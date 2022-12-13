Monday night was rough with the injuries in the Patriots-Cardinals game. Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL, Rhamondre Stevenson hurt his ankle and DeVante Parker suffered a likely concussion.

The two major injuries are Murray and Stevenson, and Murray's knee injury is season-ending, which stinks. Stevenson could miss Week 15 at Las Vegas, which is disappointing since it's the start of the Fantasy playoffs. As for Parker, he will likely be out against the Raiders as well.

The Cardinals will turn to Colt McCoy (2 percent rostered on CBS Sports leagues) at quarterback, and he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. I don't love his matchup at Denver in Week 15, but he can get you 15 Fantasy points with a good performance. He did that in Week 10 at the Rams when Murray was out with a hamstring injury, but he also scored six points against San Francisco in Week 11 and finished with nine points against the Patriots.

As for the rest of the Cardinals, I wouldn't panic with DeAndre Hopkins, who had seven catches for 79 yards on 11 targets, although he lost a fumble. Marquise Brown is more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver now with McCoy, and he struggled against New England with four catches for 34 yards on eight targets. And James Conner should remain a quality starter in all leagues, especially after he had 113 total yards and a touchdown, including six catches, against the Patriots.

In New England, we hope Stevenson is healthy, and Damien Harris could return from his thigh injury. He was inactive against the Cardinals, but it was a good sign that he made the trip to Arizona since the Patriots are staying on the West Coast to play at Las Vegas in Week 15. Harris would be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues if he starts and Stevenson is out against the Raiders.

Now, if Stevenson and Harris are out, New England would turn to Pierre Strong (3 percent) and Kevin Harris (1 percent), and I like Strong better given his upside. Against the Cardinals after Stevenson got hurt, Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets. Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown at Arizona. Strong would be a high-end flex at Las Vegas if Stevenson and Damien Harris don't play.

Week 14 was bad with a lot of injuries, as you'll read below, and Monday night was the disgusting cherry on top with Murray and Stevenson. This was not the way we wanted to enter the Fantasy playoffs, which start in Week 15 in the majority of leagues.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Kyler Murray (knee), Lamar Jackson (knee), Russell Wilson (concussion), Mike White (ribs), Tyler Huntley (concussion), Marcus Mariota (knee), Kenny Pickett (concussion), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Brock Purdy (oblique)

