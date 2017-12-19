Fantasy Football Week 16: Early expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 16 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) 2 Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU) 3 Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) Russell Wilson SEA (at DAL) 4 Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) Blake Bortles JAC (at SF) Cam Newton CAR (vs TB) 5 Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) Tom Brady NE (vs BUF) Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) 6 Case Keenum MIN (at GB) Joe Flacco BAL (vs IND) Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) 7 Blake Bortles JAC (at SF) Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) Nick Foles PHI (vs OAK) 8 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs ATL) Philip Rivers LAC (at NYJ) 9 Joe Flacco BAL (vs IND) Case Keenum MIN (at GB) Jared Goff LAR (at TEN) 10 Alex Smith KC (vs MIA) Matthew Stafford DET (at CIN) Case Keenum MIN (at GB) 11 Drew Brees NO (vs ATL) Jameis Winston TB (at CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DEN) 12 Jameis Winston TB (at CAR) Jared Goff LAR (at TEN) Jameis Winston TB (at CAR)

Do we agree on anything? There certainly appears to be less consensus at quarterback this week than in the past. Some of that will change throughout the week as we make good arguments that convince each other to make adjustments. But the big arguments seem to be between Dave and I:

I have Tom Brady 1st; Dave has him 5th



I have Ben Roethlisberger 2nd; Dave has him 14th

Dave has Blake Bortles 4th; I have him 15th



Dave has Joe Flacco 6th; I have him 17th

There are easy explanations for most of these discrepancies, but the Roethlisberger and Rodgers rankings stand out the most. With Roethlisberger you have to decide if his road splits and the loss of Antonio Brown are enough to scare you away from what has been the second best matchup this season.

Nick Foles is legit. Foles is my favorite streaming option at quarterback this week and as you can see Dave and Jamey are even higher on him than I am. Foles probably won't throw four touchdowns again, but I've been saying similar things about Carson Wentz all season. One thing we all agree on is that you can start him over Drew Brees, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

Running Back Rankings

Zeke returns. With Ezekiel Elliott returning he jumps right back into our consensus top five. Elliott looks to be in great shape and faces a Seahawks defense that just got embarrassed at home by Todd Gurley. We expect a full workload and a monster day. If you made it to your championship with Elliott on the bench, congratulations. Now get him in your lineup.

One more week for Gio? Giovani Bernard has given us back-to-back weeks of No. 2 RB production despite the fact that his matchups haven't been great. That would change this week against the Detriot Lions, assuming Joe Mixon doesn't come back. That's how I have it ranked this week, with Bernard in my top 10. Dave and Jamey aren't quite as bullish, but we all have him in the top 20. As bad as the Bengals are, Bernard's current usage in all facets of the game makes him pretty close to must-start without Mixon.

Wide Receiver Rankings

Mike Wallace is ranked where? Think Jamey and I are crazy for ranking Mike Wallace as a top-10 receiver this week? You aren't alone, Dave agrees. Here's why I'm so high on him:

Wallace has at least seven Fantasy points in five of his last six games, and obviously has big-play ability.



Wallace gets a volume boost with Jeremy Maclin likely out and he already has 34 targets in his past four games.

The Colts rank dead last in Y/A allowed at 8.3.

You're getting a solid floor with big volume against a great matchup.

"You forgot to rank Dez!" Nope, he's there. At No. 33. And I know that sounds ridiculous. But you know what has been ridiculous? His performance this season. Bryant has one game all year with more than 73 yards. He's scored less than seven Fantasy points in four of his last six and five of his last eight. Bryant is a touchdown-dependent No. 3 receiver due to low volume and low efficiency.

Tight End Rankings

Sticking with Jimmy Graham: Jimmy Graham has been abysmal the past two weeks. Absolutely awful. But we can't get him outside of our top 10. That's partially because of the talent we know still exists in Graham, and mostly because the tight end position is so devoid of talent. Eric Ebron and Cameron Brate are two tight ends that might be on waiver that you could start over Graham.

JUST MISSED: Here are the next three in the rankings for each analyst, in case you need a streamer: