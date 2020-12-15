I hope Week 14 of the Fantasy Football season went better for you than it did for me. I made the playoffs in eight leagues, and I'm still alive in just three of them -- and two of those were bye weeks for me. It's not what you want to see, and it's a frustrating way for my season to be coming to a close, but I've got two things going for me -- I guess five, if you include the three leagues I'm still playing in, but nevertheless: 1) I can still help all of you win your championships; 2) There's always next year.

The NFL offseason is long, but I'll be in your inbox every week with the Fantasy Football Today newsletter -- subscribe here! -- as we go through it together, from the NFL playoffs through free agency and the draft and all the way through training camp, and we'll probably get some guest appearances from the rest of the FFT crew, too. I want to make sure your subscription to this newsletter helps you win your championship every year, and that starts in the offseason -- plus, we'll be here for you Dynasty players, too.

But, of course, we're not done with this season yet -- the Ravens and Browns reminded us of that Monday night in a big way. Monday saw some injury updates that we'll get into in depth Tuesday and beyond, but here's what you need to know:

Jalen Hurts will remain the Eagles starting QB. No surprise after a big win over the Saints.

will remain the Eagles starting QB. No surprise after a big win over the Saints. Ronald Jones has a fractured pinky and could miss Week 15

has a fractured pinky and could miss Week 15 Matthew Stafford could miss Week 15 with a rib injury.

could miss Week 15 with a rib injury. Deebo Samuel could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. Mike Gesicki's shoulder injury could also cost him time.

shoulder injury could also cost him time. Gardner Minshew is back in the starting QB spot for the Jaguars, which should be good news for DJ Chark, at least.

I'll blend in weekly analysis through Week 17 -- including this week's top waiver-wire priorities today! -- with some looks ahead to 2021, and I'll start that today with a breakdown of what I think the first round in Fantasy drafts should look like for 2021. There will surely be some new faces in the first round, and you almost certainly won't agree with all of my picks, so shoot me an email at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com with the subject line "2021 First Round" with your picks and I'll share some of them throughout the week.

But first, some winners and losers from that Ravens-Browns spectacular, plus Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire priorities. And, if you missed anything from Monday, check out my Winners and Losers from Week 14 and Heath Cummings' Believe It Or Not column, where he dives into some of the biggest storylines from the week to separate fact from fiction. Now, let's get you to the championship game.

Projecting 2021's First Round

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

I got into a discussion on Twitter yesterday afternoon about who the No. 1 RB in Dynasty leagues should be right now, and I said it's still Christian McCaffrey for me, despite this disappointing season. Someone else asked me who the No. 1 RB should be for re-draft leagues for 2021, and I had the same answer. Which is kind of surprising right? McCaffrey has played just three games this season while dealing with three separate injuries, an ominous sign coming off his 400-touch 2019 campaign. Was that just bad luck, or is he hitting a Todd Gurley-esque wall?

So, I decided to actually put together a projected first round for 2021 leagues. A lot can and will change between now and then, of course, but with three games left in the regular season, here's where things stand in my eyes:

1.1 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR -- I'm not too worried about McCaffrey's injury-plagued 2020. Generally speaking, I think injuries -- especially the one-time issues McCaffrey has had -- are best used as a tie-breaker for Fantasy, and I don't think anyone else in Fantasy is anywhere close to a tie with McCaffrey. He's averaged 30.1 points per game in his three starts, and if you just add what Mike Davis has done in his starts, they've combined to be the No. 4 RB in Fantasy. Imagine what McCaffrey would have done with a full season. Nobody else can come close to matching McCaffrey's upside, and he doesn't have that much more risk than the next few names on the list. 1.2 - Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN -- Cook is putting the injury concerns behind him for the most part -- he's dealt with a few scares, but has missed just three games over the past two seasons. And Cook is putting together a massive season, on pace for nearly 2,100 yards from scrimmage and nearly 20 touchdowns. You can't expect that kind of pace every season, but he's the focal point of this offense, and there's no reason to think that will change. In fact, there's probably still some untapped potential for Cook as a receiver. 1.3 - Alvin Kamara, RB, NO -- There will be all kinds of arguments about Kamara's value if Taysom Hill is starting at QB for the Saints next season, but for now, I'll assume Drew Brees is returning. That keeps Kamara firmly in the elite category at running back, given how much Brees leans on him in the passing game. If it's Hill, Kamara may be more like a late-first-rounder -- and some will argue even lower. 1.4 - Davante Adams, WR, GB -- Here's Adam's last 16 games, including last year's playoffs: 135 receptions, 1,754 yards, and 18 touchdowns. OK, he won't do that for a whole season, but as long as he is Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Adams is going to be one of the best wide receivers in Fantasy. At 28 in 2021, Adams might be getting close to the end of his peak, but he's shown no signs of slowing down. 1.5 - Travis Kelce, TE, KC -- We're going to be investing a lot in the Chiefs passing game in 2021, so let's hope their new pass-happier approach sticks. Kelce will be 32 next October, so there's always a chance he's about to hit his decline phase, but we sure haven't seen that yet. Kelce is, by any possible measure, having his best season in the NFL, leading the NFL in receiving yards on pace for a 111-catch, 1,538-yard, 11-touchdown season. Kelce could hit a wall and prove to be a significant disappointment, but there is a more than 100-point gap between him and the No. 3 TE in PPR leagues this season, and that kind of edge just doesn't exist anywhere else. 1.6 - Tyreek Hill, WR, KC -- Here are Hill's past 16 games: 94 receptions, 1,371 yards, 16 touchdowns, plus 133 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It's not quite what Adams has done, but it's not far off, and both Hill and Mahomes are still very much in their primes. 1.7 - Derrick Henry, RB, TEN -- Maybe all the carries will catch up to him. Maybe he'll find touchdowns harder to come by. Maybe he won't hit for as many big plays. Maybe, maybe, maybe … What is there to gain by doubting him anymore? His lack of passing game work makes Henry's season-long upside a bit lower than the rest of the elite backs, but as we're seeing this season, it's not that much lower. 1.8 - Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG -- It's going to be fascinating to see what happens with Barkley's draft value coming off his torn ACL. He should be 100% before training camp, and we know he's second to only McCaffrey when it comes to the potential to dominate in both facets of the game. However, he will be coming off a major surgery with all the risk that entails, and there doesn't seem to be much reason to think the Giants offense is about to take a step forward, so there's a lot that could go wrong. This spot feels aggressive without seeing how his rehab is going or what the Giants add on offense around him, but I'm OK being aggressive with a guy who could be the No. 1 back in Fantasy. 1.9 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL -- Here's a reminder that no running back except maybe McCaffrey is truly context independent. Elliott looked like the best back in Fantasy before Dak Prescott's injury, averaging 20.3 points per game. It might be tough for some to wash the taste of the post-Dak era out of their mouths, and Elliott could tumble down draft boards if Prescott signs elsewhere. I'll assume he returns and draft Elliott accordingly. 1.10 - James Robinson, RB, JAC -- It feels like there is a tier drop here, and Robinson could be swapped with Aaron Jones or Austin Ekeler here and I wouldn't bat an eye. However, Robinson could finish with 275 carries and 65 catches, and that kind of role is too hard to pass up here. Let's just hope the Jaguars can find an upgrade at quarterback and bring this offense to respectability. A Joe Burrow-esque impact at QB could be huge for Robinson's value, given what he's done with the Jags mess. 1.11 - DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI -- Hopkins has slowed down a bit in the second half of the season, and Kyler Murray hasn't quite developed as a passer the way we wanted him to, but Hopkins is still on pace for 116 catches and 1,422 yards -- if he had a bit more touchdown luck, there wouldn't be any doubt he belongs in the first round. Betting on that feels like a smart idea. 1.12 - Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- Jones regressed, as expected, and he's still a top-five running back in Fantasy points per game. He's still splitting work with Jamaal Williams more than we might prefer, and he'll probably still be splitting with Williams or A.J. Dillon more than we might prefer next season. However, as long as he's the lead back alongside Aaron Rodgers, fading him will probably be a mistake.

First five out …

