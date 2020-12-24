Are we really doing this in Championship week!? Somebody talk me down from the ledge. Giovani Bernard has burnt us quite a bit this season and is one fumble away from being benched, yet I can't overlook this grandiose matchup that has been presented on a silver platter. We've heard it all season long; the Houston Texans are really, really bad against running backs. They're allowing 5.4 YPC to the position, the most in the NFL. They've also given up 95 or more total yards and a touchdown to a running back in three straight games.

We can't ignore what Bernard just did against one of the top run defenses last week as well. While he wasn't efficient, Bernard totaled 97 yards and two touchdowns on 26 touches. We know the Bengals don't want Ryan Finley throwing the ball, either. He just had 13 pass attempts in last week's win. That's why I think Bernard has a floor of 15 touches in this matchup with a ceiling close to what we saw last week. I know it's scary to trust any player in this offense but let's trust that mustache one more time! I'd be willing to start Bernard over either Rams running back, Ezekiel Elliott if he plays, and Kareem Hunt.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player. Good luck in your playoff matchups!

6-8 SU 10-4 6-8 ATS 7-7 9-4-1 Over-Under 9-5 6.10, 5th OFF YPP 5.61, 17th 5.82, 26th DEF YPP 4.92, 3rd 144, 28th QB Pressures 215, 3rd 192. 20th Pressures Allowed 158, 11th DOME Weather DOME TE Kyle Rudolph, MLB Eric Kendricks, RB Alexander Mattison, FB C.J. Ham, CB Cameron Dantzler, DT Armon Watts, DE Jalyn Holmes, ILB Todd Davis, DT Jaleel Johnson QUES Injuries Michael Thomas was placed on the IR before last week's game... WR Tre'Quan Smith, G Nick Easton, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Malcom Brown, G Andrus Peat, FS Marcus Williams QUES Since Week 9, Kirk Cousins is the QB9 in FPPG... On the season he has 29 TDs with 13 INTs, completing 67.6% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... NO is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited opposing QBs to just one touchdown pass or less in five of the last six games QB Drew Brees is currently the QB12 in FPPG... In 10 games this season, Brees has 23 total TDs (two rushing) with four INTs, completing 70.5% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... MIN is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited QBs to just one passing touchdown in three of the last four games Dalvin Cook is currently the RB2 in FPPG... Snaps with Alexander Mattison back in Week 15: Cook 76%, C.J. Ham 29%, Mattsion 9%... Week 15 usage: Cook 29 touches, 24-132-1 rushing, 5-27-0 receiving on five targets... Cook has 22+ touches in eight straight games... Cook leads the NFL with 62 RZ opportunities... NO is allowing 3.8 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 158.5 total yards per game to RBs over the last two games RB Alvin Kamara is currently the RB3 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Kamara 73%, Latavius Murray 29%... Week 15 usage: Kamara 14 touches, 11-54-0 rushing, 3-40-1 receiving on six targets; Murray six touches, 2-26-1 receiving on three targets... Kamara's 48 RZ opportunities are tied for fifth in the NFL... MIN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 84 total yards and a touchdown to a running back in three straight games Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are currently tied as the WR9 in FPPG... Since Thielen returned in Week 13, Jefferson leads MIN with a 30% target share, Thielen 17%... Week 15 usage: Jefferson led the team in receiving with 8-104-0 on 11 targets; Thielen 2-11-1 on three targets... Thielen leads MIN with 18 RZ targets, Jefferson has 10... NO is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 100 yards or a touchdown to five different WRs over the last three games WR Week 15 target share with Drew Brees back but without Michael Thomas: Kamara 18%, Emmanuel Sanders 15%, Jared Cook 15%, Lil'Jordan Humphrey 12%... Week 15 usage: Sanders led the team in receiving with 4-76-0 on five targets; Humphrey 2-29-1 on four targets... Humphrey and Kamara each had one RZ target in Week 15... MIN is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 70 yards or a touchdown to eight different WRs over the last five games Week 15 usage without Kyle Rudolph: Tyler Conklin 3-57-1 receiving on four targets; Irv Smith Jr. 3-37-0 on four targets... Smith Jr. fan 37 routes, Conklin ran 29 on 43 dropbacks... NO is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown to the position over the last nine games TE Week 15 usage: Jared Cook 2-29-0 receiving on five targets... Cook ran 26 routes, Adam Trautman ran nine on 38 dropbacks... MIN is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up five TDs to the position over the last 10 games

9-5 SU 5-9 7-7 ATS 6-8 8-6 Over-Under 9-5 5.74, 13th OFF YPP 5.64, 16th 5.17, 6th DEF YPP 6.08, 31st 230, 2nd QB Pressures 143, 29th 146, 7th Pressures Allowed 163, 13th DOME Weather DOME COVID: RB Ronald Jones... SS Justin Evans, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, SS Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Carlton Davis QUES Injuries QB Matthew Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, T Tyrell Crosby, CB Darryl Roberts, C Frank Ragnow, OLB Jamie Collins, T Taylor Decker, K Matt Prater QUES Tom Brady is currently the QB10 in FPPG... On the season Brady has 35 total TDs (three rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 65.1% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt... Brady has multiple TDs in five straight... DET is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up three or more passing TDs in three of the last four games QB Matthew Stafford is currently the QB17 in FPPG... On the season Stafford has 23 TDs with nine INTs, completing 64.2% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... TB is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up three or more touchdown passes in four of the last six games Week 15 snaps without Ronald Jones: Leonard Fournette 66%, LeSean McCoy 18%, Ke'Shawn Vaughn 15%... Week 14 snaps with Jones: Jones 67%, McCoy 31%... Week 15 usage: Fournette 17 touches, 14-49-2 rushing, 3-16-0 receiving on five targets... Jones leads TB with 34 RZ opportunities this season, Fournette has 26... DET is allowing 4.7 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 25 total TDs to RBs this season (most in the NFL) RB D'Andre Swift is currently the RB15 in FPPG... Snaps since Swift returned in Week 14: Swift 59%, Adrian Peterson 25%, Kerryon Johnson 17%... Week 15 usage: Swift 19 touches, 15-67-2 rushing, 4-15-0 receiving on five targets; Peterson just 6-23-0 rushing... Since Week 14, Swift leads DET with nine RZ opportunities, Peterson has five... TB is allowing just 3.1 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs, only one running back has exceeded 59 rushing yards against the Bucs all season Target share since Antonio Brown joined the team in Week 9: Mike Evans 21%, Brown 18%, Chris Godwin 17%, Rob Gronkowski 14%... Week 15 usage: Evans led the team in receiving with 6-110-0 on seven targets; Brown 5-93-1 receiving on seven targets; Godwin 4-36-1 on five targets... Brown has played under 50% of the snaps in back-to-back games... Evans leads TB with 11 RZ targets since Week 9... DET is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up four TDs to the position over the last two games WR Target share since Week 9 without Kenny Golladay: Marvin Jones 24%, T.J. Hockenson 19%, Danny Amendola 15%... Week 15 usage: Jones led the team in receiving with 10-112-1 on 12 targets, Sanu 4-38-0 on five targets... Since Week 9, Hockenson leads DET with six RZ targets, Jones has five... TB is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up multiple TDs to WRs in four of the last six games Week 15 usage: Cameron Brate 4-54-0 receiving on four targets; Gronkowski 3-29-0 on seven targets... Gronkowski ran 35 routes, Brate ran 17 on 50 dropbacks... DET is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 50 yards or a touchdown to the position in three straight games TE Hockenson is currently the TE5 in FPPG... Week 15 usage: Hockenson 2-18-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 32 routes on 43 dropbacks... TB is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 80 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three straight games

