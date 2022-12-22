The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 6.7 Zach Wilson 3.9 Travis Etienne 6.6 Zonovan Knight 6.3 Zay Jones 6.2 Garrett Wilson 6.1 Christian Kirk 6.0 Elijah Moore 2.5 Evan Engram 7.3 Corey Davis 2.4 Jaguars DST 7.0 Jets DST 7.5

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 8.4 Justin Fields 8.1 Devin Singletary 6.2 David Montgomery 7.6 James Cook 3.8 Cole Kmet 5.1 Stefon Diggs 7.4 Bears DST 2.4 Gabe Davis 5.5



Dawson Knox 7.7



Bills DST 7.7





Saints RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Andy Dalton 3.7 Deshaun Watson 4.5 Alvin Kamara 7.3 Nick Chubb 8.5 Chris Olave 5.3 Kareem Hunt 3.2 Rashid Shaheed 3.3 Amari Cooper 4.4 Taysom Hill 6.6 Donovan Peoples-Jones 2.8 Juwan Johnson 5.6 David Njoku 6.1 Saints DST 7.2 Browns DST 7.1

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Huntley 5.0 Lamar Jackson 7.2 Desmond Ridder 2.8 J.K. Dobbins 8.1 Cordarrelle Patterson 5.3 Demarcus Robinson 2.7 Tyler Allgeier 4.8 Mark Andrews 6.5 Drake London 5.6 Ravens DST 8.7 Falcons DST 3.4





Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 8.9 Mac Jones 2.4 Joe Mixon 7.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.2 Samaje Perine 3.9 Jakobi Meyers 2.6 Ja'Marr Chase 9.4 Patriots DST 4.2 Tee Higgins 7.7



Tyler Boyd 5.1



Bengals DST 7.6





Lions RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 5.7 Sam Darnold 5.6 D'Andre Swift 6.0 Chuba Hubbard 5.6 Jamaal Williams 5.9 D'Onta Foreman 5.2 Amon-Ra St. Brown 7.6 D.J. Moore 6.7 D.J. Chark 5.2 Terrace Marshall Jr. 3.2 Jameson Williams 3.0 Panthers DST 5.9 Lions DST 7.4





Texans RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 5.2 Malik Willis 2.6 Brandin Cooks 4.7 Derrick Henry 10.0 Jordan Akins 4.0 Treylon Burks 2.9 Texans DST 3.9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.8



Titans DST 6.9

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 6.0 Kirk Cousins 8.0 Saquon Barkley 8.7 Dalvin Cook 8.4 Darius Slayton 5.7 Justin Jefferson 9.8 Richie James 3.4 Adam Thielen 6.5 Isaiah Hodgins 4.1 K.J. Osborn 4.8 Giants DST 4.1 T.J. Hockenson 6.9



Vikings DST 4.0

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 8.3 Patrick Mahomes 9.0 Kenneth Walker III 6.8 Jerick McKinnon 7.4 DK Metcalf 8.9 Isiah Pacheco 6.1 Marquise Goodwin 6.3 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.8 Noah Fant 6.4 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.3 Seahawks DST 2.2 Travis Kelce 9.9



Chiefs DST 5.0

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Taylor Heinicke 4.6 Brock Purdy 6.5 Brian Robinson Jr. 5.4 Christian McCaffrey 9.6 Antonio Gibson 3.4 Brandon Aiyuk 5.8 Terry McLaurin 7.2 George Kittle 8.1 Jahan Dotson 5.9 49ers DST 8.5 Curtis Samuel 4.0



Commanders DST 4.3





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 7.0 Dak Prescott 7.3 Miles Sanders 8.0 Tony Pollard 7.8 A.J. Brown 8.8 Ezekiel Elliott 6.7 DeVonta Smith 7.1 CeeDee Lamb 8.7 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Noah Brown 4.6 Eagles DST 6.8 Michael Gallup 3.6



Dalton Schultz 7.0



Cowboys DST 5.1

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 5.5 Kenny Pickett 3.8 Josh Jacobs 8.3 Najee Harris 7.9 Davante Adams 9.5 Diontae Johnson 5.4 Mack Hollins 4.2 George Pickens 4.9 Darren Waller 7.1 Pat Freiermuth 6.0 Raiders DST 4.9 Steelers DST 6.3

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 6.8 Tua Tagovailoa 8.2 Aaron Jones 7.2 Raheem Mostert 6.9 A.J. Dillon 7.1 Tyreek Hill 9.7 Christian Watson 7.0 Jaylen Waddle 8.6 Romeo Doubs 3.9 Dolphins DST 3.6 Allen Lazard 3.8



Packers DST 3.8





Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 6.4 Baker Mayfield 2.9 Latavius Murray 7.0 Cam Akers 5.8 Jerry Jeudy 7.3 Tyler Higbee 5.2 Greg Dulcich 5.5 Rams DST 6.4 Broncos DST 7.8





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady 7.1 Trace McSorley 1.0 Leonard Fournette 6.4 James Conner 7.7 Rachaad White 5.7 DeAndre Hopkins 6.9 Chris Godwin 7.9 Marquise Brown 4.5 Mike Evans 6.6 Trey McBride 4.1 Russell Gage 5.0 Cardinals DST 4.4 Buccaneers DST 8.3





