Week 16, for most Fantasy leagues, is the semifinals. With only four teams playing, there shouldn't be much competition on the waiver wire. Also, with only four teams playing, there shouldn't be that much need for a streaming quarterback. But that doesn't mean there isn't intrigue on the waiver wire. 

As always, I'll list my favorite streaming options below, but here's a quick flow chart for what we're looking for:

If Lamar Jackson were to miss Week 16, Tyler Huntley would be our favorite streamer, but he's obviously worthless if Jackson plays.

Jared Goff is on the COVID-IR, so not listed in the projections below, but he projects as the second-best streamer if he's able to test out of the protocols.

And, as you'll see below, the early projections really like Matt Ryan, but he hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points since Week 9.

If you can't get one of those three, and you're really desperate for a streamer, it's going to come down to Justin Fields and Cam Newton. In the projections they're in a near dead heat, but the fact that the Panthers seem to be actually considering going back to Sam Darnold means that I would prefer to add Fields if given the choice.

Let's get to the rest of the Week 16 preview:

Week 16 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 3 -- Mac Jones threw three passes the last time the Patriots faced the Bills. We expect more passes this week, but not a start-worthy performance.
  • 39.9 -- Tyler Huntley finished as QB1 in Week 15 with nearly 40 Fantasy points. 
  • 25.9 -- Jared Goff has scored at least 25.9 Fantasy points in two of his last three starts.
  • 22% -- Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence are the only two quarterbacks with a bad throw percentage over 22% per Pro Football Reference.
  • 71 -- Matt Ryan has been hit 71 times, the most in the NFL. That should not be as much of a problem against Detroit.
  • 24.9 -- Kirk Cousins has averaged 24.9 FPPG in day games this season. He's been miserable at night.
  • 21 -- Justin Herbert is the only quarterback to top 21 Fantasy points against the Chiefs since Week 5.
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
20.1
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3340
RUYDS
68
TD
19
INT
11
FPTS/G
16.3
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.3
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3007
RUYDS
87
TD
17
INT
8
FPTS/G
16.2
headshot-image
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL CIN -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3640
RUYDS
97
TD
28
INT
14
FPTS/G
20.9
headshot-image
Mac Jones QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF NE -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.8
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3168
RUYDS
80
TD
18
INT
10
FPTS/G
15.9
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DAL -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
23
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3598
RUYDS
105
TD
26
INT
10
FPTS/G
21.9
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Tyler Huntley QB
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
9th
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
7%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
743
RUYDS
168
TD
5
INT
1
FPTS/G
14.1
Huntley is my top priority for now just because he has the most upside if Jackson is out. But you should definitely have another quarterback rostered if you go this direction.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
16%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3007
RUYDS
87
TD
17
INT
8
FPTS/G
16.2
The best part about Goff is that you can add him and immediately stash him on the IR in leagues that allow that.
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -7 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
7th
QB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
42%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1870
RUYDS
420
TD
9
INT
10
FPTS/G
11.7
I would like Fields more if he gets Allen Robinson back. The only quarterback I started in Week 15 that I would sit for Fields is Tua Tagovailoa.
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
23rd
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
42%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
623
RUYDS
183
TD
9
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.8
Newton is a boom/bust streamer who I would feel a lot better about if Matt Rhule would commit to him.
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
18th
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
56%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3340
RUYDS
68
TD
19
INT
11
FPTS/G
16.3
Just how brave are you? It's not easy to trust Ryan, but he may have the fewest questions on the list and a pretty fantastic matchup.
One To Stash
headshot-image
Mac Jones QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF NE -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
1st
QB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3168
RUYDS
80
TD
18
INT
10
FPTS/G
15.9
Jones has a dreadful matchup this week but he gets the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 17.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU LAC -9 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
26.9
QB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4058
RUYDS
284
TD
35
INT
12
FPTS/G
27.3
Let's pretend for a moment that Lamar Jackson is back. That makes Herbert my top value on the slate. He's also my highest-scoring projected quarterback this week against the Texans.