5-9 SU 8-6 5-9 ATS 7-7 7-7 Over-Under 5-9 5.61, 18th OFF YPP 5.86, 9th 5.16, 5th DEF YPP 5.27, 8th 148, 27th QB Pressures 192, 10th 186, 17th Pressures Allowed 153, 9th DOME Weather DOME RB Raheem Mostert, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Nick Mullens are OUT for Week 16... DT Javon Kinlaw, DB Tarvarius Moore, C Hroniss Grasu, WR Richie James, FS Jimmie Ward, DE Dion Jordan QUES Injuries WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Chase Edmonds, TE Darrell Daniels, OLB Haason Reddick, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, FS Jalen Thompson, G Justin Pugh QUES Nick Mullens was pulled late in Week 15, which means C.J. Beathard could start in Week 16... In 10 games this season, Mullens has 12 TDs with 16 turnovers... In 17 career games, Beathard has 17 total TDs (three rushing) with 13 INTs... ARI is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just four passing TDs over the last four games QB Kyler Murray is currently the QB3 in FPPG... Murray has 37 total TDs this season (11 rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 67.6% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... SF is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, Murray rushed for a season-high 94 yards against SF back in Week 1 Snaps since Week 14: Jeff Wilson Jr. 47%, Raheem Mostert 39%, Jerick McKinnon 8%... Week 15 usage: Wilson Jr. 16-60-1 rushing with four targets; Mostert 14-68-0 rushing with zero targets... Wilson Jr. has scored a touchdown in four of the five games he has double-digit carries this season... Since Week 14, Wilson Jr. leads SF with nine RZ opportunities... ARI is allowing 4.3 YPC and 3.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 90 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in five straight games RB Snaps since Kenyan Drake returned in Week 10: Drake 52%, Chase Edmonds 51%... Week 15 usage: Edmonds 14 touches, 11-47-0 rushing, 3-19-1 receiving on five targets; Drake 12 touches, 10-26-0 rushing, 2-14-0 receiving on two targets... Since Week 10, Drake leads ARI with 29 RZ opportunities, Edmonds has 11... SF is allowing 3.8 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 80 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in five straight games Over the last two games without Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk leads SF with a 34% target share, Kendrick Bourne 13%, Richie James 12%, Jordan Reed 12%... Week 15 usage: Bourne led the team in receiving with 4-86-1 on four targets; Aiyuk 9-73-1 receiving with 13 targets; James 4-56-0 on seven targets... Aiyuk is averaging 12.4 targets per game over his last five games... ARI is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up three TDs to PHI WRs in Week 15 WR DeAndre Hopkins is currently the WR5 in FPPG... On the season Hopkins leads ARI with a 29% target share, Larry Fitzgerald 16%, Christian Kirk 16%... Week 15 usage: Hopkins led the team in receiving with 9-169-1 on 11 targets; Fitzgerald 3-35-1 on four targets... Hopkins leads ARI with 16 RZ targets this season, Kirk has 11... SF is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, Hopkins went for 14-151-0 back in Week 1 against SF Week 15 usage: Jordan Reed 2-18-1 receiving on five targets; Ross Dwelley 2-28-0 on two targets... Reed ran 30 routes, Dwelley ran nine on 48 dropbacks... ARI is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 69 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in two of the last three games TE Week 15 usage: Dan Arnold 3-54-0 receiving on five targets; Maxx Williams 1-42-0 on one target... Arnold ran 21 routes, Williams ran six on 42 dropbacks... SF is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to a tight end in two of the last three games

