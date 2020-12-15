If you're looking for a receiver to fill in for Julio Jones or Deebo Samuel, you shouldn't have trouble finding upside on the waiver. There's a stunning lack of options with a high PPR floor, but there's plenty of upside.

In shallow leagues, the first guy you should look for is Nelson Agholor. Agholor is available in about a third of CBS Fantasy leagues and he's morphed into a target hog with 35 in his past four games. Nevertheless, his inconsistency has continued. Agholor's 21-point performance in Week 14 came on the heels of a 7.8-point game the week before.

Another surprising Week 14 performance came from Lynn Bowden, who you may have read about in the running back preview. That's because he's eligible at both positions in CBS leagues. If Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Mike Gesicki remain out, Bowden has the upside to replicate his top-15 finish from Week 14. If they all return, you may drop Bowden before kickoff on Sunday.

The wide receiver waiver wire list below isn't a comforting list with any promise of security, but if you're searching for upside you're certain to find it.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 15:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

50 -- Targets for Brandon Aiyuk over his past four games.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Waivers Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -3.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 66% This is a good matchup, the target share has been awesome, and Agholor's role looks secure as the big-play threat. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 24% Gage is probably the closest to a sure thing you'll find on the waiver wire this week, but he's also just two weeks removed from a six-point outing. Chad Hansen WR HOU Houston • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 5% Hansen looks like a low-end No. 3 receiver. He'll likely be more efficient if Brandin Cooks plays, and the first 100-yard outing of his career came two weeks ago against this same defense. Lynn Bowden RB MIA Miami • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED Bowden has dual eligibility and a monster ceiling but it may be Friday before we know whether we can start him.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 15.9 WR RNK 6th FANDUEL $7,300 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Robinson has earned nearly a 30% target share with Mitchell Trubisky under center. The Vikings are a neutral matchup, but the Bears are underdogs and have one of the highest pass rates in the league. That should equal a huge target number.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 15th FANDUEL $6,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,400 I understand why people avoid the Cowboys; this offense is not pretty. But Cooper should be in a great spot. The 49ers are good against the run and average against the pass, and they'll likely run all over the Cowboys so Dallas will be playing from behind. Cooper has scored in three straight and has three games this season with at least 20 Fantasy points.