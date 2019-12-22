Fantasy Football Week 16 Injury Report Update: Derrick Henry among biggest names facing championship absence
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big role in Week 16. Catch up on the latest news from Sunday morning before setting your lineup
We've reached that all-important, do-or-die Week 16 for the majority of Fantasy leagues, a slate of games where the final hierarchy in the standings is cemented and championships are won or lost. The injury report brings a mixed bag of news for Fantasy managers that still have something at stake, with one notable name at running back already ruled out and another taking a turn for the worse over the last 24 hours and trending toward not playing.
Conversely, we have a pretty clean bill of health at quarterback and tight end. And, as usual, we have our fair share of 50/50 propositions as well, so with plenty of key news to cover, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 16 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones is off the injury report and will start Sunday's Week 16 divisional tilt against the Redskins. Jones ultimately missed only two games with the ankle injury he suffered Week 13 against the Packers, and he returns to face a Washington defense that's allowed 245.6 passing yards per game and 19.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Additionally, the Redskins will likely be missing both starting cornerbacks, with Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) already ruled out and Fabien Moreau (hamstring) doubtful.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford was placed on injured reserve this week, finishing his truncated 2019 with 2,499 yards and a 19:5 TD:INT across eight games. Rookie David Blough, who's thrown for 745 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions across three starts thus far, will handle the top job again in Week 16 against a Broncos defense surrendering the eight-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (16.6) in standard scoring formats.
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henry is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown versus the Saints, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to take the field. Although the star running back worked back to a full practice Friday, his condition has apparently worsened as the weekend has unfolded. The Texans also officially clinched the AFC South on Saturday with their win over the Buccaneers, which leaves Tennessee battling for a wild-card spot. They'll apparently have to make their Week 16 push without Henry, with Dion Lewis, who hasn't topped nine carries in any game this season, and undrafted rookie Khari Blasingame as their top two primary options. Henry's absence could also lead to a boost in the workload of the Titans' Ryan Tannehill-led passing game.
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Cook will not play in Monday night's NFC North showdown against the Packers after missing practice all week. Cook was forced from the Week 15 win over the Chargers with the injury, and his absence will naturally represent a huge void for both the Minnesota offense and Fantasy managers' championship week rosters. Further complicating the Vikings' running back situation is the fact primary backup Alex Mattison (ankle) is questionable for the contest.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Mattison is questionable for Monday night's matchup versus the Packers but did manage to work back to a limited practice Saturday in which he performed individual drills. Mattison would be in for a potential lead-back role or a timeshare at minimum with Mike Boone if he is able to suit up against Green Bay, with as Cook already ruled out for the contest. One early Sunday morning report indicates Mattison's carries will likely be limited if he does play, now that the Vikings have wrapped up a playoff berth courtesy of the Rams' loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, making Boone the preferred play. However, this might be a situation to avoid if you can, given the Monday night kickoff and the uncertainty as of Sunday morning.
DET Detroit • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Lions activated Johnson from injured reserve on Saturday, leaving the second-year running back poised for his first game action since Week 7. As per early Sunday morning reports, Johnson will jump back into a fairly sizable role while sharing carries with Bo Scarbrough (ribs), who the same report indicates is trending toward playing.
DET Detroit • #43
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Scarbrough is questionable for Sunday's interconference game versus the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Scarbrough is able to suit up, he'd almost assuredly see a drop from the 18 carries he averaged over the previous four games with Kerryon Johnson (knee) being activated this week from injured reserve and set to jump back into a prominent role against Denver.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard is questionable for Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Cowboys after managing a trio of limited practices this week. Howard has missed the last five game with the injury, a stretch during which rookie Miles Sanders has averaged 14.8 carries and 70.2 rushing yards. If Howard indeed suits up, it would likely lead to at least a slight reduction in Sanders' workload, particularly in the red zone, where Howard handled 24 touches over nine games before his injury.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is off the injury report and will return Sunday night against the Bears after a three-game absence. Williams' presence will likely push rookie Darwin Thompson back into a much more complementary, change-of pace role, while Williams and LeSean McCoy handle the bulk of the workload.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jacobs has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team is not shutting Jacobs down for the season, as the rookie will try to play in the regular-season finale next Sunday versus the Broncos despite still nursing a fractured shoulder blade. When Jacobs missed the Week 14 matchup against the Titans, it was DeAndre Washington who led the backfield with 14 carries and 20 touches overall, while teammate Jalen Richard was a clear second with seven carries and nine touches.