9-5 SU 7-7 11-3 ATS 7-7 5-9 Over-Under 11-3 5.22, 24th OFF YPP 5.76, 12th 5.74, 22nd DEF YPP 5.99, 28th 193, 9th QB Pressures 165, 20th 172, 15th Pressures Allowed 157, 10th DOME Weather DOME OLB Shaq Lawson, OLB Jerome Baker, SS Bobby McCain, MLB Kyle Van Noy, WR DeVante Parker, TE Mike Gesicki, G Ereck Flowers, WR Jakeem Grant QUES Injuries OLB Nicholas Morrow, C Rodney Hudson, T Sam Young, DT Maurice Hurst, G Gabe Jackson, CB Damon Arnette, DE Clelin Ferrell QUES In eight games this season, Tua Tagovailoa has 12 total TDs (three rushing) with just three turnovers, completing 63.8% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... LV is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiple touchdown passes in five straight games QB Derek Carr's status is up in the air... On the season Carr has 26 total TDs (two rushing) with seven INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... Marcus Mariota looked pretty good last week with 226 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception, added 9-88-1 rushing... MIA is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up three passing TDs with eight INTs over the last five games Myles Gaskin could return this week after testing positive for COVID two weeks ago... Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have not been active in a game together all season so it's hard to know what the split would be... Week 15 usage: Ahmed 24 touches, 23-122-1 rushing, 1-5-0 receiving on three targets; Matt Breida 12-86-0 rushing with zero targets... Gaskin still leads MIA with 37 RZ opportunities this season, Ahmed has 19... LV is allowing 4.9 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has given up eight rushing TDs to RBs over the last five games RB Josh Jacobs is currently the RB12 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Jacobs 63%, Devontae Booker 22%, Jalen Richard 21%... Week 15 usage: Jacobs 29 touches, 26-76-1 rushing, 3-38-0 receiving on three targets... Jacobs' 29 touches in Week 15 were his most since Week 8... Jacobs' 39 RZ opportunities are the third most in the NFL (had 12 in Week 15 alone)... MIA is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, has given up just two TDs to the position over the last nine games Target share after Tagovailoa returned as the quarterback in Week 13: Mike Gesicki 20%, Lynn Bowden 18%, Jakeem Grant 13%, DeVante Parker 12%... Week 15 usage: Bowden 6-37-0 receiving on seven targets; Mack Hollins 2-18-0 on three targets... Parker is second on the team with 10 RZ targets... LV is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up seven TDs to the position over the last four games WR Darren Waller leads LV with a 28% target share this season, Nelson Agholor 16%, Hunter Renfrow 14%, Henry Ruggs 11%... Week 15 usage: Agholor 4-49-0 receiving on eight targets; Renfrow 1-4-0 on two targets... Agholor is second on the team with 12 RZ targets... MIA is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed 100 yards or a touchdown to the position in three straight games Week 15 usage: Durham Smythe led the team in receiving with 5-40-0 on five targets... Smythe ran 16 routes, Adam Shaheen ran 15 on 32 dropbacks... LV is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 5-65-1 to Hunter Henry, this could be a big spot for Mike Geiscki if he's healthy TE Darren Waller is currently the TE2 with 16.8 FPPG (would be tied as WR12 with A.J. Brown)... Waller leads the NFL with 23 RZ targets... Week 15 usage: Waller led the team in receiving with 9-150-1 on 12 targets... Waller ran 35 routes on 39 dropbacks... MIA is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, Kelce went off for 8-136-1 against them in Week 14

4-10 SU 13-1 6-8 ATS 7-7 6-8 Over-Under 7-7 5.44, 19th OFF YPP 6.37, 1st 6.08, 29th DEF YPP 5.56, 15th 186, 12th QB Pressures 201, 6th 205, 24th Pressures Allowed 205, 24th 44, cloudy, 10 MPH winds Weather 44, cloudy, 10 MPH winds WR Julio Jones, G James Carpenter, DT Marlon Davidson, DB Darqueze Dennard, FS Ricardo Allen, C Alex Mack, SS Keanu Neal, LB Deion Jones QUES Injuries Clyde Edwards-Helaire is OUT for Week 16... WR Tyreek Hill, LB Emmanuel Smith, OLB Damien Wilson QUES Matt Ryan is currently the QB16 in FPPG... On the season Ryan has 23 total TDs (one rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 64.2% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... KC is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs but has given up an average of 2.5 passing TDs over the last six games QB Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB1 in FPPG... On the season Mahomes has 38 total TDs (two rushing) with just five INTs, completing 67.3% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in three straight Snaps since Todd Gurley returned in Week 13: Ito smith 42%, Gurley 30%, Brian Hill 19%... Week 15 usage: Smith eight touches, 6-24-0 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving on three targets; Gurley just three touches... Since Week 13, Gurley still leads ATL with five RZ opportunities, Smith has two... KC is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 142 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in five of the last six games RB Week 15 snaps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting hurt: CEH 46%, Le'Veon Bell 32%, Darrel Williams 22%... My guess is we likely see a 60/40 split in favor of Bell in Week 16... Week 15 usage: Edwards-Helaire 15 touches, 14-79-0 rushing with three targets; Bell 16 touches, 15-62-1 rushing, 1-14-0 receiving on one target... Bell led KC with four RZ opportunities in Week 15... ATL is allowing 3.7 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs but has given up 146 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in three straight games Calvin Ridley is currently the WR4 while Julio Jones is the WR15 in FPPG... Weeks 14-15 target share without Jones: Ridley 33%, Russell Gage 21%... Week 13 target share with Jones: Ridley 27%, Jones 27%, Gage 22%... Week 15 usage: Ridley led the team in receiving with 10-163-1 on 14 targets; Gage 5-68-1 on 10 targets... Ridley leads ATL with 19 RZ targets, Gage has 15... KC is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed just one touchdown the position over the last two games WR Tyreek Hill is currently the WR2 in FPPG... Target share since Week 7 when Hill's targets really started ramping up: Hill 28%, Travis Kelce 25%, Sammy Watkins 13%, Mecole Hardman 11%... Week 15 usage: Hill 6-53-1 receiving on 10 targets; Watkins 4-60-0 on six targets; Hardman 3-22-1 receiving on nine targets... Since Week 7, Hill leads KC with 13 RZ targets, Kelce has 10... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up four TDs to the position over the last two games Week 15 usage: Hayden Hurst 4-21-1 receiving on five targets... Ran 35 routes on 53 dropbacks... KC is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 57 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in four of the last five games TE Kelce is currently the TE1 in FPPG and would be the WR3... Week 15 usage: Kelce led the team in receiving with 8-68-1 on 12 targets... Ran 51 routes on 60 dropbacks... ATL is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just one touchdown over the last seven games

