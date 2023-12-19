Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, and Trevor Lawrence were all expected to be close to must-start quarterbacks when healthy this season. As we enter Week 16, all four rank outside of the top 12 QBs in terms of Fantasy points per game. That in itself doesn't necessarily mean you should sit them, but you at least have to consider the case.

Fields is my highest ranked and the guy whose low ranking is easiest to explain. He only played 53% of the snaps and scored just five Fantasy points in Week 6 against the Vikings. And last week he lost four points on Hail Mary INTs, and a lot more than that if you think Darnell Mooney should have caught one of them for a touchdown. Add in that he's facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fifth-most FPPG to QBs and I'm comfortably starting Fields this week.

Tagovailoa also cracks my top 12, as long as Tyreek Hill is available. Tagovailoa has thrown for at least 300 yards or three-plus TDs in every healthy home game he's played with a healthy Hill. While it's easy to say that you should sit the Dolphins QB if Hill is out again, it will get complicated if Hill doesn't practice and is a true game-time decision.

Murray is the one QB out of this group I'm sitting in one-QB leagues. It has been a struggle for Murray in his return from injury. His 5.8 AY/A and 78.4 passer rating are both career lows. He's also facing a Bears defense that has only allowed one QB to top 20 Fantasy points since Week 9. Did I mention that the game is in Chicago where the forecast calls for cold and rainy conditions?

Lawrence doesn't show up in our projections because he's in the concussion protocol. If he does play, he'll do it without two of his top three receivers, but also against one of the best matchups in Fantasy. He had scored 23 or more Fantasy points in four straight games last week, so he will likely project as a starter in this matchup if he's cleared. But for now, you have to plan to be without him and I have a low-rostered waiver wire replacement for you below.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about quarterback in Week 16:

QB Preview Numbers to know

18 -- The Ravens have only allowed three quarterbacks all season to score more than 18 Fantasy points. This will be the biggest test Brock Purdy has faced yet.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 386 RUYDS 10 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Despite the fact that they're on their fourth QB, the Vikings rank seventh in both passing yards and passing touchdowns this season. That's partially because they rank fourth in pass attempts and partially because their trio of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson is one of the most talented in the league. Mullens is competent enough to produce 20 Fantasy points with this crew and the Lions provide a good matchup to do it against.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 386 RUYDS 10 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.2 The main slate is missing Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Brock Purdy this week. In other words, it's a great week to go cheap at QB and Mullens qualifies at just $7,000. This game has the second-highest over-under on the main slate and is being played indoors so weather will not be an issue.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 16 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 16. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.