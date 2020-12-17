The Fantasy playoffs elicit a host of emotions, but fear is among the worst of them. Unfortunately, Chargers' wideout Keenan Allen has given his Fantasy managers legitimate reason to worry. He's a true game-time decision on Thursday night, with Adam Schefter tweeting that Allen will be limited if he does play.

Is it time to make backup plans for your No. 1 receiver? Well, yes. You should always have a backup plan if one of your players is questionable to play. Thankfully, this is a Thursday night game and there are no byes in Week 15, you have no shortage of options. My favorite choices are below, but I do want to be clear about one thing: If Allen suits up on Thursday night he'll be in my Fantasy lineup.

He's the No. 5 wide receiver in PPR scoring this season and he's facing a mediocre Raiders defense that will be without a handful of starters. Allen could play half of the game and I'd still expect double-digit Fantasy points. He'd be a flex if you told me he was only playing in the red zone, the Chargers should be there plenty. Barring more concerning revelations, when the Chargers announce their inactives, if I don't see Allen's name, I will make sure he's in my starting lineup.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 15:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

50 -- Targets for Brandon Aiyuk over his past four games.

75.30 -- PPR Fantasy points for T.Y. Hilton since Week 11. That's 20 more than he scored the first 10 weeks of the season.

16.5 -- aDOT for Jalen Guyton, almost identical to Mike Williams.

5.4 -- aDOT for JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was 8.8 in 2018 and 9.7 in 2019.

6.9% -- Drew Lock has a 6.9% interception rate when targeting Jerry Jeudy; no wonder his targets have gone down.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Waivers Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 32% Gage is probably the closest to a sure thing you'll find on the waiver wire this week, but he's also just two weeks removed from a six-point outing. Chad Hansen WR HOU Houston • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 5% Hansen looks like a low-end No. 3 receiver. He'll likely be more efficient if Brandin Cooks plays, and the first 100-yard outing of his career came two weeks ago against this same defense. Lynn Bowden RB MIA Miami • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED Bowden has dual eligibility and a monster ceiling but it may be Friday before we know whether we can start him. Willie Snead WR BAL Baltimore • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC BAL -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 10% With Marquise Brown and Myles Boykin on the Covid IR, Snead could be Lamar Jackson's No. 1 wide receiver.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 15.9 WR RNK 6th FANDUEL $7,300 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Robinson has earned nearly a 30% target share with Mitchell Trubisky under center. The Vikings are a neutral matchup, but the Bears are underdogs and have one of the highest pass rates in the league. That should equal a huge target number.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 15th FANDUEL $6,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,400 I understand why people avoid the Cowboys; this offense is not pretty. But Cooper should be in a great spot. The 49ers are good against the run and average against the pass, and they'll likely run all over the Cowboys so Dallas will be playing from behind. Cooper has scored in three straight and has three games this season with at least 20 Fantasy points.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