10-4 SU 1-13 6-8 ATS 5-9 8-6 Over-Under 6-8 5.94, 8th OFF YPP 4.65, 32nd 5.56, 17th DEF YPP 5.83, 27th 164, 21st QB Pressures 185, 13th 124, 4th Pressures Allowed 217, 29th 32, clear Weather 32, clear COVID: T Jedrick Wills... G Wyatt Teller DOUBTFUL, DT Sheldon Richardson, FS Andrew Sendejo, T Jack Conklin, C JC Tretter, CB Denzel Ward, CB Kevin Johnson QUES Injuries DT Quinnen Williams was placed on IR... DE John Franklin-Myers, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Denzel Mims QUES Baker Mayfield is the QB4 in FPPG since Week 12... On the season he has 26 total TDs (one rushing) with eight INTs, completing 64% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... NYJ allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up 14 passing TDs over the last five games QB In 10 games this season, Sam Darnold has eight total TDs (two rushing) with 11 turnovers, completing just 59.7% of his passes at 5.9 yards per attempt... CLE is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple TDs to a quarterback in four of the last five games Nick Chubb is currently the RB7 in FPPG while Kareem Hunt is the RB17... Snaps since Chubb returned in Week 10: Chubb 52%, Hunt 47%... Week 15 usage: Chubb 17 touches, 5-50-1 rushing, 2-16-0 receiving on two targets; Hunt 10 touches, 7-21-0 rushing, 3-7-0 receiving on three targets... Since Week 10, Chubb leads CLE with 21 RZ opportunities, Hunt has 15... NYJ allowing 4.1 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has only allowed two TDs to RBs over the last nine games RB Snaps since Frank Gore returned in Week 14: Gore 48%, Ty Johnson 36%, Josh Adams 11%, plus La'Mical Perine could return in Week 16... Week 15 usage: Gore 24 touches, 23-59-1 rushing with one target; Johnson nine touches, 6-39-1 receiving on six targets... Over the past two games, Gore leads the team with five RZ opportunities, Johnson has two... CLE is allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.3 receptions per game to RBs, has given up five rushing TDs to RBs over the last four games Target share since Week 8 without Odell Beckham: Jarvis Landry 33%, Rashard Higgins 18%, Austin Hooper 12%... Week 15 usage: Higgins led the team in receiving with 4-76-0 on five targets; Landry 7-61-1 on eight targets... Since Week 8, Landry leads CLE with 14 RZ targets, Higgins has six... NYJ allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, has done a better job limiting yards recently but allowed fives TDs to the position over the last three games WR Target share since Week 12 when Darnold returned: Jamison Crowder 26%, Denzel Mims 20%, Breshad Perriman 19%... Week 15 usage: Crowder led the team in receiving with 6-66-0 on eight targets; Mims 3-18-0 on four targets... Since Week 12, Crowder leads the team with five RZ targets... CLE is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed just four TDs to the position over the last six games Week 15 usage: Austin Hooper 5-41-1 receiving on six targets... Ran 25 routes on 35 dropbacks... NYJ allowing the most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up seven TDs to the position over the last five games TE Week 15 usage: Chris Herndon 3-48-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 28 routes on 36 dropbacks (most routes since Week 4)... CLE is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs, has allowed 70 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in five of the last six games

10-4 SU 11-3 8-6 ATS 8-6 8-6 Over-Under 6-7-1 5.82, 10th OFF YPP 5.04, 27th 5.42, 12th DEF YPP 4.81, 2nd 159, 23rd QB Pressures 235, 1st 122, 1st Pressures Allowed 123, 3rd 56, clear Weather 56, clear QB Philip Rivers, TE Mo Alie-Cox, T Anthony Castonzo, G Quenton Nelson, DT DeForest Buckner QUES Injuries TE Eric Ebron, LB Ulysees Gilbert, S Marcus Allen, DE Stephon Tuitt QUES All of a sudden Philip Rivers has multiple TDs in five straight games... On the season Rivers has 22 TDs with nine INTs, completing 68.7% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... PIT is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited opposing QBs to just one touchdown pass or less in six of the last seven games QB Ben Roethlisberger is currently the QB14 in FPPG... On the season Roethlisberger has 30 TDs with 10 INTs, completing 65.3% of his passes at 6.2 yards per attempt... IND is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs but has allowed multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games Snaps since Week 11 when Jonathan Taylor really starting coming on: Taylor 57%, Nyheim Hines 40%, Jordan Wilkins 16%... Week 15 usage: Taylor 20 touches, 16-83-1 rushing, 4-12-0 receiving on five targets; Hines seven touches, 5-43-0 rushing, 2-11-0 receiving on three targets... Since Week 11, Hines leads IND with 15 RZ opportunities, Taylor has 12... PIT is allowing just 3.8 YPC and 3.3 receptions per game to RBs but looked a little more vulnerable in Week 15 when they gave up 97 total yards and two TDs to Giovani Bernard RB Week 14 snaps when we last saw James Conner at less than 100%: Jaylen Samuels 47%, Conner 40%, Benny Snell 9%... Of course Snell came back and played 78% of the snaps in Week 15 without Conner... Week 15 usage: Snell 21 touches, 18-84-1 rushing, 3-23-0 receiving on four targets... IND is allowing just 3.8 YPC and 6.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up zero TDs to RBs over the last two games but has given up 23 receptions to the position during that span Target share since T.Y. Hilton returned in Week 10: Hilton 20%, Michael Pittman 16%, Hines 15%, Zach Pascal 10%... Week 15 usage: Pascal led the team in receiving with 5-79-2 on six targets; Hilton 4-71-0 receiving on six targets... Since Week 10, Pittman leads IND with seven RZ targets, Hilton has five... PIT is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just three TDs to the position over the last five games WR Diontae Johnson leads PIT with a 22% target share this season, JuJu Smith-Schuster 19%, Chase Claypool 16%, Eric Ebron 15%... Week 15 usage: Johnson led the team in receiving with 8-59-1 on 13 targets; Claypool 3-54-0 on eight targets; Smith-Schuster 3-15-0 on six targets... IND is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up 100 yards or a touchdown to five different WRs over the last three games Week 15 usage: Jack Doyle 2-14-0 receiving on two targets; Mo Alie-Cox 2-14-0 on two targets... Trey Burton ran 16 routes, Doyle ran 16, Alie-Cox ran nine on 31 dropbacks... PIT is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just two TDs to the position all season TE Eric Ebron had zero receptions on one target in Week 15 but left with an injury... Vance McDonald replaced him and ran 34 routes on 42 dropbacks... IND is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 50 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in back-to-back games

4-10 SU 6-8 8-6 ATS 9-5 7-7 Over-Under 5-8-1 5.76, 11th OFF YPP 4.83, 30th 5.66, 20th DEF YPP 5.02, 4th 163, 22nd QB Pressures 171, 19th 167, 14th Pressures Allowed 173, 16th 36, clear Weather 36, clear DE Brian Burns OUT for Week 16, RB Christian McCaffrey DOUBTFUL, LB Jason Ferris, T Russell Okung, DT Bravvion Roy QUES Injuries QB Alex Smith, OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis, RB Antonio Gibson, T Morgan Moses, WR Terry McLaurin QUES In 13 games this season, Teddy Bridgewater has 19 total TDs (five rushing) with eight INTs, completing 69.8% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... Bridgewater has a rushing touchdown in four of his last five games... WAS is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has held QBs to one passing touchdown or less in seven of the last nine games QB Despite his recent debacle, Dwayne Haskins is still in the mix to start in Week 16... Haskins completed 38-55 passes last week for 295 yards, one touchdown, and two INTs... If it's Alex Smith, he has four TDs with six INTs in seven games played... CAR is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up three or more passing TDs to a quarterback in four of the last six games Snaps since Week 10 without Christian McCaffrey: Mike Davis 63%, Rodney Smith 23%... Week 15 usage: Davis 16 touches, 14-59-0 rushing, 2-2-0 receiving on two targets; Smith just seven touches... Davis has 16+ touches in four straight... Since Week 10, Davis leads CAR with 21 RZ opportunities... WAS is allowing 4.0 YPC and 3.9 receptions per game to RBs, typically strong against the position but has allowed three total TDs to the position over the last two games RB Snaps in Weeks 1-12 with Antonio Gibson healthy: J.D. McKissic 54%, Gibson 46% (was up over 50% in each of Weeks 11 and 12)... Snaps in Weeks 14-15 without Gibson: McKissic 78%, Peyton Barber 30%... Week 15 usage: McKissic 22 touches, 13-51-0 rushing, 9-56-1 receiving on 10 targets... Gibson leads WAS with 30 RZ opportunities on the season, McKissic has 23... CAR is allowing 4.8 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 20-145-1 to Aaron Jones in Week 15, prone to giving up big games Week 15 target share with D.J. Moore back: Curtis Samuel 26%, Moore 24%, Robby Anderson 15%... Week 15 usage: Moore led the team in receiving with 6-131-0 on eight targets; Samuel 4-42-0 on nine targets; Anderson 2-21-0 on five targets... Samuel leads CAR with 12 RZ targets this season, Anderson has 11, Moore has six... WAS is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to WRs, held each of Metcalf and Lockett under 50 yards in Week 15 WR Week 15 target share with Haskins: Logan Thomas 29%, Terry McLaurin 23%, McKissic 19%... Target share in Weeks 10-13 with Smith at quarterback: McKissic 22%, McLaurin 22%, Thomas 16%... Week 15 usage: McLaurin 7-77-0 receiving on 12 targets; Sims 5-26-0 on eight targets... Thomas leads WAS with 14 RZ targets, McLaurin has 12... CAR is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, shut down Davante Adams in Week 15 but allowed six TDs to WRs in the two prior games Week 15 usage: Ian Thomas 3-29-0 receiving on four targets... Thomas ran 37 routes on 45 dropbacks... WAS is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown over the last six games TE Week 15 usage: Thomas led the team in receiving with 13-101-0 on 15 targets... Ran 56 routes on 62 dropbacks... CAR is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up four TDs to the position over the last five games

1-13 SU 1-13 6-8 ATS 6-8 7-6-1 Over-Under 7-6-1 5.07, 26th OFF YPP 5.30, 23rd 5.34, 9th DEF YPP 6.27, 32nd 184, 14th QB Pressures 138, 31st 187, 18th Pressures Allowed 20, 23rd 49, clear Weather 49, clear CB Buster Skrine, DB Deon Bush, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, DE Akiem Hicks QUES Injuries RB James Robinson, WR Collin Johnson, CB Sidney Jones QUES In seven starts this season, Mitchell Trubisky has 14 TDs with eight turnovers, completing 64.5% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt... JAC is allowing the second most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games QB Gardner Minshew started again in Week 15 and completed 22-29 passes for 226 yards and two TDs... In nine games this season, Minshew has 17 total TDs with five INTs, completing 66.1% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt... CHI is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in seven of the last eight games Since Week 12, David Montgomery is tied with Derrick Henry as the RB1 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 12: Montgomery 79%, Cordarrelle Patterson 20%... Week 15 usage: Montgomery 33 touches, 32-146-2 rushing, 1-16-0 receiving on two targets... Montgomery has at least 111 total yards and a touchdown in each of the past four games... Since Week 12, Montgomery's 22 RZ opportunities are second in the NFL... JAC is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up an average of 189.3 total yards per game to RBs over the last six games RB James Robinson is currently the RB6 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Robinson 70%, Dare Ogunbowale 10%... Week 15 usage: Robinson 19 touches, 16-35-0 rushing, 3-18-1 receiving on three targets... Robinson has 16+ touches in every game this season... Robinson leads JAC with 37 RZ opportunities... CHI is allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.2 receptions per game to RBs, has given up four rushing TDs to RBs over the last four games Allen Robinson is currently the WR11 in FPPG... Target share since Week 12 with Trubisky: Robinson 29%, Darnell Mooney 17%, Cole Kmet 15%... Week 15 usage: Robinson led the team in receiving with 4-83-0 on five targets; Mooney 4-49-1 on five targets... Since Week 12, Robinson leads CHI with nine RZ targets... JAC is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to the position over the last three games WR Target share with Minshew back in Week 15: Laviska Shenault 22%, DJ Chark 19%, Tyler Eifert 15%... Week 15 usage: Chark led the team in receiving with 4-53-0 on five targets; Shenault 5-43-0 on six targets... Each of Chark, Shenault, and Chris Conley had one red zone target in Week 15... CHI is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up eight TDs to the position over the last five games Week 15 usage: Jimmy Graham 2-25-0 receiving on three targets; Kmet 2-12-0 on two targets... Kmet ran 20 routes, Graham ran 10 on 26 dropbacks... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to the position in four of the last five games TE Week 15 usage: Eifert 3-51-0 receiving on four targets... Eifert ran 24 routes, James O'Shaughnessy ran 10 on 37 dropbacks... CHI is allowing the second most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up seven TDs to the position in the last eight games

5-9 SU 9-5 8-6 ATS 8-6 3-10-1 Over-Under 7-7 4.92, 29th OFF YPP 5.68, 15th 5.39, 10th DEF YPP 5.24, 7th 176, 17th QB Pressures 189, 11th 208, 26th Pressures Allowed 159, 12th 34, clear Weather 34, clear QB Daniel Jones, CB Darnay Holmes, WR Golden Tate, TE Evan Engram, T Matt Peart QUES Injuries CB Marcus Peters, DE Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Dez Bryant, C Matt Skura QUES Daniel Jones has been limited in practice but seems like he should be back for Week 16... On the season Jones has nine total TDs with nine INTs, completing 62.6% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt... BAL is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in four of the last five games QB Lamar Jackson is the QB1 in FPPG since returning from COVID in Week 13... On the season Jackson has 28 total TDs (seven rushing) with eight INTs, completing 64.8% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... NYG allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has allowed one touchdown pass or less in five of the last six games Snaps since Week 7 without Devonta Freeman: Wayne Gallman 53%, Dion Lewis 26%, Alfred Morris 19%... Week 15 usage: Gallman 9-29-0 rushing with zero targets; Morris 7-39-0 rushing with zero targets; Lewis just three touches... Since Week 7, Gallman leads NYG with 22 RZ opportunities... BAL is allowing 4.3 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 93 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in 12 straight games RB Snaps since everybody returned in Week 13: J.K. Dobbins 51%, Gus Edwards 34%, Mark Ingram 10%... Week 15 usage: Dobbins 15 touches, 14-64-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving on one target; Edwards 11 touches, 9-42-0 rushing, 2-36-0 receiving on two targets... Since Week 13, Dobbins leads BAL with 12 RZ opportunities, Edwards has six... NYG allowing 4.1 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, has done a good job in terms of limiting yards but has given up a touchdown to a running back in three straight games Week 15 target share with Colt McCoy at quarterback: Darius Slayton 29%, Evan Engram 23%, Sterling Shepard 23%, Golden Tate 10%... Week 14 target share with Jones at quarterback: Slayton 33%, Shepard 21%, Engram 17%, Gallman 17%... Week 15 usage: Slayton led the team in receiving with 4-74-0 on nine targets; Shepard 4-51-0 on seven targets... Engram leads NYG with 13 RZ targets this season, Slayton has eight... BAL is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up a touchdown to a wide receiver in five straight games WR Marquise Brown leads BAL with a 25% target share this season, Mark Andrews 23%, Willie Snead 15%, Dez Bryant 11%... Week 15 usage: Brown led the team in receiving with 6-98-0 on seven targets; Bryant 1-11-1 on three targets... Andrews leads BAL with 12 RZ targets, Snead has eight, Brown has six... NYG allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just two TDs to WRs over the last five games Week 15 usage: Engram 4-46-0 receiving on seven targets... Ran 31 routes on 35 dropbacks... BAL is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown to the position over the last seven games TE Mark Andrews is currently the TE4 in FPPG... Week 15 usage: Andrews 5-66-1 receiving on five targets... Ran 22 routes on 30 dropbacks... NYG allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up a touchdown in back-to-back games

3-10-1 SU 4-10 8-6 ATS 5-9 7-7 Over-Under 6-8 4.72, 31st OFF YPP 6.11, 4th 5.81, 25th DEF YPP 6.08, 30th 131, 32nd QB Pressures 143, 29th 199, 22nd Pressures Allowed 208, 26th 65, cloudy with 10 MPH winds Weather 65, cloudy with 10 MPH winds WR Tyler Boyd, QB Brandon Allen, LB Logan Wilson, OLB Jordan Evans, CB Darius Phillips QUES Injuries RBs Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise, CB John Reid, CB Phillip Gaines, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Keke Coutee QUES I would venture to say that, after beating the Steelers, Ryan Finley will start again in Week 16... Last week he completed 7-13 passes for 89 yards and one passing touchdown, adding 10-47-1 rushing... HOU is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up multiple touchdown passes in three straight QB Deshaun Watson is currently the QB6 in FPPG... On the season Watson has 30 total TDs (three rushing) with six INTs, completing 69.9% of his passes at a league-leading 8.8 yards per attempt... Watson also has 24+ rushing yards in 10 straight games... CIN is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited QBs to one touchdown pass or less in four of the last five game Snaps in Week 15 with Giovani Bernard bouncing back: Bernard 68%, Samaje Perine 21%, Trayveon Williams 13%... Week 15 usage: Bernard 26 touches, 25-83-1 rushing, 1-14-1 receiving on one target; Perine had only four carries... Since Week 7 without Joe Mixon, Bernard leads CIN with 22 RZ opportunities (had six in Week 15 alone)... HOU is allowing 5.4 YPC (most in the NFL) and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 95+ total yards and a touchdown to a running back in three straight games RB Week 15 snaps without Duke Johnson: David Johnson 80%, Buddy Howell 15%... Week 13 snaps with David and Duke Johnson both active: David Johnson 58%, Duke Johnson 53%... Week 15 usage: David Johnson 19 touches, 8-27-0 rushing, 11-106-0 receiving on 11 targets (career-high in receptions)... David Johnson had four RZ opportunities in Week 15 alone... CIN is allowing 4.9 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 140 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in five straight games Week 15 target share with Finley throwing 13 passes and Tyler Boyd getting hurt: Tee Higgins 46%, A.J. Green 23%... Week 15 usage: Green led the team in receiving with 2-40-0 on three targets; Higgins 3-31-0 on six targets... Higgins has two RZ targets in Week 15 with Finley... HOU is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up four TDs to the position over the last two games WR Week 15 target share with Brandin Cooks back: David Johnson 29%, Keke Coutee 18%, Cooks 18%, Jordan Akins 16%, Chad Hansen 8%... Week 15 usage: Cooks 6-59-0 receiving on seven targets; Hansen 2-55-1 on three targets; Coutee 5-53-1 on seven targets... In three games without Will Fuller, Coutee leads HOU with four RZ targets... CIN is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just three TDs to the position over the last five games Week 15 usage: Drew Sample 1-4-0 receiving on one target... Sample ran 12 routes on 16 dropbacks... HOU is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown in the last seven games TE Week 15 usage: Akins 5-50-0 receiving on six targets... Akins ran 30 routes, Kahale Warring ran 11, Pharaoh Brown ran seven on 50 dropbacks... CIN is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs, allowed massive games to Engram and Gesicki in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively

