usatsi-aaron-rodgers-pregame-jets.jpg

If disaster struck you at the quarterback position in Week 15, you're not alone. Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith left with injuries. Jameis Winston and Will Levis were benched. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, amongst others, failed to live up to expectations. If you survived and moved on, congratulations. You may just have to lower your expectations for Week 16.

In my early Week 16 projections, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Baker Mayfield are the only quarterbacks projected for more than 20 Fantasy points. Only eight quarterbacks are projected to score 19 Fantasy points, and only 12 are projected to score 18. One of those guys is available in more than half of leagues; he's the star of the waiver wire section below.

For those of you in Superflex leagues, you may have questions about the replacement QBs. I don't expect any of them to matter in one-QB leagues, but Carson Wentz and Mason Rudolph are my favorite options in deep Superflex leagues if you need them. That's only because I assume Cooper Rush is already rostered in those leagues. Rush is coming off a three-touchdown game and faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he's a top-20 option for me in Week 16 and a good QB2 in Superflex.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Fantasy Football Playoffs QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Week 15 Streamers
Week 16 Stashes
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 103.2 -- Josh Allen has scored 103 Fantasy points in his last two games combined.
  • 4 -- Four times this season, Lamar Jackson has thrown at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
  • 11.6 -- This will be Jared Goff's second true outdoor game of the season. He scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay earlier this year.
  • 289 -- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 289 yards in back-to-back starts. He didn't do that once the first 13 weeks of the season.
  • 24 -- The Panthers have allowed three of the past four QBs they've faced to score at least 24 Fantasy points.
  • 3.75% -- Mason Rudolph's sack rate is just 3.75% this season, compared to 12.35% for Will Levis.
  • 17 -- Carson Wentz had 17 rush attempts in his only start last year for the Rams. He scored 28.1 Fantasy points in that game.
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR ARI -4 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
22.8
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3086
RUYDS
455
TD
19
INT
8
FPTS/G
18.7
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
WAS Washington • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
21
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3045
RUYDS
656
TD
23
INT
6
FPTS/G
22.8
player headshot
Cooper Rush QB
DAL Dallas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -4 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
15.2
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1405
RUYDS
20
TD
10
INT
3
FPTS/G
10.8
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL TB -4 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
24.1
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3617
RUYDS
266
TD
35
INT
14
FPTS/G
25.1
player headshot
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO GB -13.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
22.6
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2953
RUYDS
75
TD
24
INT
11
FPTS/G
20.9
QB Preview
Streamers
Week 16 Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Aaron Rodgers QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
24th
QB RNK
10th
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3255
RUYDS
101
TD
23
INT
8
FPTS/G
18.9
Rodgers tops this list for the second week in a row, and we can only hope it goes as well as last week. He's a top-12 option in Week 16 partially because of recent play and partially because of the landscape of the position this week. Rodgers is QB14 with an average of 20.5 FPPG since Davante Adams joined the team, and he's averaged 26.8 in his last two.
player headshot
Cooper Rush QB
DAL Dallas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -4 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
34%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1405
RUYDS
20
TD
10
INT
3
FPTS/G
10.8
Whereas I actually want to start Rodgers, Rush is more of a "break glass in case of emergency." I would start him over Kirk Cousins, Bo Nix, CJ Stroud, and Russell Wilson this week. Tampa Bay has been one of the very best matchups for QBs, and Rush has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games.
QB Preview
Week 16 Stashes
Week 16 Stashes
player headshot
Mason Rudolph QB
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -4 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
19th
QB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1015
RUYDS
75
TD
7
INT
5
FPTS/G
15.6
Looking for a Week 17 streamer? I hope you can get Aaron Rodgers this week. If the situation is more bleak than that, you should consider Mason Rudolph. Rudolph has produced multiple touchdowns in three straight outings, and he'll face Jacksonville, who has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing QBs this year. Rudolph could be a good start in the Fantasy Championship of a Superflex league.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL TB -4 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
24.1
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3617
RUYDS
266
TD
35
INT
14
FPTS/G
25.1
Baker Mayfield has re-emerged as a top-five QB this week, and he's my favorite value on the slate at QB. Stack him with Mike Evans and CeeDee Lamb and find somewhere else to go contrarian (more on that below).
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Yes, Kyler Murray has been awful lately. Thankfully, it's become quite clear that Murray's recent production is not predictive of his future production. He's facing the best QB matchup on the slate, he always has 30-point upside, and his team is an easy one to stack. I wouldn't touch him in cash games, but he's my favorite contrarian QB.
QB Preview
Heath's projections

My full set of Week 16 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 16. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.