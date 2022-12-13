jerry-jeudy-7-1400.jpg
One of the biggest questions in Week 15 will be how to deal with all of these pass catchers playing with backup quarterbacks. Surprisingly, I'm not sure you should be that concerned about most of them.

In Arizona and Pittsburgh specifically, Colt McCoy and Mitchell Trubisky have actually averaged more yards per pass attempt than Kyler Murray and Kenny Pickett. Their targets are distributed a bit differently, which I expect to mean more targets for DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson and fewer for Marquise Brown and George Pickens. But Pickens' recent play probably had you dropping or benching him anyway.

In Denver, the very little we've seen from Brett Rypien has been awesome for Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy scored 16.9 PPR Fantasy points in Rypien's lone start despite facing a difficult Jets matchup and caught Rypien's lone touchdown pass in Week 14.

As for the Falcons and Ravens, did you really want to start any of their receivers anyway? I have some hope that Desmond Ridder will mean a youth movement and consistent double-digit targets for Drake London, but until we see it, London's a boom-or-bust flex, the same thing he was with Marcus Mariota.

It may seem strange with all of these injuries at quarterback, but I really don't expect them to have a major impact on the wide receiver position this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 15 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
DeVante Parker WR
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
If both Parker and Jakobi Meyers are out, Nelson Agholor is a solid No. 3 wide receiver.
player headshot
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
player headshot
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We don't expect Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd to play as of Tuesday, but we aren't excited about playing any of their backups.
player headshot
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Elijah Moore is a high-upside flex in a great matchup
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 6.7 -- Josh Palmer was targeted on just 6.7% of routes with Mike Williams on the field and 26.7% with him off the field in Week 14. Williams' snap share should only increase as he works back from his injury. 
  • 35 -- Pass attempts by Baker Mayfield in his Rams debut. Nine of those targets went to Tutu Atwell and eight went to Ben Skowronek
  • 96.7 – In six career games versus the Giants, Terry McLaurin averages 96.7 receiving yards on 10.2 targets per game. 
  • 7 -- Receptions for George Pickens in the past three games. 
  • 12 -- Targets for Donovan Peoples-Jones in Week 14. Deshuan Watson looked much better in his second start and connected with Peoples-Jones eight times for 114 yards. 
  • 3 -- End zone targets for Jerry Jeudy in Week 14, all caught for touchdowns. They were his first end zone targets since Week 7 and he also led the team in total targets when Brett Rypien entered the game. 
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND MIN -4 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
63
TAR
91
REYDS
645
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.8
player headshot
Michael Pittman WR
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
76
TAR
107
REYDS
755
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.5
player headshot
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA BUF -7.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
71
REYDS
696
TD
6
FPTS/G
12
player headshot
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ DET -PK O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
8.9
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
37
REYDS
306
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.8
player headshot
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -PK O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
39th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
52
REYDS
351
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.9
player headshot
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG WAS -4.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
14.5
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
62
TAR
98
REYDS
945
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.6
player headshot
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
9.7
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
608
TD
2
FPTS/G
9
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
26th
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
REC
68
TAR
98
REYDS
655
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.5
Jones has earned 43 targets over his past four games and ranks as the No. 15 WR in PPR over that span, one spot ahead of teammate Christian Kirk. Trevor Lawrence is coming into his own as a passer and right now he's good enough to support two starting wide receivers.
player headshot
Nelson Agholor WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV NE -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
21st
WR RNK
48th
ROSTERED
5%
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
45
REYDS
359
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.2
Agholor saw 10 targets in Week 14 with Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker both out. I'd expect him to be Mac Jones' favorite target if neither can get healthy. He's a solid No. 3 if neither return and an upside flex if one gets back for Week 15. The Raiders are a bad defense and this counts as a revenge game for Agholor.
player headshot
Chris Moore WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -14 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
29th
WR RNK
38th
ROSTERED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
51
REYDS
438
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.8
I'm always skeptical when a 29-year-old receiver does something he's never done before. Last week Moore earned double-digit targets for the first time ever and posted his second ever 100-yard game. Still, if Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks remain out, Moore is the clear top option against a bad Chiefs secondary.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU KC -14 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
5th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
34
REYDS
297
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.8
Hardman is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. He averaged more than 20 Fantasy points per game in the last three games before he was injured. If he has the same role in Week 15, we may be looking at him as a starter in the Fantasy semi-finals.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Ja'Marr Chase WR
CIN Cincinnati • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB CIN -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
18.2
WR RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
97
REYDS
821
TD
7
FPTS/G
20.8
With both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd injured, Week 15 could be an epic explosion from Chase. In his last three games with double-digit targets, Chase has 25 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Double-digit targets is all but a guarantee if the Bengals don't get healthier.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Michael Pittman WR
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -4 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
13.4
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
76
TAR
107
REYDS
755
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.5
Pittman hasn't reached 100 yards in a game since Week 6 and he's only scored one touchdown since Week 1. But this matchup against the Vikings is too good to pass up, especially if you get him at a low roster rate. Minnesota has allowed 11 different wide receivers to score more than 15 PPR Fantasy points in their last eight games.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections