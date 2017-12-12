Fantasy Football Week 15: What you missed Monday, with Kenyan Drake dominating and Aaron Rodgers still waiting
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
What you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:
Kenyan Drake looks like a difference maker
Up until Week 13, Drake hadn't seen double-digit carries in a game since November 2015, in college. He was buried behind a slew of NFL-caliber runners at Alabama, and then found himself splitting work behind Jay Ajayi in Miami. However, with Ajayi gone and Damien Williams out the last two weeks, Drake has shown serious skills, as he rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries Monday against the Patriots, and added 79 more yards on five receptions in the win.
Drake has 234 yards rushing over the last two games, and an additional 100 through the air on eight receptions. He has shown solid chops in the passing game and big-play ability on the ground since Ajayi's trade – he has four runs of at least 30 yards in the last six games – but the last two weeks are the first time we've seen him handle this kind of workload. Williams' inevitable return should cut into his playing time, but we've seen enough from both backs to know which one we want to see get most of the work. Hopefully the Dolphins do too, because it would be a shame to see Drake have to go back to splitting carries after how well he's run it.
As long as Williams is out, Drake looks like a must-start running back, especially in Week 15 against a Bills defense that hasn't been the same since the loss of Marcell Dareus.
The Patriots backfield remains tough to sort out
This isn't really a case of Bill Belichick being his typically unpredictable self, because… well, who saw the Dolphins handling the Patriots like this? When things are going right – and they typically do for this team – it's clear that Dion Lewis will handle the rushing work, and Rex Burkhead will come in for goal-line and passing downs, the latter of which is usually split with James White.
Monday night, however, Lewis and Burkhead each got just five carries, as the Patriots were forced to abandon the run early. Burkhead got his touchdown – No. 5 in the last three games – and five catches, while Lewis also hauled in five passes for 50 yards. White had just three catches for 11 yards, but was responsible for Tom Brady's lone touchdown pass.
I don't think Monday represented a change from the established order in New England, but it was a reminder that even for Bill Belichick, things don't always go as planned. Lewis and Burkhead both still look like solid starters moving forward, but if Burkhead keeps getting the goal-line work, he'll be the better option. Assuming that doesn't change overnight, which never happens in New England.
What else you need to know from around the NFL
- Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL… The worst-case scenario we feared Sunday came true. He will undergo surgery in the next few days, and a timetable will be given for his recovery then, but it could take 9-12 months, according to Dr. James Andrews. That would certainly put him at risk of missing the start of next season.
- Aaron Rodgers is still waiting to be cleared… Rodgers had his shoulder checked out Monday, and the results of that should be out Tuesday. If he is fully healed, he should be out there on the field for Week 15, as he began practicing last week with the intention of playing. It goes without saying that if the best QB in Fantasy is active, you're starting him.
- Josh McCown's season is over with a broken hand... McCown had been one of the surprises of the season, emerging as a reliable streaming Fantasy option for the surprisingly feisty Jets. However, that all came to an end Sunday, as Bryce Petty will take over under center. Petty went 2 for 9 Sunday, and has completed just 54.2 percent of his career passes, with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse just got a lot less interesting.
- Nathan Peterman is in the concussion protocol… This one won't matter if Tyrod Taylor's knee heals in time for Sunday's game, but if not, we could see Joe Webb start for the Bills. His running ability could make things interesting, but Webb has shown little ability to effectively run an offense over the course of his eight-year NFL career.
- Kelvin Benjamin aggravated his knee injury Sunday… And this won't help matters. Benjamin was forced to leave Sunday's snow-filled game early, and it's not clear whether he'll be able to play in Week 15. He had three catches, including a touchdown, in Sunday's tough elements.
- T.J. Yates is expected to start in Week 15 for the Texans… DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the best receivers in Fantasy with Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage, and he caught two touchdowns from Yates Sunday. That's pretty much all we care about in this passing game, so as long as Yates keeps feeding Hopkins, we'll be happy.
- Ameer Abdullah's role is not clear… Abdullah was dealing with a neck injury, but was reportedly inactive Sunday for reasons beyond the injury. Coach Jim Caldwell told reporters Monday it was a health issue, but wouldn't directly answer questions about reports that Abdullah was benched. At this point, Abdullah may be able to carve out a role again, but given how ineffective he's been in his NFL career, you won't be starting him again at any point this season.
