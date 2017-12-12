Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Finding a quarterback to replace Carson Wentz is a priority

Carson Wentz not only was a NFL MVP candidate, but he also was the potential Fantasy MVP as well. He was either a late-round pick or free-agent addition in the majority of leagues, but he ended Week 14 as the No. 2 overall scorer for the season in most formats behind only Russell Wilson.



And now his season is over.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Philadelphia's win at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and that's a brutal situation for the Eagles, who won the NFC East and could be the No. 1 seed in the conference. Plenty of Fantasy owners were also counting on Wentz to lead them through the rest of the playoffs, but now a replacement is needed.



The Jets also lost Josh McCown (broken hand) for the rest of the year after he was hurt at Denver. So quarterback should be a hot commodity on this week's waiver wire.



Case Keenum (77 percent owned on CBS Sports) and Blake Bortles (70 percent) would be the first place I would look if they are still available, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo (41 percent), Joe Flacco (26 percent), Nick Foles (1 percent) and Jay Cutler (24 percent), in that order. Of course, if Aaron Rodgers (84 percent) is still on waivers, add him immediately, whether you need a quarterback or not since he's expected to return from his broken collarbone this week.



We'll dive deeper into the quarterbacks below. We also have you covered on running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to add, as well as streaming options at DST and kicker.



The Fantasy playoffs are in full swing in Week 15, so make sure you find the right players to help you win and advance.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Carson Wentz (knee), Josh McCown (hand), Tyrod Taylor (knee) and Nathan Peterman (concussion)



Add if available in shallow leagues: Aaron Rodgers (84 percent), Case Keenum (77 percent) and Blake Bortles (70 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 41% Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo will make his first start in San Francisco in Week 15 against the Titans, and he is on the verge of a big game. He's played well in his first two starts on the road at Chicago and Houston with 627 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he just had 17 Fantasy points against the Texans. This isn't a daunting matchup against Tennessee, and the Titans allow opposing quarterbacks an average of 18.5 Fantasy points a game. I like Garoppolo as a low-end starting option this week. 26% Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco comes into Week 15 at Cleveland with strong performances in the past two weeks against Detroit and at Pittsburgh. He had at least 20 Fantasy points in both outings, and this is a favorable matchup against the Browns. He had 18 Fantasy points against Cleveland in Week 2, and the Browns allow an average of 21.9 points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. In his past five games against Cleveland, Flacco is averaging 267.4 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception a game. He's a solid option in two-quarterback leagues. 1% Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB Foles is now in command of the one of the best offenses in the NFL since he will replace Wentz, and hopefully he can turn into a decent Fantasy quarterback. He was once a Fantasy darling in 2013 when he was the starter for the Eagles and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Foles gets a favorable schedule to close the year at the Giants and home to Oakland and Dallas. He's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 15 since the Giants allow opposing quarterback an average of 22.2 Fantasy points a game. 24% Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler is quietly playing well of late, and he's coming off a standout performance in Week 14 against New England. In the past four games that he's been able to finish (he left Week 11 against Tampa Bay with a concussion and missed Week 12 at New England), Cutler is averaging 23.3 Fantasy points a game. He just had 28 points against the Patriots on Monday night, and hopefully he can finish the season strong if you need a starter in two-quarterback leagues. The matchup at Buffalo in Week 15 is tough, especially if the weather is bad, but you might be desperate if you just lost Wentz or McCown.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Marcus Mariota (91 percent): He's expected to play through a knee injury at San Francisco, but given his body of work this season, there's a lack of trust among Fantasy owners. He only has two games this year with at least 20 Fantasy points.

