Fantasy Football Week 15: What you missed Wednesday, with Alvin Kamara and Aaron Rodgers getting close to returning

Alvin Kamara (concussion): "I'm gonna play"

If you managed to survive Kamara's Week 14 injury, this is great news. Kamara has been one of the best players in all of Fantasy, still ranking third in scoring at the running back position, and now he's back for the pivotal Week 15. Kamara doesn't have an ideal matchup, as the Jets allow the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season – including just 3.6 yards per carry – but Kamara is the kind of player you start against any matchup. He's been that good.

Aaron Rodgers intends to play in Week 15

Rodgers was medically cleared to return to action Tuesday night, and coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Rodgers is "preparing to play" in Week 15. The team hasn't officially declared him the starter, but that is seemingly just a formality at this point. Rodgers is, obviously, a must start option, even in his first game back from an injury against a tough matchup against the Panthers.

Give ever player in Green Bay's offense a bump up in value, most notably Jordy Nelson, who was rendered totally useless with Brett Hundley under center. Nelson has lost a stop, but he still averaged 13.8 Fantasy points per game in the four complete games he and Rodgers played together this season.

Adrian Peterson (neck) may not play again this season

Peterson still isn't practicing, and coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday he has "no idea" if Peterson will play again this season. The Cardinals haven't given many details on Peterson's injury, but it seems like the 32-year-old is a long shot to make an impact again this season, so go ahead and drop him if you've been stashing him. The veteran showed signs of life after moving to Arizona, but has rushed for just 3.4 yards per carry this season, and could be nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career.

Joe Mixon remains in the concussion protocol

Mixon is nine days removed from suffering his concussion, so we were hoping to see him cleared by now. He's already missed on game due to this issue, but still has three days to get cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, so we'll keep a close eye on any progress he makes over the next few days. If he doesn't play, Giovani Bernard will once again be worth starting, though a tough matchup looms, as the Vikings allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

