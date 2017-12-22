Fantasy Football Week 16: Jamey Eisenberg says Joe Flacco among several surprise sleeper quarterbacks

More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

The top four quarterbacks coming into this season, based on CBS Sports Average Draft Position, were Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan. You can make a strong argument that Brady is the only must-start option of that group for Week 16.

Rodgers is on injured reserve, and Brees and Ryan have been disappointments. What a year this has been. Even Brady is struggling of late, but no one is benching him in the championship game. Or you might given the right replacement quarterback.

As you see here in <em>Start 'Em and Sit 'Em</em>, I consider Nick Foles, Blake Bortles and Case Keenum among the must-start quarterbacks for this week -- ahead of Brees and Ryan. Now, I like Brady better than those guys with his matchup against Buffalo, but Bortles and Keenum have outplayed Brady of late, as well as Foles in his lone start in Week 15.

Some other quarterbacks I like this week -- better than Ryan and on par with Brees -- are the sleepers listed in the video above. One of those guys is Joe Flacco, who you should consider a starter in Week 16.

Flacco is playing well coming into his matchup this week against the Colts, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should make it four in a row against the Colts, who have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including Brock Osweiler last week.

I never imagined when the season started that Foles, Bortles, Keenum and Flacco would be mentioned along the same lines as Rodgers, Brady, Brees and Ryan. But you can't worry about the names when a Fantasy championship is on the line.

You just need to win. And these sleepers quarterbacks can help make that happen in Week 16.