The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues. You can also find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 7.7 Sam Darnold 4.4 Kyren Williams 7.4 Zach Charbonnet 5.62 Blake Corum 4.82 Kenneth Walker III 5.6 Puka Nacua 8.15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.12 Tutu Atwell 3.38 Rashid Shaheed 3.75 Colby Parkinson 6.02 Cooper Kupp 3.15 Terrance Ferguson 2.62 AJ Barner 3.35 Rams DST 7.2 Seahawks DST 6.6

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 8.6 Marcus Mariota 4.7 Saquon Barkley 8.6 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.58 A.J. Brown 7.9 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 3.32 DeVonta Smith 6.3 Terry McLaurin 7.12 Dallas Goedert 5.98 Deebo Samuel 6.08 Eagles DST 8.0 Commanders DST 2.0

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 5.7 Caleb Williams 6.9 Josh Jacobs 8.25 D'Andre Swift 7.5 Jayden Reed 5.52 Kyle Monangai 4.35 Romeo Doubs 4.48 DJ Moore 6.65 Matthew Golden 4.0 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.8 Dontayvion Wicks 3.88 Colston Loveland 5.9 Luke Musgrave 2.42 Bears DST 4.3 Packers DST 4.1





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 7.2 Bryce Young 4.8 Bucky Irving 7.45 Rico Dowdle 7.05 Sean Tucker 2.55 Chuba Hubbard 2.9 Rachaad White 2.32 Tetairoa McMillan 6.38 Mike Evans 7.3 Jalen Coker 5.95 Emeka Egbuka 6.28 Xavier Legette 2.72 Chris Godwin 5.2 Panthers DST 4.5 Jalen McMillan 3.45



Buccaneers DST 6.7





Bills RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.2 Shedeur Sanders 2.1 James Cook 8.9 Quinshon Judkins 6.0 Ray Davis 2.35 Jerry Jeudy 4.02 Khalil Shakir 4.95 Isaiah Bond 2.4 Dalton Kincaid 5.8 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.65 Dawson Knox 3.28 Browns DST 1.3 Bills DST 8.7





Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 5.5 Dak Prescott 7.0 Omarion Hampton 6.6 Javonte Williams 7.65 Kimani Vidal 4.12 CeeDee Lamb 8.38 Ladd McConkey 6.62 George Pickens 7.08 Keenan Allen 3.95 Ryan Flournoy 3.05 Tre Harris 2.3 Jake Ferguson 4.9 Oronde Gadsden II 4.3 Cowboys DST 2.9 Chargers DST 6.8





Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 7.8 Quinn Ewers 2.2 Chase Brown 7.62 De'Von Achane 9.1 Samaje Perine 2.3 Jaylen Waddle 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase 8.5 Malik Washington 2.18 Andrei Iosivas 2.58 Darren Waller 5.05 Mike Gesicki 3.82 Dolphins DST 3.0 Bengals DST 3.2





Jets RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Brady Cook 2.7 Tyler Shough 5.6 Breece Hall 6.35 Audric Estime 5.3 Isaiah Davis 2.45 Chris Olave 7.6 Adonai Mitchell 6.05 Juwan Johnson 4.7 Isaiah Williams 3.5 Saints DST 7.3 John Metchie III 3.4



Jets DST 2.8





Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) J.J. McCarthy 4.5 Jaxson Dart 7.3 Aaron Jones 6.15 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6.98 Jordan Mason 3.65 Devin Singletary 3.68 Justin Jefferson 6.32 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.92 Jordan Addison 4.85 Darius Slayton 4.98 Jalen Nailor 3.02 Theo Johnson 5.1 T.J. Hockenson 4.15 Giants DST 2.7 Vikings DST 4.6





Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 3.5 Cam Ward 2.8 Kareem Hunt 4.05 Tony Pollard 5.88 Isiah Pacheco 3.52 Tyjae Spears 2.5 Xavier Worthy 4.22 Chimere Dike 3.0 Marquise Brown 2.6 Elic Ayomanor 2.48 Travis Kelce 6.44 Gunnar Helm 3.25 Chiefs DST 7.7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 2.46



Titans DST 3.4

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 5.0 Jacoby Brissett 8.3 Bijan Robinson 9.0 Michael Carter 5.82 Tyler Allgeier 4.18 Michael Wilson 8 Darnell Mooney 3.48 Trey McBride 8.18 Kyle Pitts 6.68 Elijah Higgins 1.1 Falcons DST 4.4 Cardinals DST 1.8

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 5.8 Bo Nix 7.1 Travis Etienne 7.48 RJ Harvey 6.72 Jakobi Meyers 6.48 Courtland Sutton 7.7 Brian Thomas Jr. 6.42 Troy Franklin 5.4 Parker Washington 4.78 Pat Bryant 4.75 Brenton Strange 3.2 Evan Engram 2.92 Jaguars DST 5.9 Broncos DST 7.5

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 4.9 Jared Goff 7.9 Kenneth Gainwell 6.18 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.4 Jaylen Warren 4.88 David Montgomery 6.46 DK Metcalf 6.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.45 Darnell Washington 1.8 Jameson Williams 7.75 Steelers DST 3.1 Isaac TeSlaa 2.52



Lions DST 5.8

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 2.0 C.J. Stroud 6.8 Ashton Jeanty 5.85 Woody Marks 6.7 Tre Tucker 2.75 Jawhar Jordan 2.38 Brock Bowers 6.5 Nico Collins 8.2 Raiders DST 1.0 Jayden Higgins 4.1



Dalton Schultz 6.12



Texans DST 10.0

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 7.6 Lamar Jackson 7.5 TreVeyon Henderson 7.22 Derrick Henry 7.15 Rhamondre Stevenson 4.72 Keaton Mitchell 3.1 Stefon Diggs 5.5 Zay Flowers 6.4 Kayshon Boutte 4.38 Mark Andrews 3.7 Mack Hollins 3.42 Isaiah Likely 3.3 Hunter Henry 3.72 Ravens DST 4.2 Patriots DST 4.8





