Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.


What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues. You can also find our PPR cheat sheet.

Los Angeles Rams
@
Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Dec 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA -1.5, O/U 42.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford7.7Sam Darnold4.4
Kyren Williams7.4Zach Charbonnet5.62
Blake Corum4.82Kenneth Walker III5.6
Puka Nacua8.15Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.12
Tutu Atwell3.38Rashid Shaheed3.75
Colby Parkinson6.02Cooper Kupp3.15
Terrance Ferguson2.62AJ Barner3.35
Rams DST 7.2Seahawks DST 6.6
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sat, Dec 20 at 5:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 44.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.6Marcus Mariota4.7
Saquon Barkley8.6Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.58
A.J. Brown7.9Jacory Croskey-Merritt3.32
DeVonta Smith6.3Terry McLaurin7.12
Dallas Goedert5.98Deebo Samuel6.08
Eagles DST 8.0Commanders DST 2.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sat, Dec 20 at 8:20 pm ET •
CHI +1, O/U 46.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.7Caleb Williams6.9
Josh Jacobs8.25D'Andre Swift7.5
Jayden Reed5.52Kyle Monangai4.35
Romeo Doubs4.48DJ Moore6.65
Matthew Golden4.0Olamide Zaccheaus3.8
Dontayvion Wicks3.88Colston Loveland5.9
Luke Musgrave2.42Bears DST 4.3
Packers DST 4.1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.2Bryce Young4.8
Bucky Irving7.45Rico Dowdle7.05
Sean Tucker2.55Chuba Hubbard2.9
Rachaad White2.32Tetairoa McMillan6.38
Mike Evans7.3Jalen Coker5.95
Emeka Egbuka6.28Xavier Legette2.72
Chris Godwin5.2Panthers DST 4.5
Jalen McMillan3.45

Buccaneers DST 6.7

Buffalo Bills
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +10.5, O/U 41.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.2Shedeur Sanders2.1
James Cook8.9Quinshon Judkins6.0
Ray Davis2.35Jerry Jeudy4.02
Khalil Shakir4.95Isaiah Bond2.4
Dalton Kincaid5.8Harold Fannin Jr.5.65
Dawson Knox3.28Browns DST 1.3
Bills DST 8.7

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -2.5, O/U 49.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert5.5Dak Prescott7.0
Omarion Hampton6.6Javonte Williams7.65
Kimani Vidal4.12CeeDee Lamb8.38
Ladd McConkey6.62George Pickens7.08
Keenan Allen3.95Ryan Flournoy3.05
Tre Harris2.3Jake Ferguson4.9
Oronde Gadsden II4.3Cowboys DST 2.9
Chargers DST 6.8

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +4.5, O/U 47.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.8Quinn Ewers2.2
Chase Brown7.62De'Von Achane9.1
Samaje Perine2.3Jaylen Waddle6.2
Ja'Marr Chase8.5Malik Washington2.18
Andrei Iosivas2.58Darren Waller5.05
Mike Gesicki3.82Dolphins DST 3.0
Bengals DST 3.2

New York Jets
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -5.5, O/U 40.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Brady Cook2.7Tyler Shough5.6
Breece Hall6.35Audric Estime5.3
Isaiah Davis2.45Chris Olave7.6
Adonai Mitchell6.05Juwan Johnson4.7
Isaiah Williams3.5Saints DST 7.3
John Metchie III3.4

Jets DST 2.8

Minnesota Vikings
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy4.5Jaxson Dart7.3
Aaron Jones6.15Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.98
Jordan Mason3.65Devin Singletary3.68
Justin Jefferson6.32Wan'Dale Robinson6.92
Jordan Addison4.85Darius Slayton4.98
Jalen Nailor3.02Theo Johnson5.1
T.J. Hockenson4.15Giants DST 2.7
Vikings DST 4.6

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 37.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew3.5Cam Ward2.8
Kareem Hunt4.05Tony Pollard5.88
Isiah Pacheco3.52Tyjae Spears2.5
Xavier Worthy4.22Chimere Dike3.0
Marquise Brown2.6Elic Ayomanor2.48
Travis Kelce6.44Gunnar Helm3.25
Chiefs DST 7.7Chigoziem Okonkwo2.46


Titans DST 3.4
Atlanta Falcons
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 48
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins5.0Jacoby Brissett8.3
Bijan Robinson9.0Michael Carter5.82
Tyler Allgeier4.18Michael Wilson8
Darnell Mooney3.48Trey McBride8.18
Kyle Pitts6.68Elijah Higgins1.1
Falcons DST 4.4Cardinals DST 1.8
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -3, O/U 46.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence5.8Bo Nix7.1
Travis Etienne7.48RJ Harvey6.72
Jakobi Meyers6.48Courtland Sutton7.7
Brian Thomas Jr.6.42Troy Franklin5.4
Parker Washington4.78Pat Bryant4.75
Brenton Strange3.2Evan Engram2.92
Jaguars DST 5.9Broncos DST 7.5
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
DET -7, O/U 52
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers4.9Jared Goff7.9
Kenneth Gainwell6.18Jahmyr Gibbs9.4
Jaylen Warren4.88David Montgomery6.46
DK Metcalf6.9Amon-Ra St. Brown8.45
Darnell Washington1.8Jameson Williams7.75
Steelers DST 3.1Isaac TeSlaa2.52


Lions DST 5.8
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
HOU -14.5, O/U 38
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith2.0C.J. Stroud6.8
Ashton Jeanty5.85Woody Marks6.7
Tre Tucker2.75Jawhar Jordan2.38
Brock Bowers6.5Nico Collins8.2
Raiders DST 1.0Jayden Higgins4.1


Dalton Schultz6.12


Texans DST 10.0
New England Patriots
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 21 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 48
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.6Lamar Jackson7.5
TreVeyon Henderson7.22Derrick Henry7.15
Rhamondre Stevenson4.72Keaton Mitchell3.1
Stefon Diggs5.5Zay Flowers6.4
Kayshon Boutte4.38Mark Andrews3.7
Mack Hollins3.42Isaiah Likely3.3
Hunter Henry3.72Ravens DST 4.2
Patriots DST 4.8

San Francisco 49ers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Mon, Dec 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND +6, O/U 46.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy8.0Philip Rivers3.0
Christian McCaffrey9.3Jonathan Taylor7.92
Jauan Jennings7.1Ameer Abdullah1.9
Demarcus Robinson2.95Michael Pittman5.22
George Kittle7.25Alec Pierce4.65
49ers DST 6.9Josh Downs3.98


Tyler Warren4.92


Colts DST 1.9