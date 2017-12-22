Fantasy Football Week 16: DFS advice for FanDuel, DraftKings from Jamey Eisenberg

More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

You know the drill by now. You can find my sleeper quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends by clicking on the link for each position.

Here, we'll cover the breakdown for two of my DFS lineups in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKings. Let's get to it.

FanDuel

Winston was excellent in Week 15 against Atlanta with 25.8 FanDuel points, and he's scored at least 18.6 points in two of his past three games. Carolina has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 280 yards and two touchdowns, and Winston is a great value given his upside.

I spent a lot of money on running backs this week, and Elliott and Hunt should deliver huge performances. Prior to his suspension, Elliott scored at least 25.9 FanDuel points in three of his past five outings, and Hunt has scored at least 21.3 points in consecutive games.

Allen will bounce back after last week's dud at Kansas City when he left the game with a back injury, and he's scored at least 21.5 FanDuel points in three of his past five outings. And Thomas is rolling right now with three games in a row of at least 15.5 FanDuel points, including 22.7 points in Week 14 against the Falcons.

Wright is a good third receiver at his price, and he's scored at least 11.6 FanDuel points in consecutive games. Ebron has come alive with consecutive games of at least 11.8 points, and the Bengals have allowed a tight end to score in two games in a row.

Dawson is one of my favorite kickers in seasonal or daily action, and he has nine field goals in his past two games. I also love the Chiefs defense this week against Jay Cutler in Arrowhead Stadium.

DraftKings

I'm going with some similar players in this lineup with Thomas, Wright and the Chiefs DST, and I love Wright's price even more on DraftKings, which is PPR. Wright has 17 catches in his past two games.

Stafford has multiple touchdowns in five of his past seven games, and he should take advantage of a beat up Bengals defense, which has struggled without cornerback Adam Jones (groin). Three quarterbacks in a row have scored multiple touchdowns against Cincinnati.

Freeman loses some of his upside with Tevin Coleman (concussion) expected to return in Week 16, but he has over 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in each of his past two games and comes at a value price. The same goes for Johnson, who has three touchdowns in his past five games.

I love Jones this week in a revenge game against the Bengals since he spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati. And Baldwin should have the chance for a quality outing against the Cowboys, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to receivers in four of the past five games.

Olsen was awesome last week against the Packers with nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he should be heavily involved again in Week 16 against Tampa Bay. It's a great matchup, and Olsen should be able to dominate the Buccaneers.