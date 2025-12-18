Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.


What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Dec 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
SEA -1.5, O/U 42.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford7.7Sam Darnold4.4
Kyren Williams7.42Zach Charbonnet5.72
Blake Corum4.94Kenneth Walker III5.65
Puka Nacua8.7Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.65
Tutu Atwell3.42Rashid Shaheed3.82
Colby Parkinson6.28Cooper Kupp3.5
Terrance Ferguson3.02AJ Barner3.7
Rams DST 7.2Seahawks DST 6.6
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sat, Dec 20 at 5:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 44.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.6Marcus Mariota4.7
Saquon Barkley8.85Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.58
A.J. Brown8.3Jacory Croskey-Merritt3.32
DeVonta Smith6.55Terry McLaurin7.35
Dallas Goedert6.34Deebo Samuel6.36
Eagles DST 8.0Commanders DST 2.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sat, Dec 20 at 8:20 pm ET •
CHI +1, O/U 46.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.7Caleb Williams6.9
Josh Jacobs8.35D'Andre Swift7.5
Jayden Reed5.55Kyle Monangai4.4
Romeo Doubs4.7DJ Moore6.85
Matthew Golden4.15Olamide Zaccheaus3.9
Dontayvion Wicks4.08Colston Loveland6.08
Luke Musgrave2.9Bears DST 4.3
Packers DST 4.1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.2Bryce Young4.8
Bucky Irving7.52Rico Dowdle7.15
Sean Tucker2.55Chuba Hubbard3.25
Rachaad White2.48Tetairoa McMillan6.62
Mike Evans7.58Jalen Coker6.2
Emeka Egbuka6.5Xavier Legette3.22
Chris Godwin5.34Panthers DST 4.5
Jalen McMillan3.56

Buccaneers DST 6.7

Buffalo Bills
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +10.5, O/U 41.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.2Shedeur Sanders2.1
James Cook9.3Quinshon Judkins6.25
Ray Davis2.5Jerry Jeudy4.18
Khalil Shakir5.25Isaiah Bond2.6
Dalton Kincaid6.0Harold Fannin Jr.6.05
Dawson Knox3.62Browns DST 1.3
Bills DST 8.7

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -2.5, O/U 49.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert5.5Dak Prescott7.0
Omarion Hampton6.68Javonte Williams7.8
Kimani Vidal4.28CeeDee Lamb8.8
Ladd McConkey6.88George Pickens7.22
Keenan Allen4.22Ryan Flournoy3.35
Tre Harris2.98Jake Ferguson5.18
Oronde Gadsden II4.6Cowboys DST 2.9
Chargers DST 6.8

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +4.5, O/U 47.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.8Quinn Ewers2.2
Chase Brown8.05De'Von Achane9.4
Samaje Perine2.4Jaylen Waddle6.3
Ja'Marr Chase9.0Malik Washington2.92
Andrei Iosivas3.05Darren Waller5.28
Mike Gesicki3.92Dolphins DST 3.0
Bengals DST 3.2

New York Jets
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -5.5, O/U 40.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Brady Cook2.7Tyler Shough5.6
Breece Hall6.65Audric Estime5.36
Isaiah Davis3.18Chris Olave8.0
Adonai Mitchell6.22Juwan Johnson5.05
Isaiah Williams3.8Saints DST 7.3
John Metchie III3.75

Jets DST 2.8

Minnesota Vikings
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 43.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
J.J. McCarthy4.5Jaxson Dart7.3
Aaron Jones6.56Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.1
Jordan Mason3.72Devin Singletary3.78
Justin Jefferson6.7Wan'Dale Robinson7.38
Jordan Addison4.8Darius Slayton5.22
Jalen Nailor3.38Theo Johnson5.3
T.J. Hockenson4.32Giants DST 2.7
Vikings DST 4.6

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 37.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew3.5Cam Ward2.8
Kareem Hunt4.1Tony Pollard6.02
Isiah Pacheco3.48Tyjae Spears3.12
Xavier Worthy4.38Chimere Dike3.4
Marquise Brown3.1Elic Ayomanor2.95
Travis Kelce6.75Gunnar Helm3.6
Chiefs DST 7.7Chigoziem Okonkwo3.0


Titans DST 3.4
Atlanta Falcons
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 48
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins5.0Jacoby Brissett8.3
Bijan Robinson9.5Michael Carter6.1
Tyler Allgeier4.3Michael Wilson8.55
Darnell Mooney3.65Trey McBride8.6
Kyle Pitts7.08Elijah Higgins1.0
Falcons DST 4.4Cardinals DST 1.8
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -3, O/U 46.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence5.8Bo Nix7.1
Travis Etienne7.6RJ Harvey6.92
Jakobi Meyers6.78Courtland Sutton8.1
Brian Thomas Jr.6.6Troy Franklin5.4
Parker Washington5.0Pat Bryant4.9
Brenton Strange3.68Evan Engram3.28
Jaguars DST 5.9Broncos DST 7.5
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
DET -7, O/U 52
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers4.9Jared Goff7.9
Kenneth Gainwell6.58Jahmyr Gibbs9.7
Jaylen Warren4.92David Montgomery6.46
DK Metcalf7.12Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9
Darnell Washington2.62Jameson Williams8.08
Steelers DST 3.1Isaac TeSlaa2.68


Lions DST 5.8
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
HOU -14.5, O/U 38
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith2.0C.J. Stroud6.8
Ashton Jeanty6.15Woody Marks6.9
Tre Tucker3.08Jawhar Jordan2.52
Brock Bowers6.8Nico Collins8.4
Raiders DST 1.0Jayden Higgins4.25


Dalton Schultz6.38


Texans DST 10.0
New England Patriots
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 21 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 48
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.6Lamar Jackson7.5
TreVeyon Henderson7.25Derrick Henry7.18
Rhamondre Stevenson4.85Keaton Mitchell3.2
Stefon Diggs5.75Zay Flowers6.52
Kayshon Boutte4.48Mark Andrews3.85
Mack Hollins3.52Isaiah Likely3.54
Hunter Henry3.88Ravens DST 4.2
Patriots DST 4.8

San Francisco 49ers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Mon, Dec 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND +6, O/U 46.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy8.0Philip Rivers3.0
Christian McCaffrey9.6Jonathan Taylor8.15
Jauan Jennings7.28Ameer Abdullah3.15
Demarcus Robinson3.3Michael Pittman5.32
George Kittle7.48Alec Pierce4.75
49ers DST 6.9Josh Downs4.2


Tyler Warren5.2


Colts DST 1.9