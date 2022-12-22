jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
New York Jets
Thu, Dec 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYJ -2.5, O/U 36.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.7Zach Wilson3.9
Travis Etienne6.6Zonovan Knight6.3
Zay Jones6.2Garrett Wilson6.1
Christian Kirk6.0Elijah Moore2.5
Evan Engram7.3Corey Davis2.4
Jaguars DST 7.0Jets DST 7.5
Buffalo Bills
@
Chicago Bears
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +8, O/U 40.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen8.4Justin Fields8.1
Devin Singletary6.2David Montgomery7.6
James Cook3.8Cole Kmet5.1
Stefon Diggs7.4Bears DST 2.4
Gabe Davis5.5

Dawson Knox7.7

Bills DST 7.7

New Orleans Saints
@
Cleveland Browns
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3.5, O/U 32.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton3.7Deshaun Watson4.5
Alvin Kamara7.3Nick Chubb8.5
Chris Olave5.3Kareem Hunt3.2
Rashid Shaheed3.3Amari Cooper4.4
Taysom Hill6.6Donovan Peoples-Jones2.8
Juwan Johnson5.6David Njoku6.1
Saints DST 7.2Browns DST 7.1
Atlanta Falcons
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 35.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley5.0Lamar Jackson7.2
Desmond Ridder2.8J.K. Dobbins8.1
Cordarrelle Patterson5.3Demarcus Robinson2.7
Tyler Allgeier4.8Mark Andrews6.5
Drake London5.6Ravens DST 8.7
Falcons DST 3.4

Cincinnati Bengals
@
New England Patriots
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +3.5, O/U 41.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.9Mac Jones2.4
Joe Mixon7.5Rhamondre Stevenson8.2
Samaje Perine3.9Jakobi Meyers2.6
Ja'Marr Chase9.4Patriots DST 4.2
Tee Higgins7.7

Tyler Boyd5.1

Bengals DST 7.6

Detroit Lions
@
Carolina Panthers
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +2.5, O/U 44.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.7Sam Darnold5.6
D'Andre Swift6.0Chuba Hubbard5.6
Jamaal Williams5.9D'Onta Foreman5.2
Amon-Ra St. Brown7.6D.J. Moore6.7
D.J. Chark5.2Terrace Marshall Jr.3.2
Jameson Williams3.0Panthers DST 5.9
Lions DST 7.4

Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3, O/U 35.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills5.2Malik Willis2.6
Brandin Cooks4.7Derrick Henry10.0
Jordan Akins4.0Treylon Burks2.9
Texans DST 3.9Chigoziem Okonkwo4.8


Titans DST 6.9
New York Giants
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -4, O/U 48
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.0Kirk Cousins8.0
Saquon Barkley8.7Dalvin Cook8.4
Darius Slayton5.7Justin Jefferson9.8
Richie James3.4Adam Thielen6.5
Isaiah Hodgins4.1K.J. Osborn4.8
Giants DST 4.1T.J. Hockenson6.9


Vikings DST 4.0
Seattle Seahawks
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -10, O/U 49.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith8.3Patrick Mahomes9.0
Kenneth Walker III6.8Jerick McKinnon7.4
DK Metcalf8.9Isiah Pacheco6.1
Marquise Goodwin6.3JuJu Smith-Schuster6.8
Noah Fant6.4Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.3
Seahawks DST 2.2Travis Kelce9.9


Chiefs DST 5.0
Washington Commanders
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Dec 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 37.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke4.6Brock Purdy6.5
Brian Robinson Jr.5.4Christian McCaffrey9.6
Antonio Gibson3.4Brandon Aiyuk5.8
Terry McLaurin7.2George Kittle8.1
Jahan Dotson5.949ers DST 8.5
Curtis Samuel4.0

Commanders DST 4.3

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Dec 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -5.5, O/U 47
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew7.0Dak Prescott7.3
Miles Sanders8.0Tony Pollard7.8
A.J. Brown8.8Ezekiel Elliott6.7
DeVonta Smith7.1CeeDee Lamb8.7
Dallas Goedert7.6Noah Brown4.6
Eagles DST 6.8Michael Gallup3.6


Dalton Schultz7.0


Cowboys DST 5.1
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Dec 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -2.5, O/U 38.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.5Kenny Pickett3.8
Josh Jacobs8.3Najee Harris7.9
Davante Adams9.5Diontae Johnson5.4
Mack Hollins4.2George Pickens4.9
Darren Waller7.1Pat Freiermuth6.0
Raiders DST 4.9Steelers DST 6.3
Green Bay Packers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -4.5, O/U 49.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers6.8Tua Tagovailoa8.2
Aaron Jones7.2Raheem Mostert6.9
A.J. Dillon7.1Tyreek Hill9.7
Christian Watson7.0Jaylen Waddle8.6
Romeo Doubs3.9Dolphins DST 3.6
Allen Lazard3.8

Packers DST 3.8

Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
LAR +2.5, O/U 36.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.4Baker Mayfield2.9
Latavius Murray7.0Cam Akers5.8
Jerry Jeudy7.3Tyler Higbee5.2
Greg Dulcich5.5Rams DST 6.4
Broncos DST 7.8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 25 at 8:20 pm ET •
ARI +7.5, O/U 40.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady7.1Trace McSorley1.0
Leonard Fournette6.4James Conner7.7
Rachaad White5.7DeAndre Hopkins6.9
Chris Godwin7.9Marquise Brown4.5
Mike Evans6.6Trey McBride4.1
Russell Gage5.0Cardinals DST 4.4
Buccaneers DST 8.3

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Mon, Dec 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND +4.5, O/U 46.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.5Nick Foles4.3
Austin Ekeler9.1Zack Moss5.5
Keenan Allen7.8Deon Jackson4.4
Mike Williams7.5Michael Pittman6.4
Josh Palmer3.7Parris Campbell3.5
Gerald Everett5.4Alec Pierce3.1
Chargers DST 7.9Colts DST 3.5