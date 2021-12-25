The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10)

Jimmy Garoppolo (6.2) Ryan Tannehill (5.9)

Jeff Wilson (6.7) D'Onta Foreman (6.8)

Deebo Samuel (9.2) A.J. Brown (7.5)

Brandon Aiyuk (6.6) Julio Jones (5.2)

George Kittle (8.5) Geoff Swaim (3.7)

49ers DST (7.8) Titans DST (6.6)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10)

Baker Mayfield (5.4) Aaron Rodgers (9.4)

Nick Chubb (8.5) Aaron Jones (8.7)

Jarvis Landry (5.7) A.J. Dillon (6.5)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (5.6) Davante Adams (9.7)

Austin Hooper (5.9) Allen Lazard (7.0)

Browns DST (4.2) Packers DST (8.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)

Carson Wentz (6.5) Kyler Murray (7.7)

Jonathan Taylor (9.7) James Conner (6.65)

Michael Pittman (8.1) Chase Edmonds (6.2)

Colts DST (6.8) Christian Kirk (7.1)





A.J. Green (6.1)





Zach Ertz (7.3)





Cardinals DST (5.6)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10)

Tim Boyle (1.7) Matt Ryan (6.4)

D'Andre Swift (9.1) Cordarrelle Patterson (7.9)

Craig Reynolds (4.5) Mike Davis (4.8)

Jamaal Williams (3.7) Russell Gage (7.8)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (6.2) Kyle Pitts (7.2)

Josh Reynolds (4.1) Falcons DST (3.3)

Brock Wright (3.9)





Lions DST (6.0)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady (8.2) Cam Newton (5.7) Ronald Jones (8.5) Ameer Abdullah (4.4) Antonio Brown (9.6) Chuba Hubbard (4.9) Tyler Johnson (4.9) D.J. Moore (7.4) Rob Gronkowski (8.4) Robby Anderson (5.65) Cameron Brate (4.8) Panthers DST (4.4) Buccaneers DST (8.9)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10)

Tyler Huntley (7.5) Joe Burrow (7.2)

Devonta Freeman (6.0) Joe Mixon (7.0)

Marquise Brown (7.6) Samaje Perine (4.3)

Rashod Bateman (4.6) Tee Higgins (8.4)

Mark Andrews (9.3) Ja'Marr Chase (8.0)

Ravens DST (5.4) Tyler Boyd (5.75)





C.J. Uzomah (5.0)





Bengals DST (5.2)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10)

Justin Herbert (8.1) Davis Mills (4.8)

Justin Jackson (7.1) Rex Burkhead (4.6)

Joshua Kelley (5.5) Chris Conley (4.05)

Keenan Allen (9.4) Nico Collins (3.9)

Mike Williams (6.5) Texans DST (1.5)

Josh Palmer (3.8)





Jared Cook (5.6)





Chargers DST (6.4)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10)

Matthew Stafford (8.4) Kirk Cousins (7.0)

Sony Michel (8.0) Alexander Mattison (9.3)

Darrell Henderson (4.3) Justin Jefferson (9.5)

Cooper Kupp (9.8) K.J. Osborn (5.25)

Odell Beckham Jr. (7.7) Tyler Conklin (4.2)

Van Jefferson (6.8) Vikings DST (4.1)

Rams DST (7.6)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10)

Josh Allen (8.3) Mac Jones (5.8)

Devin Singletary (6.6) Damien Harris (8.1)

Stefon Diggs (8.6) Brandon Bolden (4.0)

Emmanuel Sanders (5.15) Jakobi Meyers (5.4)

Isaiah McKenzie (3.85) Hunter Henry (6.7)

Dawson Knox (7.1) Patriots DST (7.0)

Bills DST (7.1)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence (5.1) Zach Wilson (2.0)

James Robinson (9.4) Michael Carter (5.9)

Laquon Treadwell (4.7) Tevin Coleman (4.7)

Marvin Jones (4.5) Braxton Berrios (4.4)

Laviska Shenault Jr. (3.2) Jamison Crowder (3.7)

James O'Shaughnessy (5.2) Keelan Cole (3.4)

Jaguars DST (4.8) Jets DST (4.6)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10)

Jake Fromm (3.8) Jalen Hurts (8.5)

Saquon Barkley (6.9) Miles Sanders (8.2)

Devontae Booker (3.9) Jordan Howard (5.8)

Kenny Golladay (4.8) DeVonta Smith (5.8)

Darius Slayton (2.9) Jalen Reagor (3.0)

Evan Engram (4.4) Dallas Goedert (8.2)

Giants DST (3.2) Eagles DST (8.7)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)

Nick Foles (5.2) Russell Wilson (6.8)

David Montgomery (7.4) Rashaad Penny (6.4)

Darnell Mooney (6.3) Tyler Lockett (9.45)

Cole Kmet (5.4) DK Metcalf (7.3)

Bears DST (5.1) Gerald Everett (6.4)





Seahawks DST (7.7)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)

Ben Roethlisberger (6.3) Patrick Mahomes (7.4)

Najee Harris (7.7) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (7.2)

Diontae Johnson (9.1) Darrel Williams (6.1)

Chase Claypool (6.4) Mecole Hardman (5.9)

James Washington (3.3) Byron Pringle (5.1)

Steelers DST (7.3) Noah Gray (4.1)





Chiefs DST (7.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10)

Drew Lock (3.6) Derek Carr (5.0)

Javonte Williams (8.4) Josh Jacobs (7.3)

Melvin Gordon (7.6) Hunter Renfrow (8.3)

Jerry Jeudy (3.9) Zay Jones (5.3)

Courtland Sutton (3.6) Foster Moreau (5.8)

Tim Patrick (3.7) Raiders DST (5.0)

Noah Fant (6.3)





Broncos DST (8.2)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Washington RTG (MAX 10) Dallas RTG (MAX 10)

Taylor Heinicke (5.6) Dak Prescott (7.1)

Jaret Patterson (5.85) Ezekiel Elliott (7.5)

Terry McLaurin (7.2) Tony Pollard (6.3)

Ricky Seals-Jones (4.0) CeeDee Lamb (8.7)

Washington DST (5.8) Amari Cooper (7.9)





Michael Gallup (5.5)





Dalton Schultz (6.8)





Cowboys DST (8.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em