The Fantasy playoffs elicit a host of emotions, but fear is among the worst of them. Unfortunately, Chargers' wideout Keenan Allen has given his Fantasy managers legitimate reason to worry. He's a true game-time decision on Thursday night, with Adam Schefter tweeting that Allen will be limited if he does play. 

Is it time to make backup plans for your No. 1 receiver? Well, yes. You should always have a backup plan if one of your players is questionable to play. Thankfully, this is a Thursday night game and there are no byes in Week 15, you have no shortage of options. My favorite choices are below, but I do want to be clear about one thing: If Allen suits up on Thursday night he'll be in my Fantasy lineup.

He's the No. 5 wide receiver in PPR scoring this season and he's facing a mediocre Raiders defense that will be without a handful of starters. Allen could play half of the game and I'd still expect double-digit Fantasy points. He'd be a flex if you told me he was only playing in the red zone, the Chargers should be there plenty. Barring more concerning revelations, when the Chargers announce their inactives, if I don't see Allen's name, I will make sure he's in my starting lineup.

The following players are being projected as out for Week 15:

Out Week 14
headshot-image
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
  • 50 -- Targets for Brandon Aiyuk over his past four games.
  • 75.30 -- PPR Fantasy points for T.Y. Hilton since Week 11. That's 20 more than he scored the first 10 weeks of the season.
  • 16.5 -- aDOT for Jalen Guyton, almost identical to Mike Williams
  • 5.4 -- aDOT for JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was 8.8 in 2018 and 9.7 in 2019.
  • 6.9%  -- Drew Lock has a 6.9% interception rate when targeting Jerry Jeudy; no wonder his targets have gone down.
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL TB -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
15.3
WR RNK
25th
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
24th
headshot-image
Breshad Perriman WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -17 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
9.1
WR RNK
47th
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -13 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
48th
Week 15 Waivers
headshot-image
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
32%
Gage is probably the closest to a sure thing you'll find on the waiver wire this week, but he's also just two weeks removed from a six-point outing.
headshot-image
Chad Hansen WR
HOU Houston • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -7 O/U 52.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
5%
Hansen looks like a low-end No. 3 receiver. He'll likely be more efficient if Brandin Cooks plays, and the first 100-yard outing of his career came two weeks ago against this same defense.
headshot-image
Lynn Bowden RB
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
Bowden has dual eligibility and a monster ceiling but it may be Friday before we know whether we can start him.
headshot-image
Willie Snead WR
BAL Baltimore • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC BAL -13 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
25th
WR RNK
34th
ROSTERED
10%
With Marquise Brown and Myles Boykin on the Covid IR, Snead could be Lamar Jackson's No. 1 wide receiver.
Top Play
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
15.9
WR RNK
6th
FANDUEL
$7,300
DRAFTKINGS
$7,400
Robinson has earned nearly a 30% target share with Mitchell Trubisky under center. The Vikings are a neutral matchup, but the Bears are underdogs and have one of the highest pass rates in the league. That should equal a huge target number.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
12th
PROJ PTS
13.5
WR RNK
15th
FANDUEL
$6,700
DRAFTKINGS
$6,400
I understand why people avoid the Cowboys; this offense is not pretty. But Cooper should be in a great spot. The 49ers are good against the run and average against the pass, and they'll likely run all over the Cowboys so Dallas will be playing from behind. Cooper has scored in three straight and has three games this season with at least 20 Fantasy points.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