: Trevor Lawrence (84 percent rostered) and Daniel Jones (79 percent). Lawrence is on fire now with at least 18 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 24 points over that span. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 against Dallas, but I still trust Lawrence as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. ... Jones can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues at the Commanders in Week 15. He scored 19 Fantasy points against Washington in Week 13 and has scored at least 19 points in three of his past five games. We like rushing quarterbacks, and Jones has scored at least seven Fantasy points with his legs in his past five outings. Drop candidates: Kyler Murray (100 percent rostered), Russell Wilson (50 percent) and Marcus Mariota (39 percent). Murray is likely out for the season, Wilson is in the concussion protocol and could miss Week 15 (plus he's been terrible all year) and Mariota was just placed on injured reserve. These are all quarterbacks you can drop, even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 952 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.6 Keep an eye on White with his rib injury, but if he plays in Week 15 against the Lions as expected, he should be a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. While White has combined for just 26 Fantasy points in his past two games at Minnesota and Buffalo after scoring 30 points against Chicago in Week 12, he should rebound this week against Detroit. Five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 18 Fantasy points against the Lions, including four with at least 26 points. White, if healthy, is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 461 RUYDS 5 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 9 Purdy looked great in his first start for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) against Tampa Bay in Week 14. He was 16-of-21 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing score for 25 Fantasy points, giving him at least 18 points in two appearances. He has a great matchup in Week 15 at Seattle, and the Seahawks have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. It stinks that Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) is out for the 49ers, but Purdy should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 2371 RUYDS 97 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 16 Tannehill scored 21 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 14, and he now has at least 21 points in three of his past five games. We hope he gets Treylon Burks (concussion) back for Week 15 at the Chargers, which would enhance Tannehill's value. The concern for this matchup at Los Angeles is Derrick Henry dominating on the ground, but if the Chargers build a lead then we could see Tannehill throwing a lot, much like he did against Jacksonville with 38 attempts. I like Tannehill as a high-end No. 2 quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1444 RUYDS 67 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.8 The last time we saw Heinicke in Week 13 at the Giants he had 21 Fantasy points, which was his best performance since Week 8 at Indianapolis. The fear with Heinicke is that the ground game dominates for the Commanders, and Heinicke is limited with his production, which is what happened prior to facing the Giants when he scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row. But since he's playing the Giants again in Week 15, we can potentially use Heinicke as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The Giants have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 18 Fantasy points, and Heinicke is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Desmond Ridder QB ATL Atlanta • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Ridder is a wild-card this week for Fantasy managers since he's making his first NFL start in Week 15 at New Orleans. It's not an easy matchup since just two quarterbacks have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Saints since Week 6, and the Falcons will likely lean on their ground game on the road. But Ridder can also surprise us, which is why he's worth adding in deep, one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Ridder is worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Remember, in three preseason games he completed 34-of-56 passes for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying eight times for 58 yards. Colt McCoy QB ARI Arizona • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 702 RUYDS 34 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.1 McCoy is expected to start for the Cardinals for the rest of the season with Kyler Murray (knee) hurt, and McCoy should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. He already started two games for Murray earlier this year and scored 15 Fantasy points at the Rams in Week 10 and six points against the 49ers in Week 11. He finished with nine Fantasy points against New England in Week 14 when Murray was hurt, and he doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 at Denver. You can ignore McCoy in one-quarterback leagues, but in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Baker Mayfield QB LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 1543 RUYDS 62 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 12.7 Mayfield will start for the Rams for the rest of the season, and he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He joined the team in Week 14 after he was waived by Carolina and played Thursday night against Las Vegas. He finished the game 22-of-35 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown, as well as 10 rushing yards, and he will hopefully improve on the 16 Fantasy points he scored against the Raiders. It's doubtful Mayfield will help Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues, but he could emerge as a weekly starter in Superflex and two-quarterback formats.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Josh Jacobs (finger), Christian McCaffrey (knee), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Dameon Pierce (ankle), Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Jeff Wilson (hip), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), Khalil Herbert (hip), Dontrell Hilliard (neck), Mark Ingram (knee) and Mike Boone (ankle)

Cam Akers (81 percent rostered), James Cook (80 percent), J.K. Dobbins (77 percent) and Damien Harris (67 percent). Akers has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he could become a reliable option in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He only has four catches for 19 yards on the season, so he's not going to help you much in PPR, especially if he doesn't score, but can be a flex option moving forward, especially in Week 15 at Green Bay. ... Cook was miserable against the Jets in Week 14 with four carries for 6 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target, but I still want to stash him where available. He was excellent the week prior at New England with 105 total yards on 20 touches (six catches), and I hope he can get back to that level at some point this year, starting in Week 15 against Miami. ... Dobbins is the prize of the running back group for this week, and there's a reason we've been saying to add him for the past several weeks. He came off injured reserve from his six-game absence with a knee injury in Week 14 at Pittsburgh and had 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Now, he's still flawed, especially since he didn't have a target. The Ravens are banged up at quarterback with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (concussion), and Dobbins is still sharing touches with Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake. And Dobbins still said his knee isn't 100 percent. But he faces the Browns in Week 15 and the Falcons in Week 16, and Dobbins has top-15 upside in all leagues in those matchups. He should be 100 percent rostered for the Fantasy playoffs. ... Harris could be the starter for the Patriots if Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is out in Week 15 at Las Vegas. Harris was inactive in Week 14 at Arizona when Stevenson got hurt, but Harris would have top-15 upside in all leagues if he plays against the Raiders and Stevenson is sidelined. Drop candidates: Michael Carter (72 percent rostered), Kenyan Drake (55 percent) and James Robinson (48 percent). Carter is clearly the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Zonovan Knight, and Robinson was inactive in Week 14 at Buffalo with Carter healthy. If you want to stash Carter as a handcuff to Knight then you can in deeper leagues, but the Jets seem committed to Knight as their starter for the rest of the season. ... Drake is now the No. 3 running back in Baltimore with J.K. Dobbins back, and there's little reason to stash Drake if he's behind Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the depth chart.

