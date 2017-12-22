Fantasy Football Week 16: Jamey Eisenberg says keep an eye on Kapri Bibbs as a sleeper

More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

We talked about plenty of sleeper running backs for this week, and you can find out my favorite ones by watching the video at the top. But a new one has emerged that we need to discuss.

Samaje Perine injured his groin in practice Thursday, and his status for Sunday's game against Denver is now in doubt. If he can't play then Washington would be forced to lean on Kapri Bibbs and LeShun Daniels, and I like Bibbs as a sleeper in Week 16.

This would be a revenge game for Bibbs since he spent parts of three seasons with Denver and played in 12 games for the Broncos last year. He was signed to Washington's active roster prior to Week 15, and he had two carries for 6 yards and caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.

He is expected to play a significant role even if Perine is active since Bibbs is the replacement for the injured Byron Marshall (hamstring), who was the replacement for Chris Thompson (knee). The pass-catching running back has been vital to Washington's offense, as Thompson, Marshall and Bibbs have combined for 49 catches, 593 yards and five touchdowns. Those totals are No. 2 in receptions and receiving yards for the Redskins and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

It's not an easy matchup since the Broncos are great against the run when defensive lineman Domata Peko is active, but Denver has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to running backs this year with six. And the Broncos are playing their second consecutive game on the road, as well as traveling to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start.

But Bibbs would be an attractive option if Perine is out given the expected workload he would be asked to handle, and I would use him as a flex option in most leagues, especially PPR.

Keep an eye on Perine's status prior to Sunday, but you might want to plan ahead and add Bibbs now. He's only owned in 2 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, and he could end up as a prominent sleeper if he ends up starting for the Redskins in Week 16.