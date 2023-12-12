As Dak Prescott would say, "here we go." The Fantasy playoffs start now in the majority of leagues for Week 15, and this is when it all matters. Congratulations if you made it this far.

Some of you are competing in a first-round matchup, while a few fortunate others have earned a first-round bye. Either way, you should still be looking to tweak your Fantasy roster, whether out of necessity or to improve your chances to win a championship. Now is not the time to be complacent.

There are several key injuries we're keeping an eye on heading into Week 15, which will potentially impact some of your waiver wire decisions. The main ones at quarterback are Justin Herbert (finger), C.J. Stroud (concussion) and Geno Smith (groin). At running back, we're looking at Josh Jacobs (knee), Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Jerome Ford (wrist), Aaron Jones (knee) and Rhamondre Stevenson. For receivers, the main guys are Justin Jefferson (chest), Nico Collins (calf), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Marquise Brown (heel). And at tight end, we're watching Dalton Kincaid (shoulder), Taysom Hill (foot) and Dalton Schultz (hamstring).

Hopefully, all of these players will be available for Week 15. If not, we'll have to find replacement options, and you came to the right place. So let's dive into the waiver wire and make sure those Fantasy lineups are postseason ready.

Here we go.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: C.J. Stroud (concussion), Justin Herbert (finger), Geno Smith (groin), Derek Carr (ribs), Kenny Pickett (ankle) and Zach Wilson (knee)

C.J. Stroud (concussion), Justin Herbert (finger), Geno Smith (groin), Derek Carr (ribs), Kenny Pickett (ankle) and Zach Wilson (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (80 percent rostered), Geno Smith (77 percent), Baker Mayfield (74 percent) and Jake Browning (67 percent). Stafford has become a coveted Fantasy option with his performance over the past three games against Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore, scoring at least 28.9 Fantasy points in each outing. He gets a dream matchup in Week 15 against the Commanders, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. ... Smith, if healthy, could be a good starting option in Week 15 against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He missed Week 14 with a groin injury, but he scored 35.9 Fantasy points in his last game at Dallas in Week 13. Smith also faces Tennessee in Week 16. ... Mayfield snapped his three-game streak of scoring less than 18 Fantasy points with a 24.1-point outing in Week 14 at Atlanta. He should be considered a low-end starter again in Week 15 at Green Bay, and then he gets Jacksonville at home in Week 16. ... Browning doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 against Minnesota, but he's done well stepping in for Joe Burrow (wrist). Browning has scored at least 27.7 Fantasy points in his past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Matthew Stafford (80 percent rostered), Geno Smith (77 percent), Baker Mayfield (74 percent) and Jake Browning (67 percent). Stafford has become a coveted Fantasy option with his performance over the past three games against Arizona, Cleveland and Baltimore, scoring at least 28.9 Fantasy points in each outing. He gets a dream matchup in Week 15 against the Commanders, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. ... Smith, if healthy, could be a good starting option in Week 15 against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He missed Week 14 with a groin injury, but he scored 35.9 Fantasy points in his last game at Dallas in Week 13. Smith also faces Tennessee in Week 16. ... Mayfield snapped his three-game streak of scoring less than 18 Fantasy points with a 24.1-point outing in Week 14 at Atlanta. He should be considered a low-end starter again in Week 15 at Green Bay, and then he gets Jacksonville at home in Week 16. ... Browning doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 against Minnesota, but he's done well stepping in for Joe Burrow (wrist). Browning has scored at least 27.7 Fantasy points in his past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Drop candidate: Justin Herbert (100 percent rostered) and Joshua Dobbs (81 percent). Herbert won't play Thursday night in Week 15 at Las Vegas with his finger injury, and we should find out this week if he can play again this season. Based on the news, it appears like Herbert could be done for the year, so you can drop him in redraft leagues. ... Dobbs isn't expected to start in Week 15 at Cincinnati after he was benched in Week 14 at Las Vegas in favor of Nick Mullens. You can drop Dobbs in all leagues if he's coming off the bench for the Vikings.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Joe Flacco QB CLE Cleveland • #15

