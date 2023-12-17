We've got some pretty massive injuries to deal with at the WR position as of Sunday in Week 15 of the Fantasy Football season, and that's not even counting Ja'Marr Chase or Michael Pittman, who left Saturday's games with injuries that threaten their availability for the rest of the Fantasy Playoffs.

Of course, as of Sunday morning, no injury looms larger than Tyreek Hill's ankle. According to reports, the Dolphins are leaving the decision of whether Hill will play in his hands, and my general assumption when we hear something like that is that the player will usually opt to play if they can at all; Hill has also talked often about his goal of hitting 2,000 receiving yards, and missing a game would seriously jeopardize that. We'll know when inactives are released whether he can go, but for now, I'm assuming Hill plays vs. the Jets. It's a tough matchup for someone who is less than 100%, obviously, but i don't think you can sit the best player in Fantasy if they are active.

I'm a bit more skeptical about Chris Olave's (ankle) chances of playing. He hasn't been ruled out, and is also a game-time decision, but Sunday reports have expressed a lot less optimism about his chances of playing. Olave didn't practice at all this week, and is a significant risk even if he does play of just being a decoy -- or of suffering a setback. If Olave plays, I'll view him as a boom-or-bust WR2/3, but I'm not expecting him to at this point. Rashid Shaheed (thigh) will play, and is a decent roll of the dice with some upside if Olave is out.

It sounds like Nico Collins (calf) is in much the same boat as Olave. He's listed as questionable, but didn't practice all week and isn't expected to play, per reports. Noah Brown, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Xavier Hutchinson will all see bigger roles, but none are recommended as anything more than desperation plays with Keenum as the expected starting QB for the Texans.

Christian Watson (hamstring) is also not expected to play after being listed as doubtful. It would be his second straight missed game, and seeing as Watson hasn't practiced since suffering the injury, it's not guaranteed he'll be back out there for Week 15. It comes at a bad time for Watson, who looked like he was starting to figure things out, and it keeps Jayden Reed in line for his do-it-all role for the Packers, making him a viable WR3 with upside.

D.J. Moore (ankle) and Chris Godwin (knee) are both expected to play after getting up to full practices Friday, and Demario Douglas (concussion) has cleared the protocol and will return from a two-game absence against the Chiefs. Moore is a fringe WR1, though there is some ugly weather in the forecast for that game in Cleveland; Godwin and Douglas are more like WR3s for their matchups. Marquise Brown (heel) is in the same range of the rankings as he's expected to play, while Brandin Cooks (illness) is more of a true desperation play.

Here are my full rankings for Week 15 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings