Week 16, for most Fantasy leagues, is the semifinals. With only four teams playing, there shouldn't be much competition on the waiver wire. Also, with only four teams playing, there shouldn't be that much need for a streaming quarterback. But that doesn't mean there isn't intrigue on the waiver wire.
As always, I'll list my favorite streaming options below, but here's a quick flow chart for what we're looking for:
If Lamar Jackson were to miss Week 16, Tyler Huntley would be our favorite streamer, but he's obviously worthless if Jackson plays.
Jared Goff is on the COVID-IR, so not listed in the projections below, but he projects as the second-best streamer if he's able to test out of the protocols.
And, as you'll see below, the early projections really like Matt Ryan, but he hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points since Week 9.
If you can't get one of those three, and you're really desperate for a streamer, it's going to come down to Justin Fields and Cam Newton. In the projections they're in a near dead heat, but the fact that the Panthers seem to be actually considering going back to Sam Darnold means that I would prefer to add Fields if given the choice.
Let's get to the rest of the Week 16 preview:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 16 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 3 -- Mac Jones threw three passes the last time the Patriots faced the Bills. We expect more passes this week, but not a start-worthy performance.
- 39.9 -- Tyler Huntley finished as QB1 in Week 15 with nearly 40 Fantasy points.
- 25.9 -- Jared Goff has scored at least 25.9 Fantasy points in two of his last three starts.
- 22% -- Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence are the only two quarterbacks with a bad throw percentage over 22% per Pro Football Reference.
- 71 -- Matt Ryan has been hit 71 times, the most in the NFL. That should not be as much of a problem against Detroit.
- 24.9 -- Kirk Cousins has averaged 24.9 FPPG in day games this season. He's been miserable at night.
- 21 -- Justin Herbert is the only quarterback to top 21 Fantasy points against the Chiefs since Week 5.
Matchups that matter
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Huntley is my top priority for now just because he has the most upside if Jackson is out. But you should definitely have another quarterback rostered if you go this direction.
The best part about Goff is that you can add him and immediately stash him on the IR in leagues that allow that.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I would like Fields more if he gets Allen Robinson back. The only quarterback I started in Week 15 that I would sit for Fields is Tua Tagovailoa.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Newton is a boom/bust streamer who I would feel a lot better about if Matt Rhule would commit to him.
Just how brave are you? It's not easy to trust Ryan, but he may have the fewest questions on the list and a pretty fantastic matchup.
Jones has a dreadful matchup this week but he gets the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 17.
DFS Plays
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Let's pretend for a moment that Lamar Jackson is back. That makes Herbert my top value on the slate. He's also my highest-scoring projected quarterback this week against the Texans.
Get 40% off NFL gear now
The holidays are almost here, and you can now get 40% off select NFL gear at Fanatics. Hoodies, shirts, jackets, and much more are discounted. There's even baseball gear on sale. Check out the full Holiday Promo selection here now.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.