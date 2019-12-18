Fantasy Football Week 16 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Kalen Ballage, MIA
X
X
X
Tevin Coleman, SF
X
X
X
Chase Edmonds, ARI
X
X
X
Frank Gore, BUF
X
X
X
Derrius Guice, WAS
X
X
X
Brian Hill, ATL
X
X
X
Nyheim Hines, IND
X
X
X
Jordan Howard, PHI
X
X
X
David Johnson, ARI
X
X
X
Duke Johnson, HOU
X
X
X
Ronald Jones, TB
X
X
X
J.D. McKissic, DET
X
X
X
Rashaad Penny, SEA
X
X
X
Jaylen Samuels, PIT
X
X
X
Benny Snell, PIT
X
X
X
Jonathan Williams, IND
X
X
X
Matt Breida, SF
X
X
Patrick Laird, MIA
X
X
LeSean McCoy, KC
X
X
Bo Scarbrough, DET
X
X
Peyton Barber, TB
X
Tarik Cohen, CHI
X
Royce Freeman, DEN
X
David Montgomery, CHI
X
Jamaal Williams, GB
X
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Antonio Brown, FA
X
X
X
Randall Cobb, DAL
X
X
X
Brandin Cooks, LAR
X
X
X
Corey Davis, TEN
X
X
X
Phillip Dorsett, NE
X
X
X
Mike Evans, TB
X
X
X
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
X
X
X
Taylor Gabriel, CHI
X
X
X
Josh Gordon, SEA
X
X
X
Alshon Jeffery, PHI
X
X
X
Marvin Jones, DET
X
X
X
Josh Reynolds, LAR
X
X
X
Calvin Ridley, ATL
X
X
X
Mohamed Sanu, NE
X
X
X
Auden Tate, CIN
X
X
X
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ
X
X
X
X
X
X
Sammy Watkins, KC
X
X
X
Dede Westbrook, JAC
X
X
X
Tyrell Williams, OAK
X
X
X
Mecole Hardman, KC
X
X
Cole Beasley, BUF
X
A.J. Green, CIN
X
Diontae Johnson, PIT
X
Kenny Stills, HOU
X
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
Cameron Brate, TB
X
X
X
Eric Ebron, IND
X
X
X
Gerald Everett, LAR
X
X
X
Darren Fells, HOU
X
X
X
Jimmy Graham, GB
X
X
X
Ryan Griffin, NYJ
X
X
X
T.J. Hockenson, DET
X
X
X
Vance McDonald, PIT
X
X
X
David Njoku, CLE
X
X
X
Ian Thomas, CAR
X
X
X
Mike Gesicki, MIA
X
X
Greg Olsen, CAR
X
X
Jason Witten, DAL
X
X
Noah Fant, DEN
X
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Kyle Allen, CAR
X
X
X
Jacoby Brissett, IND
X
X
X
Derek Carr, OAK
X
X
X
Sam Darnold, NYJ
X
X
X
Jeff Driskel, DET
X
X
X
Nick Foles, JAC
X
X
X
Daniel Jones, NYG
X
X
X
Baker Mayfield, CLE
X
X
X
Gardner Minshew, JAC
X
X
X
Kyler Murray, ARI
X
X
X
Mason Rudolph, PIT
X
X
X
Matthew Stafford, DET
X
X
X
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
X
X
X
