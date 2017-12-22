Fantasy Football Week 16: Jamey Eisenberg says keep an eye on Kapri Bibbs as a sleeper
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs is worth a look if Samaje Perine (groin) is out.
More Week 16: Waiver Wire — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
We talked about plenty of sleeper running backs for this week, and you can find out my favorite ones by watching the video at the top. But a new one has emerged that we need to discuss.
Samaje Perine injured his groin in practice Thursday, and his status for Sunday's game against Denver is now in doubt. If he can't play then Washington would be forced to lean on Kapri Bibbs and LeShun Daniels, and I like Bibbs as a sleeper in Week 16.
This would be a revenge game for Bibbs since he spent parts of three seasons with Denver and played in 12 games for the Broncos last year. He was signed to Washington's active roster prior to Week 15, and he had two carries for 6 yards and caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.
He is expected to play a significant role even if Perine is active since Bibbs is the replacement for the injured Byron Marshall (hamstring), who was the replacement for Chris Thompson (knee). The pass-catching running back has been vital to Washington's offense, as Thompson, Marshall and Bibbs have combined for 49 catches, 593 yards and five touchdowns. Those totals are No. 2 in receptions and receiving yards for the Redskins and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.
It's not an easy matchup since the Broncos are great against the run when defensive lineman Domata Peko is active, but Denver has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to running backs this year with six. And the Broncos are playing their second consecutive game on the road, as well as traveling to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start.
But Bibbs would be an attractive option if Perine is out given the expected workload he would be asked to handle, and I would use him as a flex option in most leagues, especially PPR.
Keep an eye on Perine's status prior to Sunday, but you might want to plan ahead and add Bibbs now. He's only owned in 2 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, and he could end up as a prominent sleeper if he ends up starting for the Redskins in Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 TE sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of sleeper tight ends for Week 16, including old favorite...
Add a Comment