One of the biggest questions in Week 15 will be how to deal with all of these pass catchers playing with backup quarterbacks. Surprisingly, I'm not sure you should be that concerned about most of them.

In Arizona and Pittsburgh specifically, Colt McCoy and Mitchell Trubisky have actually averaged more yards per pass attempt than Kyler Murray and Kenny Pickett. Their targets are distributed a bit differently, which I expect to mean more targets for DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson and fewer for Marquise Brown and George Pickens. But Pickens' recent play probably had you dropping or benching him anyway.

In Denver, the very little we've seen from Brett Rypien has been awesome for Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy scored 16.9 PPR Fantasy points in Rypien's lone start despite facing a difficult Jets matchup and caught Rypien's lone touchdown pass in Week 14.

Week 15 Previews: QB RB

As for the Falcons and Ravens, did you really want to start any of their receivers anyway? I have some hope that Desmond Ridder will mean a youth movement and consistent double-digit targets for Drake London, but until we see it, London's a boom-or-bust flex, the same thing he was with Marcus Mariota.

It may seem strange with all of these injuries at quarterback, but I really don't expect them to have a major impact on the wide receiver position this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 15 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

DeVante Parker WR NE New England • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. If both Parker and Jakobi Meyers are out, Nelson Agholor is a solid No. 3 wide receiver. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. We don't expect Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd to play as of Tuesday, but we aren't excited about playing any of their backups. Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Elijah Moore is a high-upside flex in a great matchup

WR Preview Numbers to Know

6.7 -- Josh Palmer was targeted on just 6.7% of routes with Mike Williams on the field and 26.7% with him off the field in Week 14. Williams' snap share should only increase as he works back from his injury.

Josh Palmer was targeted on just 6.7% of routes with Mike Williams on the field and 26.7% with him off the field in Week 14. Williams' snap share should only increase as he works back from his injury. 35 -- Pass attempts by Baker Mayfield in his Rams debut. Nine of those targets went to Tutu Atwell and eight went to Ben Skowronek.

-- Pass attempts by Baker Mayfield in his Rams debut. Nine of those targets went to Tutu Atwell and eight went to Ben Skowronek. 96.7 – In six career games versus the Giants, Terry McLaurin averages 96.7 receiving yards on 10.2 targets per game.

In six career games versus the Giants, Terry McLaurin averages 96.7 receiving yards on 10.2 targets per game. 7 -- Receptions for George Pickens in the past three games.

-- Receptions for George Pickens in the past three games. 12 -- Targets for Donovan Peoples-Jones in Week 14. Deshuan Watson looked much better in his second start and connected with Peoples-Jones eight times for 114 yards.



-- Targets for Donovan Peoples-Jones in Week 14. Deshuan Watson looked much better in his second start and connected with Peoples-Jones eight times for 114 yards. 3 -- End zone targets for Jerry Jeudy in Week 14, all caught for touchdowns. They were his first end zone targets since Week 7 and he also led the team in total targets when Brett Rypien entered the game.



WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds (WR Preview) Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 98 REYDS 655 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Jones has earned 43 targets over his past four games and ranks as the No. 15 WR in PPR over that span, one spot ahead of teammate Christian Kirk. Trevor Lawrence is coming into his own as a passer and right now he's good enough to support two starting wide receivers. Nelson Agholor WR NE New England • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 359 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Agholor saw 10 targets in Week 14 with Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker both out. I'd expect him to be Mac Jones' favorite target if neither can get healthy. He's a solid No. 3 if neither return and an upside flex if one gets back for Week 15. The Raiders are a bad defense and this counts as a revenge game for Agholor. Chris Moore WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -14 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 51 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 I'm always skeptical when a 29-year-old receiver does something he's never done before. Last week Moore earned double-digit targets for the first time ever and posted his second ever 100-yard game. Still, if Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks remain out, Moore is the clear top option against a bad Chiefs secondary.

Stashes (WR Preview) Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU KC -14 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 297 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 Hardman is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. He averaged more than 20 Fantasy points per game in the last three games before he was injured. If he has the same role in Week 15, we may be looking at him as a starter in the Fantasy semi-finals.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CIN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 18.2 WR RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 97 REYDS 821 TD 7 FPTS/G 20.8 With both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd injured, Week 15 could be an epic explosion from Chase. In his last three games with double-digit targets, Chase has 25 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Double-digit targets is all but a guarantee if the Bengals don't get healthier.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 107 REYDS 755 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Pittman hasn't reached 100 yards in a game since Week 6 and he's only scored one touchdown since Week 1. But this matchup against the Vikings is too good to pass up, especially if you get him at a low roster rate. Minnesota has allowed 11 different wide receivers to score more than 15 PPR Fantasy points in their last eight games.