Fantasy Football Week 16: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 16 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to advance in your Fantasy playoffs? Let's go!

Redskins at Titans

Josh Johnson (4.2) Marcus Mariota (5.9) Adrian Peterson (4.9) Derrick Henry (9.0) Jamison Crowder (5.4) Dion Lewis (5.7) Redskins (4.3) Corey Davis (6.4)



Taywan Taylor (3.5)



Titans (9.3)

Ravens at Chargers

Lamar Jackson (6.7) Philip Rivers (8.4) Gus Edwards (7.3) Melvin Gordon (9.1) Kenneth Dixon (5.9) Austin Ekeler (6.5) Willie Snead (4.6) Keenan Allen (8.7) Michael Crabtree (3.8) Mike Williams (5.7) John Brown (3.1) Tyrell Williams (5.1) Ravens (6.3) Antonio Gates (4.0)



Chargers (7.1)

Bengals at Browns

Jeff Driskel (3.3) Baker Mayfield (6.8) Joe Mixon (8.1) Nick Chubb (8.5) John Ross (4.0) Duke Johnson (5.2) C.J. Uzomah (3.9) Jarvis Landry (6.2) Bengals (3.9) Antonio Callaway (5.3)



David Njoku (6.1)



Browns (7.7)

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Jameis Winston (6.5) Dak Prescott (6.6) Peyton Barber (6.0) Ezekiel Elliott (9.6) Mike Evans (8.9) Amari Cooper (8.5) Adam Humphries (6.8) Blake Jarwin (5.4) Chris Godwin (4.7) Cowboys (7.2) Cameron Brate (5.6)



Buccaneers (3.1)





Vikings at Lions

Kirk Cousins (6.2) Matthew Stafford (4.4) Dalvin Cook (9.2) Theo Riddick (5.8) Stefon Diggs (9.1) Zach Zenner (5.1) Adam Thielen (8.0) Kenny Golladay (7.7) Kyle Rudolph (4.5) Lions (2.9) Vikings (9.0)





Bills at Patriots

Josh Allen (6.3) Tom Brady (9.0) Robert Foster (6.5) Sony Michel (7.2) Zay Jones (5.2) James White (7.1) Bills (3.3) Julian Edelman (8.4)



Josh Gordon (7.4)



Cordarrelle Patterson (3.6)



Chris Hogan (3.3)



Rob Gronkowski (7.2)



Patriots (7.4)

Packers at Jets

Aaron Rodgers (7.9) Sam Darnold (6.9) Jamaal Williams (6.7) Elijah McGuire (7.6) Davante Adams (9.6) Robby Anderson (7.5) Jimmy Graham (5.7) Chris Herndon (6.0) Packers (5.0) Jets (3.7)

Texans at Eagles

Deshaun Watson (8.5) Nick Foles (5.3) Lamar Miller (6.3) Josh Adams (5.5) DeAndre Hopkins (9.9) Darren Sproles (5.0) Demaryius Thomas (4.9) Alshon Jeffery (8.3) Texans (6.5) Golden Tate (6.1)



Zach Ertz (8.7)



Eagles (5.8)

Falcons at Panthers

Matt Ryan (7.8) Taylor Heinicke (4.0) Tevin Coleman (7.5) Christian McCaffrey (9.5) Julio Jones (9.8) D.J. Moore (5.5) Mohamed Sanu (4.8) Curtis Samuel (5.0) Calvin Ridley (4.3) Ian Thomas (4.6) Austin Hooper (5.3) Panthers (6.1) Falcons (6.4)





Giants at Colts

Eli Manning (3.7) Andrew Luck (8.3) Saquon Barkley (9.3) Marlon Mack (8.9) Sterling Shepard (5.9) T.Y. Hilton (9.0) Evan Engram (7.1) Eric Ebron (7.7) Giants (2.5) Colts (6.2)

Jaguars at Dolphins

Cody Kessler (1.7) Ryan Tannehill (4.3) Leonard Fournette (6.6) Kalen Ballage (6.2) Dede Westbrook (6.6) Kenyan Drake (5.6) Jaguars (7.0) Kenny Stills (4.4)



Danny Amendola (3.9)



Dolphins (7.5)

Rams at Cardinals

Jared Goff (7.2) Josh Rosen (2.8) Todd Gurley (9.7) David Johnson (8.0) Robert Woods (7.9) Larry Fitzgerald (6.9) Brandin Cooks (7.6) Cardinals (2.7) Josh Reynolds (5.6)



Gerald Everett (5.8)



Rams (9.2)





Bears at 49ers

Mitchell Trubisky (7.0) Nick Mullens (3.9) Tarik Cohen (7.7) Matt Breida (6.8) Jordan Howard (7.0) Dante Pettis (7.1) Allen Robinson (6.3) George Kittle (7.4) Anthony Miller (4.1) 49ers (4.1) Trey Burton (5.5)



Bears (8.7)





Steelers at Saints

Ben Roethlisberger (8.6) Drew Brees (8.1) Jaylen Samuels (7.4) Alvin Kamara (9.4) Antonio Brown (9.5) Mark Ingram (6.9) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.8) Michael Thomas (9.4) Vance McDonald (5.2) Benjamin Watson (4.8) Steelers (3.5) Saints (5.9)

Chiefs at Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes (9.4) Russell Wilson (9.3) Damien Williams (8.3) Chris Carson (8.4) Tyreek Hill (9.3) Mike Davis (5.3) Chris Conley (4.5) Doug Baldwin (7.2) Demarcus Robinson (3.7) Tyler Lockett (7.0) Travis Kelce (8.9) Seahawks (4.9) Chiefs (4.7)





Broncos at Raiders