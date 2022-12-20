jared-goff-lions.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Michael Carter, NYJXXX
Kenyan Drake, BALXXX
Chase Edmonds, DENXXX
Melvin Gordon, KCXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Nyheim Hines, BUFXXX
Mark Ingram, NOXXX
Eli Mitchell, SFXXX
Dameon Pierce, HOUXXX
James Robinson, NYJXXX
Benny Snell, PITXXX
Jonathan Taylor, INDXXX
Jaylen Warren, PITXXX
Kyren Williams, LARXXX
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCXX
Kenny Gainwell, PHIX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Parris Campbell, INDXXX
DeAndre Carter, LACXXX
Chase Claypool, CHIXXX
Brandin Cooks, HOUXXX
Devin Duvernay, BALXXX
Van Jefferson, LARXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Julio Jones, TBXXX
Cooper Kupp, LARXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Terrace Marshall, CARXXX
Isaiah McKenzie, BUFXXX
Darnell Mooney, CHIXXX
Rondale Moore, ARIXXX
Josh Palmer, LACXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Josh Reynolds, DETXXX
Allen Robinson, LARXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXX
Michael Gallup, DALXX
Mack Hollins, LVXX
Alec Pierce, INDXX
Curtis Samuel, WASXX
Kadarius Toney, KCXX
Tyler Boyd, CINX

Marquise Brown, ARIX

Corey Davis, NYJX

Russell Gage, TBX

Marquise Goodwin, SEAX

Allen Lazard, GBX

Courtland Sutton, DENX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Jameson Williams, DETX

Tight ends

Player101214
Tyler Conklin, NYJXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXXX
Hayden Hurst, CINXXX
Isaiah Likely, BALXXX
Kyle Pitts, ATLXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXX
Taysom Hill, NOX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Andy Dalton, NOXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXXX
Taylor Heinicke, WASXXX
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Kyler Murray, ARIXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXXX
Carson Wentz, WASXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Kenny Pickett, PITXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXX
Derek Carr, LVX

Jared Goff, DETX

Daniel Jones, NYGX

Aaron Rodgers, GBX

Deshaun Watson, CLEX

Zach Wilson, NYJX

Russell Wilson, DENX