can be a home-run threat if you want to trust him in deeper leagues as an underdog in your playoff matchup, and maybe Hamler can deliver another touchdown against the Bills.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Johnson could be worth a look in deeper leagues in Week 15 against the Raiders if Williams is out for the Chargers. In Week 14 against Atlanta, with Williams hurt, Johnson stepped up with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He could be useful again if Williams can't play Thursday night.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Mike Gesicki (shoulder), Noah Fant (illness), George Kittle (foot), Austin Hooper (neck), Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Greg Olsen (foot)
- Priority list: Irv Smith (6% rostered), Jared Cook (59%), Tyler Higbee (53%), Cole Kmet (7%) and Adam Shaheen (0%)
- Check to see if available: Logan Thomas (67% rostered). Thomas has scored at least 10 PPR points in six of his past eight games, including three outings in a row, and it appears like Alex Smith will start in Week 15 against the Seahawks. That keeps Thomas in the range of a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.
- Potential drop candidate: Zach Ertz (71% rostered) and Austin Hooper (51%). Ertz has seven PPR points in two games back from his ankle injury and can't be trusted in the Fantasy playoffs. And Hooper is out with a neck injury and wasn't producing before he got hurt.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith could be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 15 against the Bears if Rudolph is out. Smith just had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with Rudolph hurt, and the Bears are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Cook has scored in consecutive games with Taysom Hill, and Brees could return soon, which would be a boost for Cook's value. He also has a favorable matchup in Week 15 against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Rams get the Jets in Week 15, which should be great for Higbee and Gerald Everett (7 percent rostered). I like Higbee slightly better than Everett given his touchdown potential, and the Jets have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games -- and 12 touchdowns to tight ends for the season.
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Kmet has played well over the past two weeks with 14 targets for nine catches, 78 yards and a touchdown against Detroit and Houston, and hopefully he can continue to remain productive against the Vikings in Week 15. Minnesota has allowed two tight ends to score in the past four weeks, including Rob Gronkowski in Week 14, and hopefully Kmet -- and not Jimmy Graham -- can score this week for the Bears.
Adam Shaheen TE
MIA Miami • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Dolphins could need Shaheen and Durham Smythe (0 percent rostered) with Gesicki hurt, and we'll see if either one can step up in a tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 15. New England leads the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to tight ends with one, so you shouldn't plan on starting Shaheen or Smythe this week, but you might add one of them in case Gesicki is out for the rest of the year. I'd give the slight nod to Shaheen based on his touchdown potential.
DST
- Buccaneers (65%) at ATL
- Patriots (63%) at MIA
- Cardinals (48%) vs. PHI
- Titans (49%) vs. DET
KICKERS
- Matt Gay (4%) vs. NYJ
- Cairo Santos (5%) at MIN
- Robbie Gould (32%) at DAL