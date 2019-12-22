Fantasy Football Week 16 Injury Report Update: Derrick Henry among biggest names facing championship absence

Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Henry is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown versus the Saints, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to take the field. Although the star running back worked back to a full practice Friday, his condition has apparently worsened as the weekend has unfolded. The Texans also officially clinched the AFC South on Saturday with their win over the Buccaneers, which leaves Tennessee battling for a wild-card spot. They'll apparently have to make their Week 16 push without Henry, with Dion Lewis, who hasn't topped nine carries in any game this season, and undrafted rookie Khari Blasingame as their top two primary options. Henry's absence could also lead to a boost in the workload of the Titans' Ryan Tannehill-led passing game.

Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Chest Cook will not play in Monday night's NFC North showdown against the Packers after missing practice all week. Cook was forced from the Week 15 win over the Chargers with the injury, and his absence will naturally represent a huge void for both the Minnesota offense and Fantasy managers' championship week rosters. Further complicating the Vikings' running back situation is the fact primary backup Alex Mattison (ankle) is questionable for the contest.

Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Mattison is questionable for Monday night's matchup versus the Packers but did manage to work back to a limited practice Saturday in which he performed individual drills. Mattison would be in for a potential lead-back role or a timeshare at minimum with Mike Boone if he is able to suit up against Green Bay, with as Cook already ruled out for the contest. One early Sunday morning report indicates Mattison's carries will likely be limited if he does play, now that the Vikings have wrapped up a playoff berth courtesy of the Rams' loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, making Boone the preferred play. However, this might be a situation to avoid if you can, given the Monday night kickoff and the uncertainty as of Sunday morning.

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Lions activated Johnson from injured reserve on Saturday, leaving the second-year running back poised for his first game action since Week 7. As per early Sunday morning reports, Johnson will jump back into a fairly sizable role while sharing carries with Bo Scarbrough (ribs), who the same report indicates is trending toward playing.

Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #43

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Injury Ribs Scarbrough is questionable for Sunday's interconference game versus the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Scarbrough is able to suit up, he'd almost assuredly see a drop from the 18 carries he averaged over the previous four games with Kerryon Johnson (knee) being activated this week from injured reserve and set to jump back into a prominent role against Denver.

Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder Howard is questionable for Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Cowboys after managing a trio of limited practices this week. Howard has missed the last five game with the injury, a stretch during which rookie Miles Sanders has averaged 14.8 carries and 70.2 rushing yards. If Howard indeed suits up, it would likely lead to at least a slight reduction in Sanders' workload, particularly in the red zone, where Howard handled 24 touches over nine games before his injury.

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ribs Williams is off the injury report and will return Sunday night against the Bears after a three-game absence. Williams' presence will likely push rookie Darwin Thompson back into a much more complementary, change-of pace role, while Williams and LeSean McCoy handle the bulk of the workload.

Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Shoulder Jacobs has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team is not shutting Jacobs down for the season, as the rookie will try to play in the regular-season finale next Sunday versus the Broncos despite still nursing a fractured shoulder blade. When Jacobs missed the Week 14 matchup against the Titans, it was DeAndre Washington who led the backfield with 14 carries and 20 touches overall, while teammate Jalen Richard was a clear second with seven carries and nine touches.