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CLE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 565 RUYDS -1 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.3 In two starts for the Browns, Flacco scored 20.2 Fantasy points at the Rams in Week 13 and 26.3 points in Week 14 against Jacksonville. It's a fun story, and Flacco might help Fantasy managers in all leagues win a championship if he can keep this up. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 against Chicago, but he's still worth using as a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues. And he's a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Drew Lock QB SEA Seattle • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 335 RUYDS 16 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 7 Lock had some bad throws in Week 14 at San Francisco that led to two interceptions, but he wasn't awful in a spot start with Geno Smith (groin) out, scoring 19.3 Fantasy points. If Lock starts again in Week 15 against Philadelphia then he could be a streaming option in deep, one-quarterback leagues. The Eagles are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Lock would be a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in that matchup. Tommy DeVito QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 855 RUYDS 154 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.9 DeVito played well in Week 14 against Green Bay to lead the Giants to a 24-22 upset. He was 17-of-21 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown, and he added 10 carries for 71 yards. He's now scored at least 19.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in deeper leagues, even in a tough matchup at New Orleans in Week 15. After that, DeVito gets Philadelphia and the Rams, which are favorable matchups, and it's time to trust DeVito in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues as a starter. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 1593 RUYDS 32 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 15 Levis led the Titans to a surprising 28-27 victory at Miami in Week 14 with 327 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he also had four carries for 15 yards. It was his second-best Fantasy outing in seven starts with 18.6 points, and he gets a favorable matchup in Week 15 against Houston. It's tough to trust Levis in one-quarterback leagues, but he's worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against the Texans. He also gets Seattle in Week 16 and Houston again in Week 17. Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 2245 RUYDS 211 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.4 Wilson looked good against Houston in Week 14 with 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also added 12 rushing yards for 23.2 Fantasy points. It's only the second time he's had multiple touchdowns this season, and hopefully he can stay hot in Week 15 at Miami, especially after the Dolphins just allowed 18.6 Fantasy points against Will Levis at home. Wilson was benched prior to the first meeting with the Dolphins in Week 12, but he could be a useful Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for the rematch. He also has a solid matchup in Week 16 against Washington coming up. Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 83 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Mullens will likely start for the Vikings in Week 15 at Cincinnati after he replaced the struggling Joshua Dobbs in Week 14 at Las Vegas. And Minnesota should get Justin Jefferson (chest) back for this game after he left the 3-0 victory against the Raiders. It's not official yet with Mullens, so continue to check the news, but if he does start as expected then you can use Mullens as a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. And Mullens has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against Detroit as well coming up. Bailey Zappe QB NE New England • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 539 RUYDS 29 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 6 Zappe played well in Week 14 at Pittsburgh with 26.9 Fantasy points, and he could be considered a starter in deep, Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15 against Kansas City. It's not an easy matchup, but hopefully Zappe will get Demario Douglas (concussion) and DeVante Parker (knee) back for this game. Zappe did well leaning on Ezekiel Elliott and Hunter Henry against the Steelers, and hopefully he can stay hot in this home game against the Chiefs. Easton Stick QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 34 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 179 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Stick might end up as the starter for the Chargers for the rest of the season with Justin Herbert (finger) hurt. Herbert has already been ruled out for Week 15 at Las Vegas since the game is Thursday, and Stick is the next man up in Los Angeles. He was 13-of-24 for 179 yards in relief of Herbert against Denver in Week 14, and hopefully Stick can take advantage of the weapons around him in Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Quentin Johnston, along with Josh Palmer (knee) expected to return this week. He's worth adding in deep, Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if you need quarterback help against the Raiders.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Josh Jacobs (knee), Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), Jerome Ford (wrist), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Aaron Jones (knee) and Elijah Mitchell (knee).

Josh Jacobs (knee), Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), Jerome Ford (wrist), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Aaron Jones (knee) and Elijah Mitchell (knee). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kareem Hunt (80 percent rostered) and Tyjae Spears (71 percent). Hunt is worth adding just in case Jerome Ford's wrist injury is a problem, although early reports indicate Ford should be OK. Hunt also scored his first touchdown since Week 10 in Week 14 against Jacksonville and now has seven touchdowns on the season, all of which have come in the Browns' last nine games. ... Spears was excellent as a receiver at Miami in Week 14 with six catches for 89 yards on eight targets, and he now has consecutive games with at least 12.8 PPR points. If the Texans can score against the Titans in Week 15 and we get a shootout then Spears could be a useful flex. He's also worth rostering as a lottery ticket if Derrick Henry were to miss any time.