Bilal Powell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #29
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Powell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Powell were to sit, Ty Montgomery would presumably see an uptick in work to some degree behind Le'Veon Bell.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chark is questionable for Sunday's interconference game against the Falcons after three limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Chark is expected to take the field Sunday after a one-game absence and return to his top wideout role versus Atlanta.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster is off the injury report and will play Sunday against the Jets following a four-game absence. Smith-Schuster's presence will naturally boost the overall prospects of the Pittsburgh passing attack in a game the Steelers need to retain playoff positioning. Smith-Schuster's return should lead to a drop in overall target share for James Washington and Diontae Johnson, who've each had strong performances during their teammate's multi-game sabbatical.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor is questionable for Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Cowboys despite missing practice all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, Agholor is not expected to suit up against Dallas. The receiver's absence would once again leave Philadelphia's wide receiver corps primarily in the hands of Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis versus Dallas. Quarterback Carson Wentz seemed to improve his rapport with Ward during last Sunday's late game-winning drive versus the Redskins, with Ward finishing the game with a 7-61-1 line. Additionally, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert should see plenty of action in "12" personnel sets versus a Cowboys team that's allowed an 84-817-5 line to the position this season.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers, but he did work back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. If Anderson were to miss, Vyncint Smith would bump up a notch to a No. 2 role, while Jamison Crowder would presumably operate as a de facto No. 1 option for quarterback Sam Darnold in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh secondary.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Humphries will remain out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Saints after missing practice throughout the week. The slot receiver's third straight absence will open up more opportunities for Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond behind starters Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks despite finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Kirk is expected to take the field and assume his normal role as a co-No. 1 wideout alongside Larry Fitzgerald.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Samuel is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after he was downgraded to a missed practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Samuel is expected to play and assume his usual No. 2 receiver role alongside top wideout D.J. Moore.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gabriel will remain out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, leaving Anthony Miller as the No. 2 option behind top wideout Allen Robinson.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green remains out in Week 16, leaving the wide receiver position primarily in the hands of the returning John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow is off the injury report and is expected to slide back into the No. 2 receiver role behind top option Tyrell Williams versus the Chargers on Sunday.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after missing practice all week. Vyncint Smith, who posted three receptions for 40 yards when Thomas missed the Week 15 game against the Ravens, is projected to slide back into the No. 3 role Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fant is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. Fant's absence would dent the prospects of the Denver passing game to an extent and thrust veteran Jeff Heuerman into the top role against a Detroit defense that's given up five receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Engram was placed on injured reserve this week. With position mate Rhett Ellison (concussion) still out Week 16, rookie Kaden Smith will continue serving as the top tight end versus the Redskins on Sunday.
MIA Miami • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sanders is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. However, as per late-week reports, coach Brian Flores expects Sanders to play.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Bears' Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Chiefs after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Chiefs' Morris Clairborne (shoulder) will not play in Sunday night's interconference matchup against the Bears.
- The Redskins' Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Giants after finishing out the week with a pair of missed practices.
- The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Cardinals and finished the week with a pair of missed practices.
- The Titans' Adoree' Jackson (foot) has been declared out for Sunday's key interconference clash with the Saints after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Eagles' Avonte Maddox (knee) is questionable for Sunday's NFC East division showdown versus the Cowboys with a knee issue sustained in Friday's practice.
- The Jets' Arthur Maulet (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Teammate Brian Poole (concussion) carries the same designation after a trio of limited practices this week as well.
- The Colts' Kenny Moore II (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Redskins' Fabian Moreau (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Giants after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Jets' Jamal Adams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Saints' Vonn Bell (knee) will not play against the Titans in Week 16 after missing practice all week. Primary backup Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is questionable but did work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Redskins' Landon Collins (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Giants but did work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's NFC West tilt against the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (hand) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers but worked back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Browns' Eric Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens but upgraded from limited to full participant Friday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys and worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Panthers' Vernon Butler (illness) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Colts after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Dolphins' Taco Charlton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after suffering his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game versus the Chiefs despite logging a full practice Friday.
- The Packers' Dean Lowry (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Vikings but did work back to a full practice Saturday.
- The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (knee) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Saints after missing Friday's practice.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Broncos' DeMarcus Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Colts' Denico Autry (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers after a trio of limited practices this week. Teammate Quinnen Williams (neck) is questionable after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Browns' Sheldon Richardson (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Ravens but did work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Lions' A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Al Woods (suspension) is the subject of a four-game ban from the league due to a violation on the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Linebackers
- The Panthers' Shaq Thompson (ankle) will not play against the Colts on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The Saints' Kiko Alonso (quadriceps) will not play versus the Titans in Week 16 after downgrading to a missed practice Friday.
- The Lions' Devon Kennard (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos but was able to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Teammate Christian Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
- The Raiders placed Marquel Lee (toe) on injured reserve on Saturday.
- The Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed session Thursday.
- The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will not play Sunday versus the Rams after once again missing practice all week.
