Fantasy Football Week 15: What you missed Thursday, with Leonard Fournette and DeAndre Hopkins ailing

It's C.J. Anderson's job in Denver

A few weeks ago, it looked like we might be seeing a changing of the guard in Denver. His low point came in Week 12, when he rushed the ball just five times in a 21-14 loss to the Raiders, making two straight games that Devontae Booker has out-touched him. In three games since, however, Anderson has firmly reestablished himself as the go-to back, picking up at least 19 touches in each game, for a total of 73 touches, to just 26 for Booker.

Anderson was especially effective Thursday, rushing for 158 yards, the third-most of his career, on 30 carries. He still hasn't found the end zone in his last four games, but Anderson is going to be tough to bench down the stretch given his workload.

Brock Osweiler played better than he ever has

Trevor Siemian was knocked out with a dislocated left shoulder Thursday, an injury that should end his season, and Osweiler came in in relief. And he carved the Colts' defense up. Which might say more about the Colts' defense than anything else. Osweiler completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and added another score on a scramble.

We'll chalk this one up to a fluke, because it's going to take a lot more than one relief performance against one of the league's worst defenses to change the narrative on Osweiler. He'll be the Broncos' starter the rest of the way, but there's no reason to rely on him. And, given the way he spread the ball around – three players had between 60 and 69 receiving yards – there's not much optimism to take from this passing attack still.

Marlon Mack didn't get much of a chance

This seemed like a perfect opportunity for Mack. Frank Gore was coming off a career-high 36 carries in Week 14, and had just three days to recover before Thursday's matchup. Indeed, Gore suffered a leg injury that kept him out for much of the first half against the Broncos, and limited him to 10 carries and three catches while playing 28 of 54 snaps.

However, despite playing 24 snaps of his own, Mack just wasn't much of a factor. He carried the ball six times for 14 yards and didn't have a single catch on one target. Mack has shown real promise as a rookie, but the Colts just don't trust him yet. You weren't relying on him in Week 15, I hope, but any chance that he might be a late-season breakout looks dead at this point.

Other notes