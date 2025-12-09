The wide receiver position looks as good in Week 15 as it has in months. I have 28 wide receivers projected to score at least 12 PPR Fantasy points and 39 who I expect to score in double digits. That is a significant improvement from what we have been dealing with. Still, I would imagine a lot of teams are looking at their receiver room with dread. That may be because of frustrations with Justin Jefferson or Emeka Egbuka, or it may be because you have lost faith in the Colts and Chargers wideouts. I don't have any of them ranked in my top 24 this week.

We'll start with the obvious. Jefferson is WR32 on the season and WR51 since Week 9. He cannot get on the same page with J.J. McCarthy, and last week McCarthy threw three touchdowns to tight ends and only four passes to Jefferson. The only reason Jefferson is still in my top 30 is because of his name and what I believe is still true about his talent.

Egbuka was one of the bright spots of the first half of the season, but he has gone ice-cold. He hasn't scored double-digit Fantasy points in a game since Week 10, and he has only done it once since Week 5. With Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan expected back, I am not even sure Egbuka is a good WR3.

The Colts, well, they're obvious too. Daniel Jones is out for the season, and they will either be catching passes from Riley Leonard or Philip Rivers. Yes, Rivers is back, at least on the practice squad. Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce both had good games in Week 14, but now they are facing the Seahawks. Stay away.

The Chargers may be the least obvious, but it is no less true. Since Joe Alt went down in Week 9, the Chargers do not have one wide receiver ranked in the top 30. Ladd McConkey is the only wide receiver ranked in the top 50! Justin Herbert is averaging 6.4 yards per pass attempt without Alt on the field, and it is crushing their Fantasy prospects. They've also trended more run-heavy lately, and with Omarion Hampton back, I would expect that to intensify.

Here is the rest of the Week 15 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

28% -- Wan'Dale Robinson has a 28.4% target share for the season, which ranks seventh best among wide receivers this season. He's a start.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds (WR Preview) Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CHI -7.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 40 REYDS 395 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 I am really not sure why Burden is still just 29% rostered. He is a consensus WR3 for us this week, and he just led his team in targets. He has been the Bears' most efficient wide receiver all season long, and he just played a season-high 71.4% of the offensive snaps. There is big-time upside, even against a good defense like the Browns. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Reed was close to a full-time player in his first game back and scored 9.3 Fantasy points on four targets and two rush attempts. The Packers are behaving as if Reed is healthy, and he is the ultimate boom or bust WR3 when he's 100%. It will be a tough week for all the Packers wide receivers, but Reed has the potential for two or three gimmick plays per game, and he has been very good after the catch for most of his short career.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 94 REYDS 712 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Wilson was the top play in this spot last week, and his price is only up to $7,000 on FanDuel, so he is still to clear top value assuming Marvin Harrison is out. The Texans defense is exceptional, so there is some risk here, but the Rams are pretty good, and Wilson just shredded them.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 110 REYDS 828 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Robinson has nearly a 30% target share for the season, and he is facing a Commanders defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL against the pass. Robinson has spike week potential and usually a floor that won't kill you. The best part is he is priced like a mediocre WR3.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 15 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on Sportsline. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available.