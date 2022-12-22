jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
New York Jets
Thu, Dec 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYJ -2.5, O/U 36.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.7Zach Wilson3.9
Travis Etienne6.8Zonovan Knight6.6
Zay Jones6.5Garrett Wilson6.3
Christian Kirk6.4Elijah Moore2.6
Evan Engram7.6Corey Davis2.5
Jaguars DST 7.0Jets DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Chicago Bears
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +8, O/U 40.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen8.4Justin Fields8.1
Devin Singletary6.4David Montgomery7.9
James Cook4.7Cole Kmet6.2
Stefon Diggs7.4Bears DST 2.4
Gabe Davis5.1

Dawson Knox7.4

Bills DST 7.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Cleveland Browns
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3.5, O/U 32.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton3.7Deshaun Watson4.5
Alvin Kamara7.6Nick Chubb8.5
Rashid Shaheed3.0Kareem Hunt4.4
Taysom Hill6.6Amari Cooper5.2
Juwan Johnson6.3Donovan Peoples-Jones3.2
Saints DST 7.2David Njoku6.7


Browns DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 35.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley5.0Lamar Jackson7.2
Desmond Ridder2.8J.K. Dobbins8.1
Cordarrelle Patterson5.6Demarcus Robinson3.9
Tyler Allgeier4.5Mark Andrews7.1
Drake London6.2Ravens DST 8.7
Falcons DST 3.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
New England Patriots
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +3.5, O/U 41.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.9Mac Jones2.4
Joe Mixon7.8Rhamondre Stevenson8.8
Samaje Perine5.3Jakobi Meyers4.6
Ja'Marr Chase9.7Patriots DST 4.2
Tee Higgins7.8

Tyler Boyd5.3

Bengals DST 7.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Carolina Panthers
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +2.5, O/U 44.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.7Sam Darnold5.6
D'Andre Swift6.2Chuba Hubbard5.7
Jamaal Williams5.9D'Onta Foreman5.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.1D.J. Moore7.0
D.J. Chark5.5Terrace Marshall Jr.2.4
Jameson Williams2.9Panthers DST 5.9
Lions DST 7.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3, O/U 35.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills5.2Malik Willis2.6
Brandin Cooks5.6Derrick Henry9.9
Chris Moore2.8Treylon Burks3.1
Jordan Akins5.2Chigoziem Okonkwo4.7
Texans DST 3.9Titans DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -4, O/U 48
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.0Kirk Cousins8.0
Saquon Barkley9.1Dalvin Cook8.9
Darius Slayton6.1Justin Jefferson9.9
Richie James4.5Adam Thielen6.9
Isaiah Hodgins4.0K.J. Osborn5.0
Giants DST 4.1T.J. Hockenson7.3


Vikings DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -10, O/U 49.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith8.3Patrick Mahomes9.0
Kenneth Walker III7.0Jerick McKinnon7.7
DK Metcalf9.4Isiah Pacheco6.5
Marquise Goodwin6.6JuJu Smith-Schuster7.6
Noah Fant7.0Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.7
Seahawks DST 2.2Travis Kelce9.9


Chiefs DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Dec 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 37.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke4.6Brock Purdy6.5
Brian Robinson Jr.5.5Christian McCaffrey9.8
Antonio Gibson5.2Brandon Aiyuk5.7
Terry McLaurin7.3George Kittle7.7
Jahan Dotson5.949ers DST 8.5
Curtis Samuel4.1

Commanders DST 4.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Dec 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -5.5, O/U 47
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew7.0Dak Prescott7.3
Miles Sanders8.0Tony Pollard8.3
A.J. Brown8.9Ezekiel Elliott6.9
DeVonta Smith7.2CeeDee Lamb9.2
Dallas Goedert7.8Noah Brown4.8
Eagles DST 6.8Michael Gallup3.6


Dalton Schultz7.5


Cowboys DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Dec 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -2.5, O/U 38.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.5Kenny Pickett3.8
Josh Jacobs8.7Najee Harris8.2
Davante Adams9.6Jaylen Warren3.9
Mack Hollins4.3Diontae Johnson5.8
Darren Waller7.2George Pickens4.4
Raiders DST 4.9Pat Freiermuth6.9


Steelers DST 6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -4.5, O/U 49.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers6.8Tua Tagovailoa8.2
Aaron Jones7.5Raheem Mostert7.1
A.J. Dillon7.4Tyreek Hill9.8
Christian Watson7.1Jaylen Waddle8.4
Romeo Doubs4.2Dolphins DST 3.6
Allen Lazard3.8

Randall Cobb2.3

Packers DST 3.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
LAR +2.5, O/U 36.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.4Baker Mayfield2.9
Latavius Murray7.2Cam Akers6.1
Jerry Jeudy8.0Tutu Atwell2.7
Greg Dulcich6.5Tyler Higbee6.1
Broncos DST 7.8Rams DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 25 at 8:20 pm ET •
ARI +7.5, O/U 40.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady7.1Trace McSorley1.0
Leonard Fournette6.7James Conner8.4
Rachaad White5.8DeAndre Hopkins7.9
Chris Godwin8.5Marquise Brown4.7
Mike Evans6.8Trey McBride5.0
Russell Gage4.9Cardinals DST 4.4
Buccaneers DST 8.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Mon, Dec 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND +4.5, O/U 46.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.5Nick Foles4.3
Austin Ekeler9.5Zack Moss5.4
Keenan Allen9.0Deon Jackson4.6
Mike Williams7.7Michael Pittman6.7
Josh Palmer3.5Parris Campbell3.4
Gerald Everett6.0Alec Pierce3.3
Chargers DST 7.9Colts DST 3.5