Fantasy Football Week 16: Early expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 16 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) Tom Brady NE (vs BUF)
2Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU)
3Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL)
4Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) Blake Bortles JAC (at SF) Cam Newton CAR (vs TB)
5Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN)
6Case Keenum MIN (at GB) Joe Flacco BAL (vs IND) Alex Smith KC (vs MIA)
7Blake Bortles JAC (at SF) Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK)
8Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs ATL) Philip Rivers LAC (at NYJ)
9Joe Flacco BAL (vs IND) Case Keenum MIN (at GB) Jared Goff LAR (at TEN)
10Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) Case Keenum MIN (at GB)
11Drew Brees NO (vs ATL) Jameis Winston TB (at CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DEN)
12Jameis Winston TB (at CAR) Jared Goff LAR (at TEN) Jameis Winston TB (at CAR)

Do we agree on anything? There certainly appears to be less consensus at quarterback this week than in the past. Some of that will change throughout the week as we make good arguments that convince each other to make adjustments. But the big arguments seem to be between Dave and I:

  • I have Tom Brady 1st; Dave has him 5th
  • I have Ben Roethlisberger 2nd; Dave has him 14th
  • Dave has Blake Bortles 4th; I have him 15th
  • Dave has Joe Flacco 6th; I have him 17th

There are easy explanations for most of these discrepancies, but the Roethlisberger and Rodgers rankings stand out the most. With Roethlisberger you have to decide if his road splits and the loss of Antonio Brown are enough to scare you away from what has been the second best matchup this season. 

Nick Foles is legit. Foles is my favorite streaming option at quarterback this week and as you can see Dave and Jamey are even higher on him than I am. Foles probably won't throw four touchdowns again, but I've been saying similar things about Carson Wentz all season. One thing we all agree on is that you can start him over Drew Brees, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

Running Back Rankings

Week 16 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Todd Gurley LAR (at TEN) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs SEA) Todd Gurley LAR (at TEN)
2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at HOU) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at HOU) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at HOU)
3 Kareem Hunt KC (vs MIA) Todd Gurley LAR (at TEN) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs SEA)
4 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NO) Kareem Hunt KC (vs MIA) Alvin Kamara NO (vs ATL)
5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (vs SEA) Mark Ingram NO (vs ATL) Kenyan Drake MIA (at KC)
6 Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYJ) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NO) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYJ)
7 Mark Ingram NO (vs ATL) Alvin Kamara NO (vs ATL) Mark Ingram NO (vs ATL)
8 Alvin Kamara NO (vs ATL) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NYJ) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NO)
9 Dion Lewis NE (vs BUF) Leonard Fournette JAC (at SF) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs DET)
10 Kenyan Drake MIA (at KC) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CLE) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NE)
11 Leonard Fournette JAC (at SF) Dion Lewis NE (vs BUF) Leonard Fournette JAC (at SF)
12 LeSean McCoy BUF (at NE) Alex Collins BAL (vs IND) Dion Lewis NE (vs BUF)
13 Alex Collins BAL (vs IND) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NE) Alex Collins BAL (vs IND)
14 Jordan Howard CHI (vs CLE) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs TB) C.J. Anderson DEN (at WAS)
15 Latavius Murray MIN (at GB) Kenyan Drake MIA (at KC) Kareem Hunt KC (vs MIA)
16 C.J. Anderson DEN (at WAS) Lamar Miller HOU (vs PIT) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CLE)
17 Jay Ajayi PHI (vs OAK) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs DET) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs OAK)
18 Giovani Bernard CIN (vs DET) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs TB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at PHI)
19 Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs TB) C.J. Anderson DEN (at WAS) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs TB)
20 Lamar Miller HOU (vs PIT) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at GB) Latavius Murray MIN (at GB)
21 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs TB) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs OAK) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs LAR)
22 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at GB) Duke Johnson CLE (at CHI) Frank Gore IND (at BAL)
23 Bilal Powell NYJ (vs LAC) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs LAC) Samaje Perine WAS (vs DEN)
24 Isaiah Crowell CLE (at CHI) Derrick Henry TEN (vs LAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at GB)

Zeke returns. With Ezekiel Elliott returning he jumps right back into our consensus top five. Elliott looks to be in great shape and faces a Seahawks defense that just got embarrassed at home by Todd Gurley. We expect a full workload and a monster day. If you made it to your championship with Elliott on the bench, congratulations. Now get him in your lineup.

One more week for Gio? Giovani Bernard has given us back-to-back weeks of No. 2 RB production despite the fact that his matchups haven't been great. That would change this week against the Detriot Lions, assuming Joe Mixon doesn't come back. That's how I have it ranked this week, with Bernard in my top 10. Dave and Jamey aren't quite as bullish, but we all have him in the top 20. As bad as the Bengals are, Bernard's current usage in all facets of the game makes him pretty close to must-start without Mixon.

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 16 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs PIT)
2 Michael Thomas NO (vs ATL) Michael Thomas NO (vs ATL) Adam Thielen MIN (at GB)
3 Keenan Allen LAC (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at NYJ)
4 Brandin Cooks NE (vs BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (at GB) Julio Jones ATL (at NO)
5 Adam Thielen MIN (at GB) Mike Evans TB (at CAR) Tyreek Hill KC (vs MIA)
6 Tyreek Hill KC (vs MIA) Doug Baldwin SEA (at DAL) Brandin Cooks NE (vs BUF)
7 Marvin Jones DET (at CIN) Tyreek Hill KC (vs MIA) Michael Thomas NO (vs ATL)
8 Mike Wallace BAL (vs IND) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs JAC) Mike Wallace BAL (vs IND)
9 Mike Evans TB (at CAR) Julio Jones ATL (at NO) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at HOU)
10 Julio Jones ATL (at NO) Brandin Cooks NE (vs BUF) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at WAS)
11 Sterling Shepard NYG (at ARI) Marvin Jones DET (at CIN) Michael Crabtree OAK (at PHI)
12 Doug Baldwin SEA (at DAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs OAK) Sterling Shepard NYG (at ARI)
13 Robert Woods LAR (at TEN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at WAS) Golden Tate DET (at CIN)
14 Michael Crabtree OAK (at PHI) Dez Bryant DAL (vs SEA) Robert Woods LAR (at TEN)
15 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs OAK) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs NYG) Marvin Jones DET (at CIN)
16 Josh Gordon CLE (at CHI) Josh Gordon CLE (at CHI) Mike Evans TB (at CAR)
17 A.J. Green CIN (vs DET) Devin Funchess CAR (vs TB) Doug Baldwin SEA (at DAL)
18 Jarvis Landry MIA (at KC) A.J. Green CIN (vs DET) Josh Gordon CLE (at CHI)
19 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at HOU) Stefon Diggs MIN (at GB) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs NYG)
20 Golden Tate DET (at CIN) Jarvis Landry MIA (at KC) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs JAC)
21 Dez Bryant DAL (vs SEA) Dede Westbrook JAC (at SF) A.J. Green CIN (vs DET)
22 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs NYG) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs LAR) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs OAK)
23 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at WAS) Michael Crabtree OAK (at PHI) Dede Westbrook JAC (at SF)
24 Dede Westbrook JAC (at SF) Martavis Bryant PIT (at HOU) Keelan Cole JAC (at SF)

Mike Wallace is ranked where? Think Jamey and I are crazy for ranking Mike Wallace as a top-10 receiver this week? You aren't alone, Dave agrees. Here's why I'm so high on him:

  • Wallace has at least seven Fantasy points in five of his last six games, and obviously has big-play ability. 
  • Wallace gets a volume boost with Jeremy Maclin likely out and he already has 34 targets in his past four games.
  • The Colts rank dead last in Y/A allowed at 8.3. 

You're getting a solid floor with big volume against a great matchup. 

"You forgot to rank Dez!" Nope, he's there. At No. 33. And I know that sounds ridiculous. But you know what has been ridiculous? His performance this season. Bryant has one game all year with more than 73 yards. He's scored less than seven Fantasy points in four of his last six and five of his last eight. Bryant is a touchdown-dependent No. 3 receiver due to low volume and low efficiency.

Tight End Rankings

Week 16 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs BUF)
2 Travis Kelce KC (vs MIA) Zach Ertz PHI (vs OAK) Travis Kelce KC (vs MIA)
3 Zach Ertz PHI (vs OAK) Travis Kelce KC (vs MIA) Zach Ertz PHI (vs OAK)
4 Greg Olsen CAR (vs TB) Delanie Walker TEN (vs LAR) Greg Olsen CAR (vs TB)
5 Delanie Walker TEN (vs LAR) Greg Olsen CAR (vs TB) Delanie Walker TEN (vs LAR)
6 Evan Engram NYG (at ARI) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at GB) Eric Ebron DET (at CIN)
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at GB) Evan Engram NYG (at ARI) Jimmy Graham SEA (at DAL)
8 Eric Ebron DET (at CIN) Jimmy Graham SEA (at DAL) Cameron Brate TB (at CAR)
9 Jack Doyle IND (at BAL) Eric Ebron DET (at CIN) Charles Clay BUF (at NE)
10 Jimmy Graham SEA (at DAL) Cameron Brate TB (at CAR) Evan Engram NYG (at ARI)
11 Cameron Brate TB (at CAR) Jesse James PIT (at HOU) Jack Doyle IND (at BAL)
12 Benjamin Watson BAL (vs IND) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs IND) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at GB)

Sticking with Jimmy Graham: Jimmy Graham has been abysmal the past two weeks. Absolutely awful. But we can't get him outside of our top 10. That's partially because of the talent we know still exists in Graham, and mostly because the tight end position is so devoid of talent. Eric Ebron and Cameron Brate are two tight ends that might be on waiver that you could start over Graham.

JUST MISSED: Here are the next three in the rankings for each analyst, in case you need a streamer:

