You're going to overthink every lineup decision this week. That's just the nature of the stakes of playing for a championship; everything is magnified, because each decision could be the one that decides whether you win or lose the whole thing. But it's important to remind yourself that the perfect lineup doesn't exist.

Just look back to last week -- you might have left someone like Melvin Gordon (24.1 PPR points) or Giovani Bernard (22.7) on your bench because you started Austin Ekeler (11.9) and Cam Akers (7.3) instead. You made the right decision, and it didn't work. If something like that happens this week, it'll hurt, but you can't blame yourself for it. Stuff happens, and you can't stress too much about it.

Of course, it's easy to say that now -- it'll be a lot harder to remember when it's 10 minutes until lineup lock and you're considering making a last-minute switch. And I'll be right there with you, tinkering until the end. My job is to make sure you've got the best information possible before you make those decisions, and today's newsletter is all about setting the baseline of what you need to know for each position in Week 16.

I've got Heath Cummings' preview for QB, RB, WR and TE here, with the latest injury updates, the matchups that matter, some numbers to know and our experts' consensus rankings for each position. We'll have Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for you later tonight, and Dave Richard's Week 16 preview content tomorrow morning, but tomorrow will also be focused on your questions for your upcoming matchups. Email me at Chris.Towers@CBSinteractive.com to be included in tomorrow's mail bag, and I'll try to get to as many as possible -- either in the mail bag or directly back to your email. I want to help you get a win, so reach out!

Injuries

Derek Carr (groin), Daniel Jones (ankle), Alex Smith (calf), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Nick Mullens (elbow) and Brandon Allen (knee)

News and notes

Dwayne Haskins could be unavailable for Week 16 -- Haskins violated the NFL COVID-19 protocols and Washington could choose to fine or suspend him for the action. That could depend on whether Alex Smith is able to return from his calf injury, something the team does believe is possible. If not, Taylor Heinicke could wind up starting a game with playoff implications for Washington.

Derek Carr was able to practice in a limited capacity -- Carr split first-team reps with Marcus Mariota, and it's hard to believe they'd take much-needed practice opportunities away from Mariota if they thought they were going to need him in Week 16 against the Dolphins. Carr is still more of a low-end starting option if he does play, but this looks like a good sign.

The Lions don't expect Matthew Stafford to be shut down -- It's hard to believe Stafford would sit out if he didn't absolutely need to, given his history. He's beat up and has talked openly about it, but he'll likely continue to try to play through it in Week 16 against the Buccaneers, and that's better for Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson's value than if Chase Daniel started.

Nick Mullens likely needs elbow surgery -- The 49ers did designate Jimmy Garoppolo to return from IR Tuesday, but there's no guarantee he'll actually be back on the field anytime this season. C.J. Beathard is likely to start for the 49ers in Week 16 against the Cardinals, and hopefully he'll at least be able to keep the 49ers offense treading water. Brandon Aiyuk is the only must-start Fantasy option here right now.

Numbers to Know

168 -- Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson combined for 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their two starts against Dallas. Jalen Hurts gets them this week.

-- and combined for 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their two starts against Dallas. gets them this week. 20 -- Every quarterback the Jaguars have faced since Week 7 has scored at least 20 Fantasy points.

-- Every quarterback the Jaguars have faced since Week 7 has scored at least 20 Fantasy points. 6.1 -- The Rams have held opponents to 6.1 yards per pass attempt. No other defense boasts an average below 6.5.

Matchups that matter

Mitchell Trubisky vs. JAC -- 31st vs. QB -- Trubisky had a decent matchup in Week 15 and had just a decent Fantasy day -- though given that the Bears scored 33 points and he had his highest yards per attempt of the season, it seems fair to say that very easily could have been a better game if he had thrown it more than 21 times. Now he's got a great matchup, and he's just two weeks removed from dropping 31 points against the Texans. He's a top-12 quarterback for this week.

Baker Mayfield @NYJ -- 30th vs. QB -- The only issue for Mayfield, really, is that he just might not need to throw much in this one. He has multiple touchdowns in four straight games, but he also had a three-game stretch from Weeks 8-11 where he didn't attempt more than 25 passes and had no passing touchdowns. There's always that risk here, but Mayfield is playing well enough that he's still worth considering.

@NYJ -- 30th vs. QB -- The only issue for Mayfield, really, is that he just might not need to throw much in this one. He has multiple touchdowns in four straight games, but he also had a three-game stretch from Weeks 8-11 where he didn't attempt more than 25 passes and had no passing touchdowns. There's always that risk here, but Mayfield is playing well enough that he's still worth considering. Russell Wilson vs. LAR -- 1st vs. QB -- It's a tough matchup for Wilson, who had no touchdowns and three turnovers in his last game against the Rams in Week 10. He also had no touchdowns in Week 14 last season, too. This is a tough matchup and Wilson just isn't playing well, so you might have a tough decision on the way this week.

Consensus Expert Rankings

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Kyler Murray Aaron Rodgers Jalen Hurts Lamar Jackson Deshaun Watson Tom Brady Justin Herbert Ryan Tannehill Drew Brees Mitchell Trubisky

Injuries

James Robinson (ankle), Cam Akers (ankle), Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Ezekiel Elliott (calf), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip), James Conner (quad), Ronald Jones (finger/illness), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Myles Gaskin (illness), Joe Mixon (foot), Damien Harris (ankle), Chase Edmonds (ankle/knee), Jamaal Williams (quad), Duke Johnson (neck), Jeff Wilson (ankle), Lamical Perine (ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Devonta Freeman (ankle)

News and notes

Ronald Jones is expected to miss Week 16 -- The Tampa Bay Times reports that Jones likely won't be able to clear the COVID-19 return-to-play protocol in time for Week 16. Leonard Fournette will lead the Buccaneers backfield in a great matchup against the Lions, and I'm viewing him as a high-end No. 2 RB coming off his 17-touch game with Jones out last week.

Chase Edmonds did not practice -- Edmonds actually led the Cardinals backfield in touches and snaps in Week 15, despite missing practice time with an ankle injury, but the knee is a new issue. If Edmonds is active, he'll likely be just a low-end RB2, and it would make sense to just avoid both he and Kenyan Drake if they both play against the 49ers.

Raheem Mostert was placed on IR -- Mostert's ankle just hasn't been right since he returned from IR, so this felt inevitable after he was forced to leave two straight games early. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield coming off his 16-carry, 60-yard performance in Week 15 (with a touchdown), while Jerick McKinnon should have a bigger role. Wilson is an RB2 for the matchup, though it is worth noting that he has 12 targets over the past three games, which hints at more upside if he can haul them in.

James Conner could be available for Week 16 -- Conner was reportedly pretty close to playing in Week 15 before ultimately being ruled out before kickoff. He figures to be the lead back if healthy enough to play, though Benny Snell could see more work after his impressive performance against the Bengals, the best by a Steelers running back in months. Neither should be viewed as more than an RB3 against the Colts.

Jamaal Williams did not practice Tuesday -- That's not a great sign after Williams was forced out of last week's game. A.J. Dillon could see a bigger role with Williams out, though he had just one carry on five snaps last week, and hasn't had more than five carries in any game all season, so don't expect him to be much more than a change of pace for Aaron Jones.

Numbers to know

24 -- J.D. McKissic has 24 carries over the past two weeks.

-- J.D. McKissic has 24 carries over the past two weeks. 2.5 -- Only 12 running backs are averaging at least 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are two of them. They have big upside (and no floor) against the Patriots.

-- Only 12 running backs are averaging at least 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. and are two of them. They have big upside (and no floor) against the Patriots. 14.1 -- Darrell Henderson averaged 14.1 PPR Fantasy points per game in Weeks 2-7 when Cam Akers barely played.

Matchups that matter

Leonard Fournette @DET -- 32nd vs. RB -- Matchups don't get much better than this one, and as uninspiring as Fournette has been this season, he very well could help you win a championship this week.

@DET -- 32nd vs. RB -- Matchups don't get much better than this one, and as uninspiring as Fournette has been this season, he very well could help you win a championship this week. Salvon Ahmed @LV -- 29th vs. RB -- It's going to be really interesting to see how the Dolphins use their running backs if Myles Gaskin is activated off the COVID-19 list. When he was on IR with a knee injury, there were reports that Miami would use him in a committee with Ahmed, who impressed yet again in Week 15, rushing for 122 yards on 23 carries. I would expect Gaskin to be the lead back if he's healthy, but both could be in the RB2 discussion in a good matchup.

Salvon Ahmed @LV -- 29th vs. RB -- It's going to be really interesting to see how the Dolphins use their running backs if Myles Gaskin is activated off the COVID-19 list. When he was on IR with a knee injury, there were reports that Miami would use him in a committee with Ahmed, who impressed yet again in Week 15, rushing for 122 yards on 23 carries. I would expect Gaskin to be the lead back if he's healthy, but both could be in the RB2 discussion in a good matchup.

Consensus expert rankings

Alvin Kamara Derrick Henry Dalvin Cook David Montgomery Nick Chubb Austin Ekeler Jonathan Taylor Aaron Jones Tony Pollard David Johnson D'Andre Swift Miles Sanders Mike Davis Josh Jacobs Chris Carson J.D. McKissic Leonard Fournette Salvon Ahmed J.K. Dobbins Kenyan Drake Melvin Gordon Kareem Hunt Jeff Wilson Le'Veon Bell

Injuries

Stefon Diggs (foot), Julio Jones (hamstring), Michael Thomas (ankle), DeVante Parker (leg), Tyler Boyd (concussion), Kenny Golladay (hip), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), John Brown (ankle), Henry Ruggs (illness), Michael Gallup (hip), Hunter Renfrow (concussion), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Jalen Reagor (ankle), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Randall Cobb (toe) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring)

News and notes

Josh Gordon had his conditional reinstatement revoked -- Gordon reportedly failed to comply with some of the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Gordon was added to the 53-man roster Monday and would have been eligible to play for the first time in Week 16, but he was added to the commissioner's exempt list and now his return is in limbo -- if it isn't derailed altogether.

Keenan Allen was held out of Tuesday's practice -- It's not clear if Allen suffered a setback after playing in a limited role last Thursday, but this wasn't an official practice, so we should know more Wednesday. He may not need to practice much to play, but you'd like to have some sign he'll be ready to play his normal role before locking him into your lineup.

DeVante Parker (hamstring)/Jakeem Grant (hamstring) were limited at practice -- Parker was reportedly pretty close to playing last week, but the Dolphins have been one of those teams that does not give much away until it must. It's a good matchup, and Parker could produce if healthy, but it's tough to trust him at this point.

(hamstring)/ (hamstring) were limited at practice -- Parker was reportedly pretty close to playing last week, but the Dolphins have been one of those teams that does not give much away until it must. It's a good matchup, and Parker could produce if healthy, but it's tough to trust him at this point. Deebo Samuel did not practice -- At this point, it's not clear if we'll see Samuel again this season and, given the 49ers injury issues, that's probably for the best.

Numbers to know

12 -- Marvin Jones has at least 12 targets in three of his past four games.

-- has at least 12 targets in three of his past four games. 40.47% -- Marquise Brown is responsible for 40% of Baltimore's air yards; only Terry McLaurin has a higher percentage for his team.

-- is responsible for 40% of Baltimore's air yards; only has a higher percentage for his team. 16.4 -- Brandon Aiyuk's 16.4 PPR Fantasy points per game ranks 13th, and second among receivers.

-- 16.4 PPR Fantasy points per game ranks 13th, and second among receivers. 8.17 -- 78 wide receivers have at least 50 targets this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster's 8.17 yards per catch ranks 76th.

Matchups that matter

Sammy Watkins vs. ATL -- 31st vs. WR -- Watkins has been perfectly serviceable as a No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs, but we haven't seen him have a big game for Fantasy since Week 1. It could come this week, though you'd have to be in a pretty deep league or be pretty desperate to roll the dice on him.

vs. ATL -- 31st vs. WR -- Watkins has been perfectly serviceable as a No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs, but we haven't seen him have a big game for Fantasy since Week 1. It could come this week, though you'd have to be in a pretty deep league or be pretty desperate to roll the dice on him. Robby Anderson @WAS -- 2nd vs. WR -- This is a tough matchup, and Anderson hasn't been the week-in, week-out stud we got used to seeing early in the season, but outside of Week 15, it's not like he's been bad -- he had 178 yards and a touchdown in his previous two games. Anderson still has a sizable role, and even in the tough matchup, he's still in the WR3 discussion.

@WAS -- 2nd vs. WR -- This is a tough matchup, and Anderson hasn't been the week-in, week-out stud we got used to seeing early in the season, but outside of Week 15, it's not like he's been bad -- he had 178 yards and a touchdown in his previous two games. Anderson still has a sizable role, and even in the tough matchup, he's still in the WR3 discussion. Cooper Kupp @SEA -- 32nd vs. WR -- Kupp has topped out at 41 receiving yards in three of his past four games and has topped 50 just twice in his last nine. This hasn't been the season we were hoping for from him, and the Rams' surprisingly conservative offense hasn't helped. He had five catches for 50 yards in the previous meeting between these two teams, and you're hoping the Seahawks offense shows up and forces Sean McVay into a more aggressive game plan.

Consensus expert rankings

Davante Adams Tyreek Hill DeAndre Hopkins Stefon Diggs Allen Robinson Calvin Ridley Brandon Aiyuk Justin Jefferson A.J. Brown Mike Evans DK Metcalf Robert Woods Amari Cooper Keenan Allen D.J. Moore Jarvis Landry Diontae Johnson Marvin Jones Corey Davis Terry McLaurin Adam Thielen Cole Beasley T.Y. Hilton Brandin Cooks

Injuries

Eric Ebron (back), Mike Gesicki (shoulder), George Kittle (foot), Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Greg Olsen (foot)

News and notes

George Kittle has a "chance" return for Week 16 -- Kittle has been pushing aggressively to return ever since the injury, and it seems like he could be back out there this week. Kittle might be limited and he'll be catching passes from C.J. Beathard, but if he's on your roster and you don't have one of the elite tight ends, you'll probably want to start him.

Mike Gesicki (shoulder) was limited at practice -- As with the other Dolphins injuries, it's hard to say for sure whether Gesicki will be able to play until he gets a full practice in. If he is able to play, Gesicki would be pretty close to a must-start option against the Raiders, given his strong play (19.6 PPR points in his last three games).

(shoulder) was limited at practice -- As with the other Dolphins injuries, it's hard to say for sure whether Gesicki will be able to play until he gets a full practice in. If he is able to play, Gesicki would be pretty close to a must-start option against the Raiders, given his strong play (19.6 PPR points in his last three games). Kyle Rudolph was unable to practice Tuesday -- Not a great sign for Rudolph. Irv Smith would once again see a bigger role if Rudolph is out, but that only turned into three catches for 37 yards in Week 15, so he's just a touchdown-or-bust option even if Rudolph is out.

Numbers to know

65.5 -- The Jets haven't just allowed a lot of touchdowns, they've also allowed the most yards per game to tight ends.

-- The Jets haven't just allowed a lot of touchdowns, they've also allowed the most yards per game to tight ends. 26.5% -- Darren Waller is responsible for more than a quarter of the Raiders air yards, tops among tight ends.

-- is responsible for more than a quarter of the Raiders air yards, tops among tight ends. 11 -- Noah Fant saw 11 targets in Week 15 and has 18 in his past two games.

-- saw 11 targets in Week 15 and has 18 in his past two games. 91.1 -- Logan Thomas has scored 91.1 PPR points since Week 9, trailing only Travis Kelce and Waller.

Matchups that matter

Austin Hooper @NYJ -- 32nd vs. TE -- The Jets just gave up over 90 yards and a touchdown to the Rams tight ends, who have mostly been a non-factor this season. That bodes well for Hooper, making him arguably the top streaming option at the position this week.



Consensus expert rankings