5-9 SU 5-9 8-6 ATS 7-7 7-7 Over-Under 8-6 5.16, 25th OFF YPP 5.36, 20th 5.52, 13th DEF YPP 5.55, 14th 182, 15th QB Pressures 179, 16th 197, 21st Pressures Allowed 219, 31st DOME Weather DOME RBs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, OLB Bradley Chubb, NT DeShawn Williams QUES Injuries DE Joey Bosa, WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry, CB Chris Harris QUES In 11 games this season, Drew Lock has 16 total TDs (two rushing) with 13 INTs, completing just 57.7% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt... LAC is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs, has limited QBs to just one passing touchdown in three of the last four games but also gave up four rushing TDs to the position during that time QB Justin Herbert is currently the QB7 in FPPG... In 13 games, Herbert has 31 total TDs (four rushing) with 10 INTs, completing 66.5% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... DEN is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs, just gave up four total TDs to Josh Allen plus Herbert threw for three TDs against the Broncos back in Week 8 Since Week 13, Melvin Gordon is RB14 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 7 with both running backs active: Melvin Gordon 57%, Phillip Lindsay 36%... Week 15 usage: Gordon 15 touches, 11-61-2 rushing, 4-20-0 receiving on four targets; Lindsay 14 touches, 11-38-0 rushing, 3-7-0 receiving on three targets... Since Week 7, Gordon leads DEN with 16 RZ opportunities, Lindsay has just four... LAC is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.8 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 95+ total yards or a touchdown to a running back in 11 of the last 12 games RB Austin Ekeler is the RB10 in FPPG since returning in Week 12... Snaps since Week 12: Ekeler 64%, Kalen Ballage 34%... Week 15 usage: Ekeler 17 touches, 13-60-0 rushing, 4-19-0 receiving on four targets... Ekeler leads LAC with a 21% target share and 12 RZ opportunities since Week 12... DEN is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up two or more rushing TDs to a running back in three of the last six games Target share since Week 9 when Tim Patrick returned: Jerry Jeudy 21%, Patrick 18%, K.J. Hamler 18%, Noah Fant 16%... Week 15 usage: Jeudy 1-19-0 receiving on five targets; Patrick 3-14-0 on four targets... Since Week 9, Patrick leads DEN with six RZ targets... LAC is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, held LV WRs under 100 yards as a group last week WR Keenan Allen is currently the WR7 in FPPG... Both Allen and Mike Williams played under 50% of the snaps in Week 15 as they were banged up... Target share since Week 12 with Ekeler back: Ekeler 21%, Keenan Allen 20%, Hunter Henry 15%... Week 15 usage: Jalen Guyton led the team in receiving with 4-91-0 on six targets; Tyron Johnson 3-61-1 on five targets; Allen 1-17-0 on three targets... DEN is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just two TDs to WRs over the last six games Week 15 usage: Fant led the team in receiving with 8-68-1 on 11 targets... Ran 25 routes on 40 dropbacks... LAC is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to the position in six of the last eight games TE Week 15 usage: Hunter Henry 5-65-1 receiving on seven targets... Ran 31 routes on 38 dropbacks... DEN is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to the position in two of the last three games

4-9-1 SU 5-9 5-9 ATS 4-10 6-8 Over-Under 8-6 5.01, 28th OFF YPP 5.30, 22nd 5.42, 11th DEF YPP 5.79, 24th 204, 4th QB Pressures 153, 24th 231, 1st Pressures Allowed 191, 19th 68, clear with 10 MPH winds Weather 68, clear with 10 MPH winds WR Jalen Reagor, DT Fletcher Cox, MLB Duke Riley, TE Richard Rodgers, CB Kevon Seymour QUES Injuries OLB Leighton Vander Esch DOUBTFUL, RB Ezekiel Elliott, FS Xavier Woods, DT Antwaun Woods, TE Blake Bell, CB Rashard Robinson QUES Jalen Hurts is the QB2 in FPPG over the past two weeks... In his two starts, Hurts has five total TDs (one rushing) with one turnover, averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game during that span... DAL is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up 74+ rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to other mobile QBs Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson QB In nine games this season, Andy Dalton has 11 TDs with six INTs, completing 64.5% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt... Dalton has multiple touchdown passes in three straight... PHI is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up nine total TDs to QBs over the last three games Snaps since Hurts took over as the quarterback in Week 14: Miles Sanders 82%, Boston Scott 20%... Week 15 usage: Sanders 18 touches, 17-64-0 rushing, 1-26-0 receiving on two targets... Over the past two weeks, Sanders leads PHI with eight RZ opportunities (four in each game), Hurts has two... DAL is allowing 4.9 YPC (second most in the NFL) and 3.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 60+ rushing yards and a touchdown to a running back in four of the last five games RB Week 15 snaps without Ezekiel Elliott: Tony Pollard 90%, Rico Dowdle 14%... Snaps in Weeks 11-14 following their bye with Elliott: Elliott 65%, Pollard 36%... Week 15 usage: Pollard 18 touches, 12-69-2 rushing, 6-63-0 receiving on nine targets... Elliott leads DAL with 44 RZ opportunities this season, Pollard had five in Week 15... PHI is allowing just 3.7 YPC and 4.2 receptions per game to RBs, has given up a touchdown to a running back in six straight games Target share over the last two games with Hurts at quarterback: Dallas Goedert 21%, Jalen Reagor 18%, Zach Ertz 15%, Greg Ward 15%... Week 15 usage: Alshon Jeffery 2-63-0 receiving on three targets; Reagor 5-49-0 on eight targets; Ward 4-15-2 on five targets... Ward leads PHI with two RZ targets since Week 14, Reagor has one... DAL is allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to the position over the last three games WR Target share since Week 11 when Dalton returned: Michael Gallup 21%, Amari Cooper 20%, CeeDee Lamb 19%, Dalton Schultz 12%... Week 15 usage: Lamb led the team in receiving with 5-85-0 on seven targets; Gallup 3-26-1 on five targets; Cooper 2-10-0 on three targets... Gallup leads DAL with seven RZ targets since Week 11, Cooper has five... PHI is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDs to the position over the last four games Week 15 usage: Ertz led the team in receiving with 2-69-0 on seven targets; Goedert 4-39-0 on eight targets... Ertz ran 39 routes, Goedert ran 35 on 58 dropbacks... DAL is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up three TDs to the position over the last six games TE Week 15 usage: Schultz 2-14-1 receiving on two targets... Ran 36 routes on 40 dropbacks... PHI is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 54 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in three straight games

9-5 SU 10-4 8-6 ATS 7-7 4-10 Over-Under 6-8 5.69, 14th OFF YPP 5.96, 7th 4.56, 1st DEF YPP 5.58, 18th 202, 5th QB Pressures 200, 8th 151, 8th Pressures Allowed 218, 30th 44, cloudy Weather 44, cloudy RB Cam Akers is OUT this week, T Rob Havenstein QUES Injuries RB Chris Carson, DT Jarran Reed, DE Carlos Dunlap, G Phil Haynes, S Damarious Randall, T Brandon Shell, RB DeeJay Dallas, G Mike Iupati QUES On the season Jared Goff has 24 total TDs (four rushing) with 12 INTs, completing 68% of his passes at 7.3 yard per attempt... SEA is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just two passing TDs over the last three games QB Russell Wilson is currently the QB5 in FPPG... On the season he has 38 total TDs (one rushing) with 13 INTs, completing 70.2% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... LAR is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs, held Wilson to 248 passing yards with zero TDs and three turnovers back in Week 10 Snaps back in Weeks 6-7 with Cam Akers barely playing: Darrell Henderson 55%, Malcolm Brown 42%... Usage back in Week 7: Henderson 17 touches, 15-63-0 rushing, 2-13-0 receiving on two targets; Brown 10-57-1 rushing with one target... On the season Henderson leads LAR with 35 RZ opportunities, Brown has 20... SEA is allowing just 3.9 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, has done a good job of limiting yards but has given up 12 total TDs to RBs over the last eight games RB Chris Carson is currently the RB8 in FPPG... Snaps since Carson returned in Week 12: Carson 52%, Carlos Hyde 38%, Rashaad Penny 11%... Week 15 usage: Carson 17 touches, 15-63-0 rushing, 2-6-0 receiving on three targets; Hyde just four touches but 2-55-1 rushing... Since Week 12, Hyde leads SEA with eight RZ opportunities, Carson has five... LAR allowing 3.8 YPC and 5.1 receptions per game to RBs, has done a good job of limiting yards but has given up a rushing touchdown to a running back in six of the last seven games Robert Woods is currently the WR14 in FPPG while Cooper Kupp is the WR26... Kupp leads LAR with a 24% target share, Woods 23%, Josh Reynolds 13%, Tyler Higbee 11%, Gerald Everett 10%... Week 15 usage: Woods 6-56-1 receiving on eight targets, added a 40-yard run; Kupp 5-39-0 receiving on five targets... Kupp leads LAR with 13 RZ targets this season, Woods has 12... SEA is allowing the third most Fantasy points to WRs but has not given up a touchdown to the position since Week 9, held each of Woods and Kupp to 50 yards or less WR DK Metcalf is currently WR6 in FPPG while Tyler Lockett is WR16... Lockett leads SEA with a 24% target share this season, Metcalf 23%, Carson 12%, David Moore 9%... Week 15 usage: Metcalf led the team in receiving with 5-43-0 on six targets; Lockett 4-34-0 on seven targets... Lockett has been held scoreless and under 65 yards in four straight games... Metcalf and Moore are tied for the team lead with 13 RZ targets... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just seven TDs in 14 games, held Metcalf to 2-28-0 back in Week 10 Week 15 usage: Higbee 4-67-1 receiving on five targets; Everett 2-28-0 on four targets... Higbee ran 27 routes, Everett ran 13 on 40 dropbacks... SEA is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 13-101-0 to Logan Thomas in Week 15 TE Week 15 usage: Jacob Hollister 2-17-1 receiving on two targets... Hollister ran 20 routes, Will Dissly ran 10 on 33 dropbacks... LAR allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just two TDs to the position since Week 7

10-4 SU 11-3 7-7 ATS 8-6 10-3-1 Over-Under 7-7 6.17, 3rd OFF YPP 6.18, 2nd 5.74, 23rd DEF YPP 5.60, 19th 172, 18th QB Pressures 149, 26th 138, 5th Pressures Allowed 122, 1st 26 with snow, 12 MPH winds Weather 26 with snow, 12 MPH winds DE Jeffery Simmons, WR A.J. Brown, CB Adoree' Jackson, C Ben Jones, T Dennis Kelly, LB David Long, CB Chris Milton QUES Injuries WR Allen Lazard, LB Rashan Gary, RB Aaron Jones, RB Jamaal Williams, OLB Za'Darius Smith, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, CB Kevin King, TE Jace Sternberger, C Corey Linsley QUES Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB9 in FPPG... On the season Tannehill has 35 total TDs (four rushing) with five INTs, completing 66.5% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt... GB is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has limited QBs to one touchdown in five of the last seven games QB Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB2 in FPPG... On the season Rodgers has 43 total TDs (three rushing) with just four INTs, completing 69.6% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... TEN is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to QBs, has given up 10 total TDs to QBs over the last four games Derrick Henry is currently the RB4 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Henry 63%, Jeremy McNichols 28%, Darrynton Evans 19%... Week 15 usage: Henry 26 touches, 24-147-1 rushing, 2-5-0 receiving on two targets; Evans 10 touches, 8-30-0 rushing, 2-27-1 receiving on two targets... Henry's 60 RZ opportunities are second most in the NFL... GB is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.7 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back over 59 rushing yards since Week 12 RB Aaron Jones is currently the RB5 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 10 without Jones and Jamaal Williams both active: Jones 65%, Williams 36%... Week 15 usage: Jones 23 touches, 20-145-1 rushing, 3-13-0 receiving on four targets... Since Week 10, Jones leads GB with 16 RZ opportunities, Williams has nine... TEN is allowing 4.3 YPC and 5.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 83 total yards or a touchdown to a running back every game this season A.J. Brown is currently the WR12 in FPPG while Corey Davis is the WR17... Brown leads TEN with a 24% target share this season, Davis 23%, Jonnu Smith 15%... Week 15 usage: Davis led the team in receiving with 4-110-1 on six targets; Brown 5-44-1 receiving on six targets... Smith leads TEN with 13 RZ targets, Brown has 11, Davis has seven... GB is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just one touchdown to a wide receiver over the last three games WR Davante Adams is currently the WR1 in FPPG... On the season Adams leads the NFL with a 34% target share, Allen Lazard 16%, Jones 14%, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 13%, Robert Tonyan 12%... Week 15 usage: Lazard led the team in receiving with 5-56-0 on six targets; Adams 7-42-0 on 10 targets... Adams' 22 RZ targets are second most in the NFL... TEN is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDs to the position over the last four games Week 15 usage: Smith 5-52-0 receiving on five targets... Smith ran 22 routes, Anthony Firkser ran 13 on 31 dropbacks... GB is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 66 yards or a touchdown to four different tight ends over the last five games TE Tonyan is currently the TE6 in FPPG... Week 15 usage: Tonyan 3-18-1 receiving on three targets... Ran 28 routes on 38 dropbacks... TEN is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up three TDs to the position over the last seven games