Kareem Hunt (80 percent rostered) and Tyjae Spears (71 percent). Hunt is worth adding just in case Jerome Ford's wrist injury is a problem, although early reports indicate Ford should be OK. Hunt also scored his first touchdown since Week 10 in Week 14 against Jacksonville and now has seven touchdowns on the season, all of which have come in the Browns' last nine games. ... Spears was excellent as a receiver at Miami in Week 14 with six catches for 89 yards on eight targets, and he now has consecutive games with at least 12.8 PPR points. If the Texans can score against the Titans in Week 15 and we get a shootout then Spears could be a useful flex. He's also worth rostering as a lottery ticket if Derrick Henry were to miss any time. Drop candidates: Rhamondre Stevenson (94 percent rostered) and Roschon Johnson (68 percent). Stevenson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and the Patriots might opt to shut him down for the rest of the season. One report in the Boston Sports Journal said the earliest Stevenson could return is Week 17 at Buffalo, so if you want to stash him until then you can, but he's safe to drop in most redraft leagues. ... With D'Onta Foreman back from his ankle injury in Week 14 against Detroit, Johnson got one carry, when the outcome was already determined. Based on his usage against Detroit, Johnson is looking like a risky Fantasy option moving forward as long as Foreman is healthy.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 13 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Alexander Mattison (ankle) could be out in Week 15 at Cincinnati, which would allow Chandler the chance to start for the Vikings, and make him a borderline starter in all leagues. Mattison left Week 14 at Las Vegas, and Chandler finished with 12 carries for 35 yards and three catches for 7 yards on three targets. There are a lot of moving parts for the Vikings this week with Mattison hurt, Justin Jefferson's status unknown with a chest injury, and who is starting at quarterback. If Mattison is out then Chander is a candidate for 20-plus touches, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 15.9 PPR points in four of their past five games. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 37 REYDS 322 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Gibson could be the starter for Washington in Week 15 at the Rams with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) hurt. We don't know Robinson's status yet coming off the Commanders' bye, but Gibson will have a prominent role even if Robinson is healthy. Gibson has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least four catches in four of his past five outings. If Robinson is out then Gibson should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (3 percent rostered) would also help Gibson if Robinson is out, and Rodriguez could be a flex option in deeper leagues against the Rams. D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 431 REC 11 REYDS 77 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.5 Foreman returned from his one-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 14 against Detroit and led the Bears with 13 total touches (two catches on three targets) and played 55 percent of the snaps. Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson combined for four total touches against the Lions, so Foreman is clearly the No. 1 option in Chicago's backfield for now. He had 72 total yards against Detroit, which is a tough matchup, and he gets another difficult opponent in Week 15 at Cleveland. But then Foreman faces Arizona in Week 16, which could make him a starter in all leagues. Consider Foreman just a flex against the Browns, but he should be added in all leagues. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 22 REYDS 173 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.2 Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon will continue to split touches in Week 15 at New England if Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) remains out. He missed Week 14 against Buffalo, and Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 11 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 29 yards on four targets. He played 48 percent of the snaps. McKinnnon played 45 percent of the snaps, and he had four carries for 19 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 18 yards on three targets. Both would be flex options against the Patriots if Pacheco is out again, and I lean slightly toward McKinnon as the better Fantasy running back in PPR given his role. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats RUYDS 307 REC 12 REYDS 82 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 The Cowboys are starting to use Dowdle in tandem with Tony Pollard, and Dowdle did well in Week 14 against Philadelphia with 12 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target. He now has three touchdowns in his past five games, and he's scored at least 12.2 PPR points in two games over that span. If he continues to get work like this in tandem with Pollard then Dowdle has flex appeal in deeper leagues. And he's among the biggest lottery tickets if something were to happen to Pollard, so make sure Dowdle is rostered in all leagues. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CIN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 92 REC 6 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 The Bengals are starting to use Brown in tandem with Joe Mixon over the past two games, and Brown looks good with the ball in his hands. He had nine carries for 61 yards in Week 13 at Jacksonville, and he had eight carries for 25 yards and three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 14 against Indianapolis. If he continues to get work like this in tandem with Mixon then Brown has flex appeal in deeper leagues. And he's a lottery ticket if something were to happen to Mixon, so make sure Brown is rostered in all leagues. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -3 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 6 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 Also consider adding: Ameer Abdullah Josh Jacobs (knee) was injured in Week 14 against Minnesota, and he might not be able to play in Week 15 against the Chargers since the game is Thursday. That would allow White and Abdullah to split touches in a favorable matchup since the Chargers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Most likely, White would play on running downs, with Abdullah working on passing situations, and I'd lean slightly toward White as the better Fantasy option, although both are flex options at best. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 147 REC 2 REYDS 19 TD 3 FPTS/G 2.8 We'll see if Elijah Mitchell (knee) can return for Week 15 at Arizona after missing Week 14 against Seattle, but you might want to stash Mason just in case Mitchell has an injury that lingers. The No. 2 running back in San Francisco is a potential lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey, and Mason filled in well for Mitchell against the Seahawks with four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on one target. Mason could even be a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 15 against the Cardinals if Mitchell is out again.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries : Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Nico Collins (calf), Keenan Allen (heel), Christian Watson (hamstring), Marquise Brown (heel), Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps), Michael Thomas (knee), Demario Douglas (head), Josh Palmer (knee), Tutu Atwell (concussion), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Michael Wilson (shoulder)

: Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Nico Collins (calf), Keenan Allen (heel), Christian Watson (hamstring), Marquise Brown (heel), Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps), Michael Thomas (knee), Demario Douglas (head), Josh Palmer (knee), Tutu Atwell (concussion), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Michael Wilson (shoulder) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Noah Brown (75 percent rostered) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (74 percent). If C.J. Stroud (concussion) is able to play in Week 15 at Tennessee then Brown could be someone to target, especially if Nico Collins (calf) is out. Brown has seven targets and no catches in his past two games, but without Tank Dell (leg), Collins and Dalton Schultz (hamstring), someone has to step forward in Houston's passing game. It could be Brown, Robert Woods or John Metchie III, but Brown has the most upside, so he's worth stashing where available. Just use caution with Brown if Davis Mills starts in place of Stroud against the Titans. ... Smith-Njigba has sleeper appeal in Week 15 against the Eagles since Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. We'll see if Geno Smith (groin) or Drew Lock starts for Seattle in Week 15, but either quarterback should lean on DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba in this matchup. Smith-Njigba is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues.

Noah Brown (75 percent rostered) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (74 percent). If C.J. Stroud (concussion) is able to play in Week 15 at Tennessee then Brown could be someone to target, especially if Nico Collins (calf) is out. Brown has seven targets and no catches in his past two games, but without Tank Dell (leg), Collins and Dalton Schultz (hamstring), someone has to step forward in Houston's passing game. It could be Brown, Robert Woods or John Metchie III, but Brown has the most upside, so he's worth stashing where available. Just use caution with Brown if Davis Mills starts in place of Stroud against the Titans. ... Smith-Njigba has sleeper appeal in Week 15 against the Eagles since Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. We'll see if Geno Smith (groin) or Drew Lock starts for Seattle in Week 15, but either quarterback should lean on DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba in this matchup. Smith-Njigba is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues. Drop candidates: George Pickens (96 percent rostered), Gabe Davis (91 percent), Josh Downs (82 percent) and Christian Kirk (78 percent). We keep waiting for Pickens to be a consistent Fantasy option, but that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. He's scored 8.8 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. He also has six targets or less in seven games in a row. ... Davis has now gone without a catch in three of his past five games after getting just two targets for no receptions in Week 14 at Kansas City. He also has one touchdown since Week 8. He could always surprise us with a big game, including Week 15 against Dallas, but he's too tough to trust in the majority of leagues. ... Kirk, as expected, was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury prior to Week 14, and he's going to miss the rest of the regular season, so drop him in all redraft leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 57 REYDS 505 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Beckham just had 10 targets for four catches, 97 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Rams, and he should be considered a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 15 at Jacksonville. Beckham now has three games with at least seven targets in his past five outings, and he scored at least 14.6 PPR points in all of them. Lamar Jackson should continue to lean on Beckham to close the season, starting against the Jaguars, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 215 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Christian Kirk (groin) is on injured reserve, and Jones should continue to get a hefty amount of targets from Trevor Lawrence. Jones has 22 targets in his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland, and while he only has 10 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns over that span, those opportunities make Jones a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues moving forward, even at Baltimore in Week 15. Jones faced the Ravens last year in Week 12 and had 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets. You can also look at Parker Washington (9 percent rostered) in deeper leagues, and he has two touchdowns in the past two games with Kirk hurt, including eight catches for 88 yards on nine targets. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 68 REYDS 508 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Hopefully, Samuel continues to be productive for the Commanders coming off Washington's bye in Week 14, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 at the Rams. Prior to the bye, Samuel had 17 targets in his past two outings against Dallas and Miami, and he finished those games with 13 catches for 165 yards. He's been more consistent than Terry McLaurin or Jahan Dotson of late, and Sam Howell will continue to throw a lot, which should help Samuel's chances to produce. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 52 REYDS 344 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Robinson looked great in Week 14 against Green Bay with six catches for 79 yards on seven targets, and I hope he can finish the season strong. I like his game, and I'm excited to see what he can do in the future for the Giants with improved quarterback play. He's getting good production now from Tommy DeVito, who will hopefully continue to feed Robinson heading into Week 15 at New Orleans. It's not an easy matchup, but Robinson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 410 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 We keep waiting for Douglas to get healthy, but he's been in the concussion protocol for the past two games and missed Week 13 against the Chargers and Week 14 at Pittsburgh. Prior to getting hurt, Douglas had consecutive games with nine targets and six catches, and hopefully he continues to get that kind of volume in this struggling offense. We'll see if Douglas can clear the concussion protocol in time for Week 15 against Kansas City, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 PPR receiver when healthy to close the season. And if Douglas remains out then look at JuJu Smith-Schuster (12 percent rostered) as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Smith-Schuster had 13 PPR points in Week 14 at Pittsburgh in a revenge game, and he gets another revenge game in Week 15 against the Chiefs. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 435 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Wilson was able to practice Monday after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury, and I hope he's healthy to see what he looks like catching passes from Kyler Murray. It could be a good pairing that the Cardinals -- and Fantasy managers -- are relying on for the future. This is purely a speculative add, but Wilson could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues to close the season if healthy. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 39 REYDS 377 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 I'd have much more interest in Palmer and Quentin Johnston (28 percent rostered) if Justin Herbert (finger) was healthy, but it's hard to trust Palmer and Johnston with Easton Stick likely under center for the rest of the season. Palmer (knee) is expected to come off injured reserve in Week 15 after missing the past six games, and he should be a primary target for Stick. Prior to getting hurt, Palmer had at least seven targets in four of his past five games. And Johnston has started to look better of late with at least 10.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, but his ceiling is likely capped with the potential of inferior quarterback play due to Herbert's injury. Maybe Johnston won't drop as many passes from Stick as he did with Herbert.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

Injuries : Dalton Kincaid (shoulder), Taysom Hill (foot), Dalton Schultz (hamstring), Gerald Everett (hip), Darren Waller (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (neck), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Zach Ertz (quadriceps) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

: Dalton Kincaid (shoulder), Taysom Hill (foot), Dalton Schultz (hamstring), Gerald Everett (hip), Darren Waller (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (neck), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Zach Ertz (quadriceps) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dalton Schultz (80 percent rostered). Schultz could be the prime pass catcher for the Texans with Tank Dell (leg) on injured reserve and Nico Collins (calf) hurt. Schultz has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but he could see plenty of targets if he returns in Week 15 at Tennessee. Keep an eye on his status, and also the status of C.J. Stroud (concussion). I'd have much more optimism for Schultz if Stroud starts against the Titans.

Dalton Schultz (80 percent rostered). Schultz could be the prime pass catcher for the Texans with Tank Dell (leg) on injured reserve and Nico Collins (calf) hurt. Schultz has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but he could see plenty of targets if he returns in Week 15 at Tennessee. Keep an eye on his status, and also the status of C.J. Stroud (concussion). I'd have much more optimism for Schultz if Stroud starts against the Titans. Drop candidates: Gerald Everett (69 percent rostered). Everett has done a nice job of late with at least 8.4 PPR points in three games in a row against the Ravens, Patriots and Broncos. But with Justin Herbert (finger) potentially out for the rest of the season, along with Josh Palmer (knee) back in Week 15, you can drop Everett in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 In two games without Mark Andrews (ankle), Likely has nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He scored on a 54-yard touchdown in Week 14 against the Rams on a busted coverage, but he's getting chances from Lamar Jackson in place of Andrews, which is all you can ask for. And he has a great matchup in Week 15 at the Jaguars, who just allowed 27.1 PPR points to David Njoku in Week 14. Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 51 REYDS 384 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 We don't know if Waller will return from his five-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 15 at New Orleans, but if he does he could become a must-start Fantasy tight end to close the season. Tommy DeVito would love to have a player like Waller as a target, and he scored at least 16.6 PPR points in two of his past three games before getting injured in Week 8. If you can stash Waller now it might be a good idea in all leagues. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 63 REYDS 424 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Thomas struggled going into Washington's bye in Week 14 with a combined 5.7 PPR points in his past two games against Dallas and Miami, but he has a great matchup in Week 15 at the Rams. Three tight ends in a row -- Trey McBride in Week 12, David Njoku in Week 13 and Isaiah Likely in Week 14 -- have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Rams, and hopefully Thomas can follow suit. He's a good streaming option given the matchup. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 394 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 The Packers have some potential injuries at receiver that could allow Kraft to be a popular target for Jordan Love in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are banged up, and Jayden Reed also left Week 14 at the Giants with a potential concussion. Any absence could allow Kraft more targets, and he had four catches for 64 yards on four targets against the Giants. He also has a great matchup in Week 15 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Kraft is worth adding as a streamer in deeper leagues. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL BUF -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 138 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Knox could start for the Bills in Week 15 against Dallas with Dalton Kincaid (shoulder) hurt, and that would make Knox a streaming option in deeper leagues. Knox returned from his five-game absence with a wrist injury in Week 14 at Kansas City and caught three passes for 36 yards on three targets. It's not an easy matchup against the Cowboys, but in a potentially high-scoring game, Knox could be a decent flier if Kincaid can't play. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 65 REYDS 506 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Conklin should continue to get targets from Zach Wilson in Week 15 at Miami, and Conklin has 15 targets in his past two games against Atlanta and Houston. It's not an easy matchup since the Dolphins haven't allowed a tight end to score since Week 7, including matchups with Travis Kelce and Conklin, who was held to four catches for 33 yards on five targets in Week 12. Conklin also hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but he's not a bad flier in deep, PPR leagues given his expected workload. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 52 REYDS 353 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.7 If the Patriots are down Demario Douglas (concussion) and DeVante Parker (knee) again in Week 15 against the Chiefs then you can look at Henry as a streaming option in deeper leagues. It's a tough matchup since the Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Henry just scored two touchdowns at the Steelers in Week 14 with three catches for 40 yards on three targets, with Douglas and Parker sidelined. I don't want to trust Henry, who is touchdown dependent for his Fantasy production, but there's the potential for targets if Douglas and Parker are out. Davis Allen TE LAR L.A. Rams • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS LAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.5 With Tyler Higbee (neck) out in Week 14 at Baltimore, Allen stepped up for the Rams with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Higbee could be out again in Week 15 against Washington, and Allen could again be a useful streaming option in deeper leagues. He's definitely worth adding in tight end-premium leagues.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Rams (31 percent rostered) vs. WAS

Falcons (44 percent rostered) at CAR

Colts (64 percent rostered) vs. PIT

Titans (14 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Broncos (34 percent rostered) at DET

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS