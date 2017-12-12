Fantasy Football Week 15: What you missed Monday, with Kenyan Drake dominating and Aaron Rodgers still waiting

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

Kenyan Drake looks like a difference maker

Up until Week 13, Drake hadn't seen double-digit carries in a game since November 2015, in college. He was buried behind a slew of NFL-caliber runners at Alabama, and then found himself splitting work behind Jay Ajayi in Miami. However, with Ajayi gone and Damien Williams out the last two weeks, Drake has shown serious skills, as he rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries Monday against the Patriots, and added 79 more yards on five receptions in the win.

Drake has 234 yards rushing over the last two games, and an additional 100 through the air on eight receptions. He has shown solid chops in the passing game and big-play ability on the ground since Ajayi's trade – he has four runs of at least 30 yards in the last six games – but the last two weeks are the first time we've seen him handle this kind of workload. Williams' inevitable return should cut into his playing time, but we've seen enough from both backs to know which one we want to see get most of the work. Hopefully the Dolphins do too, because it would be a shame to see Drake have to go back to splitting carries after how well he's run it.

As long as Williams is out, Drake looks like a must-start running back, especially in Week 15 against a Bills defense that hasn't been the same since the loss of Marcell Dareus.

The Patriots backfield remains tough to sort out

This isn't really a case of Bill Belichick being his typically unpredictable self, because… well, who saw the Dolphins handling the Patriots like this? When things are going right – and they typically do for this team – it's clear that Dion Lewis will handle the rushing work, and Rex Burkhead will come in for goal-line and passing downs, the latter of which is usually split with James White.

Monday night, however, Lewis and Burkhead each got just five carries, as the Patriots were forced to abandon the run early. Burkhead got his touchdown – No. 5 in the last three games – and five catches, while Lewis also hauled in five passes for 50 yards. White had just three catches for 11 yards, but was responsible for Tom Brady's lone touchdown pass.

I don't think Monday represented a change from the established order in New England, but it was a reminder that even for Bill Belichick, things don't always go as planned. Lewis and Burkhead both still look like solid starters moving forward, but if Burkhead keeps getting the goal-line work, he'll be the better option. Assuming that doesn't change overnight, which never happens in New England.

What else you need to know from around the NFL