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 38 REYDS 359 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 McKinnon serves two purposes for Fantasy managers. He can be a flex option in PPR since he's scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games, including at least 13 PPR points in his past two outings. And he's the most likely handcuff to Isiah Pacheco for the Chiefs, making him a lottery ticket. McKinnon should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues for his upside, and he can be a flex play in Week 15 at the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. He then faces Seattle in Week 16, Denver in Week 17 (he just scored 32 PPR points against the Broncos) and at Las Vegas in Week 18, which are all favorable matchups. McKinnon is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Pierre Strong Jr. RB NE New England • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 2 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.6 I hope there ends up being no need to add Strong as that would mean Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is OK, but Stevenson was injured Monday night at Arizona in Week 14. And Damien Harris (thigh) was also out against the Cardinals. If either Stevenson or Harris plays in Week 15 at Las Vegas then adding Strong might be a mistake, but he's a potential lottery ticket if both are out. He would share touches with Kevin Harris (1 percent rostered), and both played well in Week 14 when Stevenson got hurt. Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on two targets. Harris had eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown at Arizona. Strong would be a high-end flex at Las Vegas if Stevenson and Damien Harris don't play and is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Kevin Harris would be a low-end flex and is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.6 Josh Jacobs injured his finger in Week 14 at the Rams, and we don't know his status as of Tuesday morning for Week 15 against New England. At the time of writing this, we expect Jacobs to play, but adding White could be a good insurance policy. He hasn't done anything of note this season, and he would likely share playing time with Ameer Abdullah (5 percent rostered) if Jacobs were out. But White would be a borderline starter in all leagues if Jacobs can't play, and I consider White a potential lottery ticket worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. And it's not a bad idea to take a flier on Abdullah also in PPR for 1 percent. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CAR -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Hubbard is getting more work the past two games with at least 14 carries in each of his past two outings, and he had a solid performance in Week 14 at Seattle with 99 total yards and a touchdown, including three catches. He's sharing time with D'Onta Foreman, and the Panthers are doing a great job of running the ball recently, which gives Hubbard the chance to be a flex play in most leagues. And if something were to happen to Foreman -- he dealt with a foot injury prior to Week 14 -- then Hubbard would be a must-start running back in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rex Burkhead RB HOU Houston • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 29 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Dameon Pierce (ankle) is likely out for Week 15 against the Chiefs, and the Texans will probably use a tandem of Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale (1 percent rostered). I would expect Burkhead to get more carries, with Ogunbowale working on passing downs, but the Texans can use both -- much like they did their quarterbacks in Week 14 at Dallas. Burkhead is a low-end flex option in Week 15 against Kansas City, with Ogunbowale a desperation flex in PPR. Burkhead has two games this season with at least 12 PPR points as the backup to Pierce, and Ogunbowale has topped eight PPR points just once this year. Burkhead is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Ogunbowale is worth 1 percent in PPR. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.3 Mason might benefit the most with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) being out because the 49ers might opt to run the ball more. And Mason has lottery-ticket upside as the backup to Christian McCaffrey, although we don't want to deal with that at any point this year. Since Elijah Mitchell (knee) got hurt, Mason has taken over as the No. 2 running back in San Francisco, and he has consecutive games with at least eight carries for 51 yards. He won't work in the passing game with McCaffrey on the field, and he's yet to score a touchdown. But he could be a flex option in non-PPR leagues while Samuel is out, especially in Week 15 at Seattle on Thursday. Mason is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 12 REYDS 132 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 There's a chance Kenneth Walker III (ankle) could play in Week 15 after he was limited in practice Monday following his absence in Week 14 against Carolina. If Walker plays, Homer would be a useless Fantasy option, especially since he struggled as the main option in the backfield in Week 14 against the Panthers with nine carries for 26 yards and two catches for 8 yards on three targets. If Walker is out, Homer would be a deep-league flex option at best. Marlon Mack RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI DEN -1 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 4 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Mack is now the No. 2 running back in Denver with Mike Boone (ankle) out, and he could start taking away work from Latavius Murray, who has struggled as the starter. In Week 14 against the Chiefs, Mack had three carries for 15 yards, along with two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on three targets. In deeper leagues, Mack is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into a favorable matchup against Arizona in Week 15.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Tee Higgins (hamstring), Tyler Boyd (finger), Deebo Samuel (knee), Amari Cooper (hip), Tyreek Hill (ankle), D.J. Moore (knee), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (head), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot), Treylon Burks (concussion), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Rondale Moore (groin), Corey Davis (concussion), DeVante Parker (concussion), Richie James (concussion) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (83 percent rostered), Michael Gallup (82 percent), Jakobi Meyers (78 percent) and Drake London (70 percent). I don't want to start Peoples-Jones in Week 15 against Baltimore, but he just had eight catches for 114 yards on 12 targets in the second game with Deshaun Watson. Hopefully we can see that connection continue, and Peoples-Jones can become a reliable threat in Week 16 against New Orleans, Week 17 at Washington or Week 18 at Pittsburgh. ... Gallup had a down game in Week 14 against Houston with six PPR points, but he scored at least 11 PPR points in his two prior outings. I still expect him to produce like a No. 3 PPR receiver most weeks, even with the addition of T.Y. Hilton, and Gallup has a favorable matchup in Week 15 at Jacksonville. ... Meyers will hopefully return in Week 15 at the Raiders from his concussion, and he has a great matchup at Las Vegas. He's been held to nine PPR points or less in four games in a row, but he also scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his first six games this year and has the potential to be a No. 3 PPR receiver most weeks, especially if DeVante Parker (concussion) is out. ... We'll see how London does with Desmond Ridder under center, but London just had a solid game before Atlanta's bye in Week 14 with six catches for 95 yards on 12 targets against the Steelers in Week 13. He is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15 at New Orleans, and London had five catches for 74 yards on seven targets against the Saints in his NFL debut in Week 1. Drop candidates: Deebo Samuel (100 percent rostered), Tyler Boyd (94 percent), Courtland Sutton (84 percent), Cooper Kupp (78 percent) and Brandin Cooks (67 percent). Samuel might not play until Week 17 or 18, and he's not worth rostering if that's the case in most shallow leagues. ... Boyd could miss Week 15 and 16 with his finger injury, and he hasn't scored a touchdown or topped 10 PPR points since Week 8. ... Sutton might return in Week 15 from his hamstring injury, but he'll be tough to trust with Jerry Jeudy as the No. 1 receiver in Denver. And now Russell Wilson (concussion) is likely out, which could make Sutton even worse. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 and has struggled when Jeudy has been healthy. ... Kupp isn't expected to play again, so it's easy to move on from him in redraft leagues. ... Cooks might not play any time soon, and he struggled all season when healthy. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 and has one game with more than 10 PPR points in his past six outings.



Week 15 Waiver Priority List Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 98 REYDS 655 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Jones has 46 targets in his past four games, and he has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games over that span. He's been a better Fantasy receiver than Christian Kirk over that stretch of games. While that might not continue, and Jones doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 against Dallas, he has benefitted with Trevor Lawrence playing at a higher level of late. Jones should be added in all leagues where still available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DET -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 37 REYDS 306 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Chark doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 at the Jets, but I still want him on my Fantasy team. He's been great the past three games with two touchdowns, two games of at least 14 PPR points and two outings with at least 94 receiving yards. Now, he only has 18 targets over that span, but he's been a big part of Detroit's offensive resurgence of late, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats to close the season. After facing the Jets, he gets more favorable matchups against Carolina in Week 16 and Chicago in Week 17, so hopefully he's still playing well in those games. Chark should be added for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Keep an eye on Corey Davis (concussion), and if he's out in Week 15 then consider Moore a sleeper against the Lions. Moore stepped up in Week 14 at Buffalo when Davis got hurt with six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in two games with Mike White under center. White has to be healthy as well since he's dealing with a rib injury, but if Davis is out then consider Moore a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, with his value higher in PPR. He's worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 We hope Burks can play in Week 15 at the Chargers after he sustained a concussion in Week 13 at Philadelphia. Prior to getting hurt, Burks was coming on as a playmaker with at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games, and he caught a touchdown in the first quarter against the Eagles when he got knocked out. If healthy, Burks can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Chargers. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 297 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 Hardman could return in Week 15 from his abdomen injury, and he could re-emerge as a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Prior to going on injured reserve in Week 10, Hardman had scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. He's attached to Patrick Mahomes, which is a great place to be, and Hardman should continue to make plays all over the field. He's worth stashing for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Moore had a huge game in Week 14 at Dallas with Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) out, and both could be out again in Week 15 against the Chiefs. Against Dallas, Moore had 10 catches for 124 yards on 11 targets, and he could be a high-end No. 3 receiver this week with Houston likely playing from behind against Kansas City. Moore is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and that could be a bargain if Cooks and Collins remain out. You can also look at Amari Rogers in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB since he had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Dallas. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 68 REYDS 497 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Campbell has struggled of late with a combined 11 PPR points in his past two games against the Steelers and Cowboys. Prior to that, he scored 31 PPR points in two games against the Raiders and Eagles with Matt Ryan back under center, and Campbell might be able to play like a No. 3 PPR receiver this week against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Campbell is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Ben Skowronek WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 58 REYDS 373 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Skowronek stepped up in the first game with Baker Mayfield in Week 14 against the Raiders. Skowronek had seven catches for 89 yards on eight targets in that game, and we could see Mayfield make Skowronek his No. 1 option with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) out. You can also look at Van Jefferson (56 percent rostered), who had the game-winning touchdown against Las Vegas from Mayfield with two catches for 44 yards on four targets, and Tutu Atwell (2 percent), who had nine targets for five catches and 50 yards in Week 14. All of them are worth just 1 percent of your remaining FAB, but I would gamble on Skowronek first in most leagues. Isaiah Hodgins WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 27 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Hodgins could see his role expand with Richie James (concussion) banged up, but Hodgins has played well the past two games for the Giants. He has nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets over that span, and he scored 15 PPR points in each outing against the Commanders and Eagles. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he will hopefully have a repeat performance against Washington in Week 15. Nelson Agholor WR NE New England • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 359 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 The Patriots might be without Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) in Week 15 at the Raiders, which could be good for Agholor, Kendrick Bourne (3 percent rostered) and Tyquan Thornton (6 percent). In Week 14 when Parker was hurt and Meyers was out, Agholor had 10 targets and finished with five catches for 32 yards, Bourne had five targets for five catches and 47 yards and Thornton had four catches for 28 yards on five targets. Agholor should be the first one added of this group for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and this is a revenge game for him since he played for Las Vegas in 2020. Marquise Goodwin WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 33 REYDS 377 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 Goodwin had a big game in Week 14 against Carolina with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on six targets in the first game without Kenneth Walker III (ankle) or DeeJay Dallas (ankle). The Seahawks were reliant on Geno Smith and the passing game, and Goodwin helped out as the No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In deeper leagues, Goodwin could be worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option, and he should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 43 REYDS 308 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Jennings could see a bump in Fantasy value with Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) banged up, and Jennings is worth a flier with 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He only has one game this season with more than 10 PPR points, which was Week 12 against the Saints when he had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. His targets could be on the rise, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues. Trenton Irwin WR CIN Cincinnati • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CIN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 169 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 Irwin could see a bump in Fantasy value with the Bengals dealing with injuries to Tee Higgins (hamstring), Tyler Boyd (finger) and Hayden Hurst (calf). Irwin only had two targets in Week 14 against Cleveland, but he managed two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored a touchdown in two of his past four games, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues if Higgins and Boyd remain out. Irwin is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries : Hayden Hurst (calf), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (ribs)

