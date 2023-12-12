Justin Jefferson returned in Week 14, but not for long. A serious chest injury sent him to the hospital to get check out after just 13 offensive snaps. Everything checked out fine at the hospital, and Head Coach Kevin O'Connell is hopeful that Jefferson will be able to play in Week 15, which is going to leave Fantasy managers with an uncomfortable decision to make. Do they go right back to Jefferson as well? I would say unequivocally, yes.

In those 13 offensive snaps Jefferson was targeted three times and hauled in two of them for 27 yards. He was not a decoy coming off of his hamstring injury and there's no reason to believe he will be this week either. We don't know for sure who will start for the Vikings but the expectation is that it will be Nick Mullens, and strictly for the receivers, that is probably an upgrade over Joshua Dobbs. The matchup is against a Bengals defense that has ranked amongst the league's worst for most of the season. If Jefferson is on your lineup, and active for the Vikings, he should be in your starting lineup.

The more difficult decision is what to do with Jordan Addison. Well, only if you play in a three receiver leagues. Addison can be benched in two receiver leagues, likely even if you start a flex. The rookie has been very touchdown dependent with Jefferson on the field, which puts him in that Gabe Davis range of "start him if you don't have three good receivers." For what it's worth, I would prefer Addison, but they are in the same neighborhood this week if Jefferson plays.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at Sportsline. Now here is the rest of the Week 15 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. The Texans offense looks like one to avoid as long as C.J. Stroud is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

35% -- Wan'Dale Robinson had a 35% target share on Monday night. He's a must-add and a decent flex play in Week 15.

-- Wan'Dale Robinson had a 35% target share on Monday night. He's a must-add and a decent flex play in Week 15. 28.2% -- DeAndre Hopkins ranks fifth amongst receivers with at least 50 targets with a 28.2% TPRR. He's still elite at earning targets.

-- DeAndre Hopkins ranks fifth amongst receivers with at least 50 targets with a 28.2% TPRR. He's still elite at earning targets. 40.4% -- Michael Pittman has seen 40% of teh Colts red zone targets, tied with Davante Adams for the highest mark in the league.

-- Michael Pittman has seen 40% of teh Colts red zone targets, tied with Davante Adams for the highest mark in the league. 14.4 -- Rashee Rice has scored at least 14.4 PPR Fantasy points in three straight games. He's moved into the top 20 for Week 15.

-- Rashee Rice has scored at least 14.4 PPR Fantasy points in three straight games. He's moved into the top 20 for Week 15. 37.3% -- Odell Beckham leads all wide receivers with a 37.3% TPRR over the last month.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -3 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 128 REYDS 867 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB GB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 81 REYDS 537 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.1 Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 101 REYDS 574 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 107 REYDS 898 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 90 REYDS 673 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds (WR Preview) Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 68 REYDS 508 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Samuel is my highest projected wide receiver for Week 15 who is available on the waiver wire. He has been targeted on more than 30% of his routed over the last month and he plays on one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the league. He doesn't have quite the upside of Beckham or Robinson, but he may be a better one-week starter. Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 57 REYDS 505 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Beckham continues to be elite on a per-route basis but his upside is limited by the fact that he hasn't played even 60% of the offensive snaps since Week 1. Still, the Jaguars have given up 65 points over the past two weeks to offenses quarterbacked by Jake Browning and Joe Flacco so there may be more upside here than I am accounting for. If Beckham was a full-time player over the next three weeks he would rank as a top-25 wide receiver for me. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 52 REYDS 344 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 You can get in trouble chasing one game, but Robinson looked special once again on Monday night. He produced 115 yards and 17.5 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. If the Giants lean into him as their No. 1 receiver over the last month he could help decide Fantasy championships. Robinson is my favorite WR add if you have a bye this week.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 19.3 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 96 TAR 131 REYDS 1253 TD 9 FPTS/G 21.8 Five of my top seven projected wide receivers are not on the main slate, so it basically comes down to CeeDee Lamb vs. Tyreek Hill in cash games. Lamb is $1,000 cheaper, has a much better matchup, and doesn't have a bum ankle. The choice is not that difficult.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -9 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 90 REYDS 822 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 I am expecting Hill will play, which will help control Waddle's roster rate, but as of now I am not certain Hill will be himself. Besides, Waddle scored 19.4 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown less than a month ago against this defense.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 15 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 15. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at Sportsline.