cam-akers-rams.jpg

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

More Week 16 help: Waiver Wire | Believe It or Not

Running backs

Player101214
Cam Akers, LARXXX
Kalen Ballage, LACXXX
Devontae Booker, LVXXX
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCXXX
Devonta Freeman, NYGXXX
Todd Gurley, ATLXXX
Brian Hill, ATLXXX
Mark Ingram, BALXXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Phillip Lindsay, DENXXX
LeSean McCoy, TBXXX
Jerick McKinnon, SFXXX
Adrian Peterson, DETXXX
Carlos Hyde, SEAXX
Ty Johnson, NYJXX
Boston Scott, PHIXX
Malcolm Brown, LARX

Frank Gore, NYJX

James White, NEX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Tyler Boyd, CINXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Travis Fulgham, PHIXXX
Will Fuller, HOUXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXXX
A.J. Green, CINXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Jerry Jeudy, DENXXX
Christian Kirk, ARIXXX
Denzel Mims, NYJXXX
Breshad Perriman, NYJXXX
Michael Pittman, INDXXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Deebo Samuel, SFXXX
Darius Slayton, NYGXXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXXX
Golden Tate, NYGXXX
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBXXX
James Washington, PITXXX
Sammy Watkins, KCXXX
Mike Williams, LACXXX
Jamison Crowder, NYJXX
Jakobi Meyers, NEXX
Henry Ruggs, LVXX
Sterling Shepard, NYGXX
Preston Williams, MIAXX
Tyler Boyd, CINX

D.J. Chark, JACX

Tim Patrick, DENX

Curtis Samuel, CARX

Laviska Shenault, JACX

Tight ends

Player101214
Trey Burton, INDXXX
Jimmy Graham, CHIXXX
Evan Engram, NYGXX
Zach Ertz, PHIXX
Cole Kmet, CHIXX
Kyle Rudolph, MINXX
Austin Hooper, CLEX

Hayden Hurst, ATLX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Joe Burrow, CINXXX
Derek Carr, LVXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Drew Lock, DENXXX
Cam Newton, NEXXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXXX
Jared Goff, LARXX
Matthew Stafford, DETXX
Tua Tagovailoa, MIAXX
Kirk Cousins, MINX