: Hayden Hurst (calf), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (ribs) Check to see if available: Gerald Everett (84 percent rostered), David Njoku (82 percent), Dallas Goedert (82 percent), Dawson Knox (75 percent), Cole Kmet (75 percent) and Darren Waller (73 percent). Everett didn't disappear in Week 14 against Miami despite Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer being healthy. Everett still had eight targets, which means he can still be used as a low-end starter in Week 15 against the Titans, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. ... Njoku was great in Week 14 against the Bengals with seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games and should be fine with Deshaun Watson moving forward. ... Goedert could return in Week 15 from his shoulder injury, and he would immediately be worth starting as a No. 1 tight end again. ... Knox just had the first touchdown of the season for a tight end against the Jets in Week 14, and hopefully he can build on that momentum in Week 15 against the Dolphins, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. ... Kmet is the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Bears and Justin Fields, and Kmet had 13 PPR points in Week 13 against Green Bay, which was the first game without Darnell Mooney (ankle). ... Waller could return in Week 15 from his hamstring injury, and he would immediately be worth starting as a No. 1 tight end again.

Drop candidates: Tyler Higbee (75 percent rostered), Foster Moreau (62 percent) and Mike Gesicki (49 percent). Higbee still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, and he had two catches for 11 yards on three targets against the Raiders in Baker Mayfield's debut. There's no reason to hold onto Higbee in Week 15. ... Moreau will return to No. 2 on the depth chart for the Raiders with Darren Waller (hamstring) expected to return in Week 15. ... Gesicki has no catches on just four targets in his past three games.

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 4th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 74 REYDS 548 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Engram was amazing in Week 14 at Tennessee with 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he now has 22 targets for 16 catches, 162 yards and three touchdowns in his past two games. He has emerged as a go-to target for Trevor Lawrence, and Engram is worth starting in all leagues in Week 15 against Dallas. He should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 320 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 I thought Okonkwo would play well in Week 14 against Jacksonville, and he delivered a solid game with six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's now scored at least 10 PPR points in consecutive games, and we'll see how he does if Treylon Burks (concussion) is able to play against the Chargers in Week 15. Without Burks, Okonkwo can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. If Burks is back, then Okonkwo's Fantasy value will take a hit, but I would still consider him a starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 71 REYDS 418 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 Conklin has 15 targets in his past two games against the Vikings and Bills, and he should have another game with plenty of volume against the Lions in Week 15. Detroit is also No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and we hope Mike White (ribs) is healthy for this matchup. If White plays as expected then consider Conklin a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 406 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Henry was good, not great, in Week 14 at Arizona with three catches for 70 yards on three targets, but I had higher expectations for him given the matchup with the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. He has another favorable matchup in Week 15 at the Raiders, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points to the position, and Henry could benefit with Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) hurt. Henry is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.1 Hill could see additional work this week against the Falcons with Mark Ingram (knee) and Juwan Johnson (ankle) banged up for the Saints. With Johnson out in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, Hill had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and it was the first time he topped eight PPR points since Week 5. He also could get more carries if the Saints use him more in the backfield to help Alvin Kamara. And in Week 1 at Atlanta, Hill had four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB to use as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Commanders (44 percent rostered) vs. NYG

Broncos (44 percent rostered) vs. ARI

Saints (37 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Vikings (62 percent rostered) vs. IND

Browns (42 percent rostered) vs. BAL

Cardinals (33 percent rostered) at DEN

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS