There are few things worse than losing a superstar in the heart of the Fantasy playoffs. And while Jalen Hurts hasn't been ruled out yet, that's exactly what his Fantasy managers have to fear. Gardner Minshew can't match Hurts' upside, that much should be clear, but he's the clear next best option for both the Eagles and Fantasy managers. And he could deliver victory for both.

Minshew made two starts for the Eagles in 2021 and averaged more than 20 Fantasy points. One of those starts was basically played with the backups, against this same Cowboys defense. The other came in Week 13 against the Jets, and he threw two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert

Those two starts are representative of Minshew's career as a starter. He's been a solid borderline starter in Fantasy while producing near average efficiency and not turning the ball over. But he's never started a game with a set of weapons as elite as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Goedert. Those weapons, in a shootout with the Dallas Cowboys, make Minshew a solid top-12 option with as much upside as he's ever had. 

Just not as much as Jalen Hurts.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 2 -- Gardner Minshew has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his past four starts and six of his past seven.
  • 30 -- They're expecting sustained winds above 30 mph along with temperatures well below freezing in Cleveland on Saturday.
  • 13.1 -- Derek Carr has averaged 13.1 FPPG in eight career games below 40 degrees. The temperature in Pittsburgh on Saturday is forecast to be closer to zero than 40.
  • 21 -- Five of the past six quarterbacks to face the Jaguars have scored at least 21 Fantasy points.
  • 21.5 -- Brock Purdy has averaged 21.5 FPPG in his first three NFL games. It's getting harder and harder to doubt him.
player headshot
Zach Wilson QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC NYJ -1 O/U 38
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
17.3
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1596
RUYDS
101
TD
8
INT
6
FPTS/G
13.6
player headshot
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI DAL -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
19.7
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2103
RUYDS
114
TD
18
INT
11
FPTS/G
20.1
player headshot
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -9 O/U 40.5
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
18.5
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2048
RUYDS
1000
TD
23
INT
10
FPTS/G
23
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
18.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3671
RUYDS
281
TD
27
INT
8
FPTS/G
22.3
player headshot
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
19.1
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2694
RUYDS
583
TD
17
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.3
player headshot
Gardner Minshew QB
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
8th
QB RNK
12th
ROSTERED
4%
Minshew is the clear top add at quarterback, even with Nick Sirianni saying Jalen Hurts hasn't yet been ruled out yet. If Hurts does in fact play, you can add one of the handful of other options that simply aren't that different. Minshew is the only streamer available who cracks our top 12 this week.
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5
OPP VS QB
17th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
34%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
678
RUYDS
3
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
11
Purdy has performed admirably in his first three starts, taking advantage of Kyle Shanahan's system and his stable full of weapons. The 49ers short-area passing game should neutralize the Commander pass rush, making Purdy a better start than Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson, among others.
Smith could top 40 pass attempts chasing the score in Kansas City this week. Even without Tyler Lockett, we like him as a surefire top-10 quarterback with top-three upside. Smith's 2022 efficiency combined with the game script presented in Week 16 could make him a tourney winner this week.
Zach Wilson just put up 22 Fantasy points against this Lions defense. If the current disappointing Jets' first-rounder can do it, why not the former? In all seriousness, Darnold is averaging a career-best 7.7 yards per attempt and the Lions have been the best matchup in Fantasy for QBs.
