Week 16, for most Fantasy leagues, is the semifinals. With only four teams playing, there shouldn't be much competition on the waiver wire. Also, with only four teams playing, there shouldn't be that much need for a streaming quarterback. But that doesn't mean there isn't intrigue on the waiver wire.

As always, I'll list my favorite streaming options below, but here's a quick flow chart for what we're looking for:

If Lamar Jackson were to miss Week 16, Tyler Huntley would be our favorite streamer, but he's obviously worthless if Jackson plays.

Jared Goff is on the COVID-IR, so not listed in the projections below, but he projects as the second-best streamer if he's able to test out of the protocols.

And, as you'll see below, the early projections really like Matt Ryan, but he hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points since Week 9.

If you can't get one of those three, and you're really desperate for a streamer, it's going to come down to Justin Fields and Cam Newton. In the projections they're in a near dead heat, but the fact that the Panthers seem to be actually considering going back to Sam Darnold means that I would prefer to add Fields if given the choice.

Let's get to the rest of the Week 16 preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

3 -- Mac Jones threw three passes the last time the Patriots faced the Bills. We expect more passes this week, but not a start-worthy performance.

-- Mac Jones threw three passes the last time the Patriots faced the Bills. We expect more passes this week, but not a start-worthy performance. 39.9 -- Tyler Huntley finished as QB1 in Week 15 with nearly 40 Fantasy points.

-- Tyler Huntley finished as QB1 in Week 15 with nearly 40 Fantasy points. 25.9 -- Jared Goff has scored at least 25.9 Fantasy points in two of his last three starts.

-- Jared Goff has scored at least 25.9 Fantasy points in two of his last three starts. 22% -- Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence are the only two quarterbacks with a bad throw percentage over 22% per Pro Football Reference.

-- Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence are the only two quarterbacks with a bad throw percentage over 22% per Pro Football Reference. 71 -- Matt Ryan has been hit 71 times, the most in the NFL. That should not be as much of a problem against Detroit.

-- Matt Ryan has been hit 71 times, the most in the NFL. That should not be as much of a problem against Detroit. 24.9 -- Kirk Cousins has averaged 24.9 FPPG in day games this season. He's been miserable at night.

-- Kirk Cousins has averaged 24.9 FPPG in day games this season. He's been miserable at night. 21 -- Justin Herbert is the only quarterback to top 21 Fantasy points against the Chiefs since Week 5.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3340 RUYDS 68 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 16.3 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.3 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3007 RUYDS 87 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.2 Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3640 RUYDS 97 TD 28 INT 14 FPTS/G 20.9 Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 12.8 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3168 RUYDS 80 TD 18 INT 10 FPTS/G 15.9 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3598 RUYDS 105 TD 26 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 743 RUYDS 168 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.1 Huntley is my top priority for now just because he has the most upside if Jackson is out. But you should definitely have another quarterback rostered if you go this direction. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 3007 RUYDS 87 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.2 The best part about Goff is that you can add him and immediately stash him on the IR in leagues that allow that. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 1870 RUYDS 420 TD 9 INT 10 FPTS/G 11.7 I would like Fields more if he gets Allen Robinson back. The only quarterback I started in Week 15 that I would sit for Fields is Tua Tagovailoa. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 623 RUYDS 183 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 Newton is a boom/bust streamer who I would feel a lot better about if Matt Rhule would commit to him. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 3340 RUYDS 68 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 16.3 Just how brave are you? It's not easy to trust Ryan, but he may have the fewest questions on the list and a pretty fantastic matchup.

One To Stash Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats PAYDS 3168 RUYDS 80 TD 18 INT 10 FPTS/G 15.9 Jones has a dreadful matchup this week but he gets the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 17.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -9 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 26.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 4058 RUYDS 284 TD 35 INT 12 FPTS/G 27.3 Let's pretend for a moment that Lamar Jackson is back. That makes Herbert my top value on the slate. He's also my highest-scoring projected quarterback this week against the Texans.

Get 40% off NFL gear now



The holidays are almost here, and you can now get 40% off select NFL gear at Fanatics. Hoodies, shirts, jackets, and much more are discounted. There's even baseball gear on sale. Check out the full Holiday Promo selection here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.