If you're looking for a receiver to fill in for Julio Jones or Deebo Samuel, you shouldn't have trouble finding upside on the waiver. There's a stunning lack of options with a high PPR floor, but there's plenty of upside.
In shallow leagues, the first guy you should look for is Nelson Agholor. Agholor is available in about a third of CBS Fantasy leagues and he's morphed into a target hog with 35 in his past four games. Nevertheless, his inconsistency has continued. Agholor's 21-point performance in Week 14 came on the heels of a 7.8-point game the week before.
Another surprising Week 14 performance came from Lynn Bowden, who you may have read about in the running back preview. That's because he's eligible at both positions in CBS leagues. If Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Mike Gesicki remain out, Bowden has the upside to replicate his top-15 finish from Week 14. If they all return, you may drop Bowden before kickoff on Sunday.
The wide receiver waiver wire list below isn't a comforting list with any promise of security, but if you're searching for upside you're certain to find it.
Who's Out
The following players are being projected as out for Week 15:
Numbers to Know
- 50 -- Targets for Brandon Aiyuk over his past four games.
- 75.30 -- PPR Fantasy points for T.Y. Hilton since Week 11. That's 20 more than he scored the first 10 weeks of the season.
- 16.5 -- aDOT for Jalen Guyton, almost identical to Mike Williams. If Williams is out on Thursday, Guyton could be a boom-or-bust flex.
- 5.4 -- aDOT for JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was 8.8 in 2018 and 9.7 in 2019.
- 6.9% -- Drew Lock has a 6.9% interception rate when targeting Jerry Jeudy; no wonder his targets have gone down.
Matchups that matter
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This is a good matchup, the target share has been awesome, and Agholor's role looks secure as the big-play threat.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gage is probably the closest to a sure thing you'll find on the waiver wire this week, but he's also just two weeks removed from a six-point outing.
Chad Hansen WR
HOU Houston • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hansen looks like a low-end No. 3 receiver. He'll likely be more efficient if Brandin Cooks plays, and the first 100-yard outing of his career came two weeks ago against this same defense.
Lynn Bowden RB
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Bowden has dual eligibility and a monster ceiling but it may be Friday before we know whether we can start him.
DFS Plays
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Robinson has earned nearly a 30% target share with Mitchell Trubisky under center. The Vikings are a neutral matchup, but the Bears are underdogs and have one of the highest pass rates in the league. That should equal a huge target number.
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I understand why people avoid the Cowboys; this offense is not pretty. But Cooper should be in a great spot. The 49ers are good against the run and average against the pass, and they'll likely run all over the Cowboys so Dallas will be playing from behind. Cooper has scored in three straight and has three games this season with at least 20 Fantasy points.