If disaster struck you at the quarterback position in Week 15, you're not alone. Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith left with injuries. Jameis Winston and Will Levis were benched. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, amongst others, failed to live up to expectations. If you survived and moved on, congratulations. You may just have to lower your expectations for Week 16.

In my early Week 16 projections, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Baker Mayfield are the only quarterbacks projected for more than 20 Fantasy points. Only eight quarterbacks are projected to score 19 Fantasy points, and only 12 are projected to score 18. One of those guys is available in more than half of leagues; he's the star of the waiver wire section below.

For those of you in Superflex leagues, you may have questions about the replacement QBs. I don't expect any of them to matter in one-QB leagues, but Carson Wentz and Mason Rudolph are my favorite options in deep Superflex leagues if you need them. That's only because I assume Cooper Rush is already rostered in those leagues. Rush is coming off a three-touchdown game and faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he's a top-20 option for me in Week 16 and a good QB2 in Superflex.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

103.2 -- Josh Allen has scored 103 Fantasy points in his last two games combined.

-- Josh Allen has scored 103 Fantasy points in his last two games combined. 4 -- Four times this season, Lamar Jackson has thrown at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

-- Four times this season, Lamar Jackson has thrown at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. 11.6 -- This will be Jared Goff's second true outdoor game of the season. He scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay earlier this year.

-- This will be Jared Goff's second true outdoor game of the season. He scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay earlier this year. 289 -- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 289 yards in back-to-back starts. He didn't do that once the first 13 weeks of the season.

-- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 289 yards in back-to-back starts. He didn't do that once the first 13 weeks of the season. 24 -- The Panthers have allowed three of the past four QBs they've faced to score at least 24 Fantasy points.

-- The Panthers have allowed three of the past four QBs they've faced to score at least 24 Fantasy points. 3.75% -- Mason Rudolph's sack rate is just 3.75% this season, compared to 12.35% for Will Levis.

-- Mason Rudolph's sack rate is just 3.75% this season, compared to 12.35% for Will Levis. 17 -- Carson Wentz had 17 rush attempts in his only start last year for the Rams. He scored 28.1 Fantasy points in that game.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ARI -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3086 RUYDS 455 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.7 Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3045 RUYDS 656 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.8 Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1405 RUYDS 20 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3617 RUYDS 266 TD 35 INT 14 FPTS/G 25.1 Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -13.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2953 RUYDS 75 TD 24 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.9

QB Preview Streamers

Week 16 Streamers (QB Preview) Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 3255 RUYDS 101 TD 23 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.9 Rodgers tops this list for the second week in a row, and we can only hope it goes as well as last week. He's a top-12 option in Week 16 partially because of recent play and partially because of the landscape of the position this week. Rodgers is QB14 with an average of 20.5 FPPG since Davante Adams joined the team, and he's averaged 26.8 in his last two. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 1405 RUYDS 20 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Whereas I actually want to start Rodgers, Rush is more of a "break glass in case of emergency." I would start him over Kirk Cousins, Bo Nix, CJ Stroud, and Russell Wilson this week. Tampa Bay has been one of the very best matchups for QBs, and Rush has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games.

QB Preview Week 16 Stashes

Week 16 Stashes Mason Rudolph QB TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 1015 RUYDS 75 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.6 Looking for a Week 17 streamer? I hope you can get Aaron Rodgers this week. If the situation is more bleak than that, you should consider Mason Rudolph. Rudolph has produced multiple touchdowns in three straight outings, and he'll face Jacksonville, who has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing QBs this year. Rudolph could be a good start in the Fantasy Championship of a Superflex league.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 24.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3617 RUYDS 266 TD 35 INT 14 FPTS/G 25.1 Baker Mayfield has re-emerged as a top-five QB this week, and he's my favorite value on the slate at QB. Stack him with Mike Evans and CeeDee Lamb and find somewhere else to go contrarian (more on that below).

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Yes, Kyler Murray has been awful lately. Thankfully, it's become quite clear that Murray's recent production is not predictive of his future production. He's facing the best QB matchup on the slate, he always has 30-point upside, and his team is an easy one to stack. I wouldn't touch him in cash games, but he's my favorite contrarian QB.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 16 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 16. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.