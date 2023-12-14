You spent over two months waiting for Justin Jefferson to return from a hamstring injury, slotted him into your lineup in Week 14 like Thanos putting that last Infinity Stone into the gauntlet, went to snap your fingers and … he wasn't there anymore.

Jefferson made it through less than a half in his return in Week 14, catching two passes for 27 yards before leaving with a scary-sounding internal injury that required him to go to the hospital. For at least a few hours Sunday, it sounded like Jefferson's season might be over before it even restarted, a worst-case scenario if you managed to survive his initial injury.

But Monday brought good news, as Jefferson had already been released from the hospital, with doctors ruling out any significant internal injuries. Jefferson has already told reporters he's going to play this week, and he's participating in practice, so it sure looks like he's going to be out there.

I'm going to have him in my lineups where I have him. He was on his way to a good game before leaving Sunday, with his three targets, two catches, and 27 yards coming on just 13 snaps; he played just 18% of the team's total snaps Sunday. There are questions about the QB play in Minnesota, with Kirk Cousins out for the season since Jefferson last played and Joshua Dobbs benched during Week 14, but Nick Mullens won't be enough to scare me off a player like Jefferson.

Just look at what Garrett Wilson and Ja'Marr Chase have managed to do with backup quarterbacks. They haven't been dominant for Fantasy, but Wilson is WR23 for the season with 13.9 PPR points per game, while Chase is averaging 14.8 PPR points per game in four with Jake Browning playing significant snaps. They've been downgraded due to poor QB play, but Wilson and Chase have still pretty much been must-start options, and Jefferson is probably a better player than either.

I'm projecting Jefferson to play as of Monday, and we'll update this throughout the week if it looks like his chances of playing are moving in the wrong direction. But, as long as Jefferson is active, he's going to be in my lineup. I'd rather go down with one of the best players in Fantasy, even in a less-than-ideal situation, than try to find a WR3/4 with a "better situation." Talent doesn't always trump those things, but I'm willing to bet it will here.

Here are my full rankings for Week 15 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings