You spent over two months waiting for Justin Jefferson to return from a hamstring injury, slotted him into your lineup in Week 14 like Thanos putting that last Infinity Stone into the gauntlet, went to snap your fingers and … he wasn't there anymore. 

Jefferson made it through less than a half in his return in Week 14, catching two passes for 27 yards before leaving with a scary-sounding internal injury that required him to go to the hospital. For at least a few hours Sunday, it sounded like Jefferson's season might be over before it even restarted, a worst-case scenario if you managed to survive his initial injury.

But Monday brought good news, as Jefferson had already been released from the hospital, with doctors ruling out any significant internal injuries. Jefferson has already told reporters he's going to play this week, and he's participating in practice, so it sure looks like he's going to be out there. 

I'm going to have him in my lineups where I have him. He was on his way to a good game before leaving Sunday, with his three targets, two catches, and 27 yards coming on just 13 snaps; he played just 18% of the team's total snaps Sunday. There are questions about the QB play in Minnesota, with Kirk Cousins out for the season since Jefferson last played and Joshua Dobbs benched during Week 14, but Nick Mullens won't be enough to scare me off a player like Jefferson.

Just look at what Garrett Wilson and Ja'Marr Chase have managed to do with backup quarterbacks. They haven't been dominant for Fantasy, but Wilson is WR23 for the season with 13.9 PPR points per game, while Chase is averaging 14.8 PPR points per game in four with Jake Browning playing significant snaps. They've been downgraded due to poor QB play, but Wilson and Chase have still pretty much been must-start options, and Jefferson is probably a better player than either.

I'm projecting Jefferson to play as of Monday, and we'll update this throughout the week if it looks like his chances of playing are moving in the wrong direction. But, as long as Jefferson is active, he's going to be in my lineup. I'd rather go down with one of the best players in Fantasy, even in a less-than-ideal situation, than try to find a WR3/4 with a "better situation." Talent doesn't always trump those things, but I'm willing to bet it will here.

Here are my full rankings for Week 15 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. NYJ
  2. CeeDee Lamb @BUF
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. DEN
  4. AJ Brown @SEA
  5. Stefon Diggs vs. DAL
  6. Michael Pittman vs. PIT
  7. Puka Nacua vs. WAS
  8. Justin Jefferson @CIN
  9. Garrett Wilson @MIA
  10. DJ Moore @CLE
  11. Ja'Marr Chase vs. MIN
  12. Davante Adams vs. LAC
  13. Jaylen Waddle vs. NYJ
  14. Mike Evans @GB
  15. Deebo Samuel @ARI
  16. Devonta Smith @SEA
  17. Cooper Kupp vs. WAS
  18. Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
  19. Amari Cooper vs. CHI
  20. Rashee Rice @NE
  21. Terry McLaurin @LAR
  22. Jakobi Meyers vs. LAC
  23. Courtland Sutton @DET
  24. Chris Olave vs. NYG
  25. DK Metcalf vs. PHI
  26. Drake London @CAR
  27. Zay Flowers @JAX
  28. Calvin Ridley vs. BAL
  29. Marquise Brown vs. SF
  30. Tyler Lockett vs. PHI
  31. Adam Thielen vs. ATL
  32. DeAndre Hopkins vs. HOU
  33. Chris Godwin @GB
  34. Tee Higgins vs. MIN
  35. Diontae Johnson @IND
  36. Zay Jones vs. BAL
  37. Elijah Moore vs. CHI
  38. Josh Palmer @LV
  39. Jordan Addison @CIN
  40. George Pickens @IND
  41. Josh Downs vs. PIT
  42. Curtis Samuel @LAR
  43. Brandin Cooks @BUF
  44. Romeo Doubs vs. TB
  45. Jonathan Mingo vs. ATL
  46. Demarcus Robinson vs. WAS
  47. Jayden Reed vs. TB
  48. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. PHI
  49. Dontayvion Wicks vs. TB
  50. Jahan Dotson @LAR
  51. Gabe Davis vs. DAL
  52. Jerry Jeudy @DET
  53. Quentin Johnston @LV
  54. Noah Brown @TEN
  55. Wan'Dale Robinson @NO
  56. Randall Cobb @MIA
  57. Tyler Boyd vs. MIN
  58. DeVante Parker vs. KC
  59. Alec Pierce vs. PIT
  60. Michael Wilson vs. SF