Andy Dalton (77 percent): Dalton fell apart in Week 14 against the Bears after scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row. With a matchup at Minnesota in Week 15, he should struggle again and is not worth stashing.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Mike Davis (ribs), Joe Mixon (concussion), Adrian Peterson (neck) and Damien Williams (shoulder)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): C.J. Anderson (84 percent), Mike Davis (75 percent), Giovani Bernard (79 percent), Theo Riddick (67 percent) and Tarik Cohen (66 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 65% Jonathan Stewart Carolina Panthers RB It's hard to ignore the Fantasy production from Stewart over the past four games, and he's worth adding where he's still available and potentially starting in Week 15 against the Packers. Stewart has either a touchdown or 100 rushing yards in each of his past four games, including three games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league over that span. He just had 16 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota in Week 14, and he's facing a Green Bay defense in Week 15 that has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in four games in a row. 15% Kerwynn Williams Arizona Cardinals RB We'll see if Peterson is able to play in Week 15 after missing the past two games with a neck injury, but Williams has been serviceable in his absence. He had 16 carries for 97 yards in Week 13 against the Rams and 20 carries for 73 yards and one catch for 15 yards in Week 14 against the Titans. The Cardinals are headed to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start at Washington, and this has been a bad trip for them all season. But the Redskins have allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their past two games, and Williams has flex appeal in Week 15. 50% Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The Buccaneers benched Doug Martin in the second half Sunday against Detroit after he fumbled in the second quarter, and Barber took over from that point on. We'll see what happens in Week 15 against Atlanta, but Barber should get the majority of touches this week. He had 12 carries for 58 yards and one catch for 5 yards against the Lions after doing a great job at Green Bay in Week 13 with 23 carries for 102 yards and four catches for 41 yards on four targets. If Barber starts he would considered a low-end starting option, but he should be considered a flex option against the Falcons either way. 28% Rod Smith Dallas Cowboys RB Alfred Morris is still the leader of the Dallas backfield until Ezekiel Elliott returns in Week 16, but Smith has been productive in each of the past three games and can be a flex option for Fantasy owners in deeper leagues in Week 15 at Oakland. He's scored a touchdown in three games in a row and was a star in Week 14 at the Giants in garbage time with six carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on five targets. 8% Wayne Gallman New York Giants RB Gallman had the best game of his rookie season in Week 14 against Dallas with 12 carries for 59 yards and seven catches for 40 yards on nine targets. It would not be a surprise to see the Giants feature Gallman more than Orleans Darkwa down the stretch to see if he can be a potential starter for them in 2018. We don't recommend starting Gallman in Week 15 against the Eagles, even in deeper leagues, but he is someone to stash, especially if you play through Week 17.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Ameer Abdullah (85 percent): Abdullah was expected to return in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but the Lions decided to make him a healthy scratch in favor of Riddick and Tion Green. There's no way you can trust Abdullah in the Fantasy playoffs.

Orleans Darkwa (79 percent): Gallman outplayed Darkwa in Week 14 against Dallas, and he's now gone three games in a row with single digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. With Gallman potentially getting more work, and with a matchup against the Eagles in Week 15, you can move on from Darkwa in the majority of leagues.

Matt Forte (66 percent): Forte is dealing with a knee injury, sharing touches with Bilal Powell and McGuire, when healthy, and now the Jets have a new quarterback with McCown out. It will be hard to trust Forte in Week 15 at New Orleans, and you should feel safe dropping him in the majority of leagues.

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Amari Cooper (ankle), Robert Woods (shoulder), Kelvin Benjamin (knee), Allen Hurns (ankle) and John Brown (toe)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Cooper Kupp (82 percent), Paul Richardson (74 percent) and Robert Woods (70 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 58% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin was excellent in Week 14 at Houston, and he's developed nice rapport with Garoppolo in the past two games. Over that span, Goodwin has 14 catches for 205 yards on 20 targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Titans at home. Goodwin has now gone four games in a row with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league, and the Titans have allowed 14 receivers to either score or gain at least 80 receiving yards in a game this season. 37% Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR Westbrook had his best game of the season in Week 14 against Seattle with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he's been heavily involved in his past three games. He has at least eight targets in each game over that span with 17 catches, and the Jaguars have a great matchup in Week 15 against Houston. The Texans allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Westbrook has the potential to be a top-20 Fantasy receiver this week in the majority of leagues. 53% Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR Wallace didn't have the big game I was expecting in Week 14 at Pittsburgh, but he still managed three catches for 72 yards on five targets. He now has at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past five games, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 15 at Cleveland. The Browns have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past three games, and Wallace should be considered a high-upside No. 3 Fantasy option this week in all formats. 29% Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett has scored in back-to-back games for the Seahawks, and hopefully he can finish the season strong as Seattle tries to get into the playoffs in the NFC. He only has seven targets in his past two games against Philadelphia and Jacksonville, but those aren't easy matchups. He finished those games with six catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and he could be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Rams. The Rams have allowed nine receivers to score or gain at least 70 receiving yards in their past six games. 39% Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon got all of the attention in Week 14 at Green Bay, and rightfully so given his comeback. But Coleman also scored against the Packers with five catches for 62 yards on six targets, and Fantasy owners shouldn't forget about him down the stretch. I don't expect multiple receivers for the Browns to be successful against the Ravens in Week 15, but Coleman can still be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper leagues. He's had five games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in three of them.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Emmanuel Sanders (89 percent): Sanders has gone four games in a row with exactly one Fantasy point in a standard league. Even though he could play well in Week 15 at the Colts there's no way you can trust him in the Fantasy playoffs. He only has two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league on the season.

DeSean Jackson (83 percent): Jackson has gone nine games in a row with single digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, and he only has two games this season with double digits in points. He has one touchdown in his past eight outings, and he's been held to 41 receiving yards or fewer in five of his past seven games.

Jermaine Kearse (76 percent): I'm not ready to drop Robby Anderson yet, but it will be hard to trust the Jets receivers now that McCown is out and Bryce Petty is starting. Kearse had some great moments this season with three games with at least 15 Fantasy points in a standard league and two others with at least eight points. But he also had seven games with five points or less, and the entire Jets offense gets a downgrade with Petty.

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Zach Ertz (concussion) and Jordan Reed (hamstring)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Hunter Henry (86 percent), Jack Doyle (84 percent), Jared Cook (80 percent), Greg Olsen (85 percent) and Jason Witten (83 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 8% Trey Burton Philadelphia Eagles TE Burton is tied to Ertz, so if he plays then Burton is not worth using. But you saw the upside Burton has if Ertz is out with five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns on six targets in Week 14 at the Rams. This is now two times this season where Ertz has been out – the other was Week 9 against Denver – and Burton has scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league both times. This is a great matchup in Week 15 at the Giants, who have allowed a tight end to score or gain 100 receiving yards in 11 games this season. Even with Foles starting for Wentz, Burton would be a top-10 tight end this week if Ertz is out. 38% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE If Taylor starts for the Bills, I like Clay as a potential No. 1 tight end this week against Miami. But if Taylor is out then I would rather have Shaheen as a streaming tight end in Week 15. The Bills could be without Benjamin again, and Taylor and Clay would have a great matchup against the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year. Clay has three touchdowns in his past four games against Miami, which is his former team, and he faces the Dolphins twice in the final three games of the season. 2% Adam Shaheen Chicago Bears TE Shaheen has two games in his past four outings with at least four targets, and he's scored a touchdown in both of them. It happened in Week 14 at Cincinnati when he had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and we hope the Bears continue to feature him to close the season, including Week 15 at Detroit. The other time in his past four outings that Shaheen had at least four targets was Week 11 against the Lions, he had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Detroit has allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games. 41% O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard outplayed Cameron Brate in Week 14 against Detroit, and he finished with four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's now scored at least five Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his past five games, and he has at least four targets in each of those outings. Ideally, you can avoid both Tampa Bay tight ends for the rest of the season, but Howard is likely the safer of the two given his recent production.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, here are some players you can drop for this week.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (76 percent): He has five games in his past six outings with two Fantasy points or less, including Week 14 at Denver when he had one catch for 1 yard on four targets. With McCown now out, I wouldn't trust Seferian-Jenkins in the Fantasy playoffs.

Austin Hooper (68 percent): Hooper has combined for seven Fantasy points in a standard league in his past four games, and he only has 15 targets over that span. He also has just 10 catches for 81 yards during those games, so he's an easy tight end to put back on waivers in most leagues.

Tyler Kroft (62 percent): Kroft has been terrible in the past two games with two catches for 30 yards on three targets, and you can't trust him in Week 15 at Minnesota. The only reason to stash him would be the Week 16 game against Detroit, but you can probably get him back for that plus matchup with the Lions.



DST streamers

Saints (44 percent) vs. NYJ

Falcons (30 percent) at TB

Lions (58 percent) vs. CHI

Cardinals (51 percent) at WAS

49ers (9 percent) vs. TEN



K streamers