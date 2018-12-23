Fantasy Football Week 16: Contrarian DFS Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

QB

View Profile Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 Projected FD Ownership 3.74% Projected DK Ownership 3.63%

Aaron Rodgers has earned a low price and ownership. He hasn't thrown for 300 yards since Week 11. He hasn't thrown three touchdowns in a game since Week 5. Even since Mike McCarthy was fired he just hasn't quite been the same Aaron Rodgers. But I can't wait to play him in this spot.

Rodgers is still averaging 7.4 Y/A and he's still throwing for more than 283 yards per game. It's not like he's been terrible. He's facing a Jets defense that has played a lot of bad quarterbacks this season, but most of the good ones have lit them up.

Rodgers is dealing with a couple of ailments and the team sounded ready to shut him down, but he wants to play. With the playoff opportunity gone, there can be only one reason: He's chasing numbers.

RB

View Profile Jaylen Samuels PIT • RB • 38 Projected FD Ownership 5.11% Projected DK Ownership 4.71%

It's amazing what a tough matchup and a $1,200 price increase can do to a player's ownership. Jaylen Samuels was the chalk last week, and delivered with 172 yards. Now he heads to New Orleans as a contrarian play and I love it.

With no James Conner, I would still expect 20-plus touches for Samuels and a heavy dose of targets against a Saints defense that is hard to run on. While $6,700 may not feel cheap after last week's price, it's still a bargain for any featured back on the Steelers no matter who the matchup is.

WR

View Profile Sterling Shepard NYG • WR • 87 Projected FD Ownership 2.89% Projected DK Ownership 2.68%

Trust the process, right? Last week I told you I expected eight targets for Sterling Shepard. I also told you he'd averaged 17.4 Fantasy points in games where he had at least eight targets. Well, he saw nine targets ... and caught two of them for 37 yards. He has the same type of projection (with even more upside) and his price fell $200 on FanDuel.

Don't even hesitate.

DST

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

The Falcons just had a monster day against Josh Rosen. It only gets easier. This week they'll face Taylor Heinicke, leading a Panthers offense that was just eliminated from the playoffs. Heinicke has been on four teams over the past four seasons. He's also thrown five passes. This would be a good play even if the Falcons were expensive, but they're priced as if they're facing Cam Newton.