There are few things worse than losing a superstar in the heart of the Fantasy playoffs. And while Jalen Hurts hasn't been ruled out yet, that's exactly what his Fantasy managers have to fear. Gardner Minshew can't match Hurts' upside, that much should be clear, but he's the clear next best option for both the Eagles and Fantasy managers. And he could deliver victory for both.

Minshew made two starts for the Eagles in 2021 and averaged more than 20 Fantasy points. One of those starts was basically played with the backups, against this same Cowboys defense. The other came in Week 13 against the Jets, and he threw two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert.

Those two starts are representative of Minshew's career as a starter. He's been a solid borderline starter in Fantasy while producing near average efficiency and not turning the ball over. But he's never started a game with a set of weapons as elite as A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Goedert. Those weapons, in a shootout with the Dallas Cowboys, make Minshew a solid top-12 option with as much upside as he's ever had.

Just not as much as Jalen Hurts.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

2 -- Gardner Minshew has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his past four starts and six of his past seven.

-- Gardner Minshew has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his past four starts and six of his past seven. 30 -- They're expecting sustained winds above 30 mph along with temperatures well below freezing in Cleveland on Saturday.

-- They're expecting sustained winds above 30 mph along with temperatures well below freezing in Cleveland on Saturday. 13.1 -- Derek Carr has averaged 13.1 FPPG in eight career games below 40 degrees. The temperature in Pittsburgh on Saturday is forecast to be closer to zero than 40.

-- Derek Carr has averaged 13.1 FPPG in eight career games below 40 degrees. The temperature in Pittsburgh on Saturday is forecast to be closer to zero than 40. 21 -- Five of the past six quarterbacks to face the Jaguars have scored at least 21 Fantasy points.

-- Five of the past six quarterbacks to face the Jaguars have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. 21.5 -- Brock Purdy has averaged 21.5 FPPG in his first three NFL games. It's getting harder and harder to doubt him.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NYJ -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1596 RUYDS 101 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.6 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2103 RUYDS 114 TD 18 INT 11 FPTS/G 20.1 Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2048 RUYDS 1000 TD 23 INT 10 FPTS/G 23 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3671 RUYDS 281 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.3 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2694 RUYDS 583 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.3

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 4% Minshew is the clear top add at quarterback, even with Nick Sirianni saying Jalen Hurts hasn't yet been ruled out yet. If Hurts does in fact play, you can add one of the handful of other options that simply aren't that different. Minshew is the only streamer available who cracks our top 12 this week. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 678 RUYDS 3 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 11 Purdy has performed admirably in his first three starts, taking advantage of Kyle Shanahan's system and his stable full of weapons. The 49ers short-area passing game should neutralize the Commander pass rush, making Purdy a better start than Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson, among others.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3671 RUYDS 281 TD 27 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.3 Smith could top 40 pass attempts chasing the score in Kansas City this week. Even without Tyler Lockett, we like him as a surefire top-10 quarterback with top-three upside. Smith's 2022 efficiency combined with the game script presented in Week 16 could make him a tourney winner this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Zach Wilson just put up 22 Fantasy points against this Lions defense. If the current disappointing Jets' first-rounder can do it, why not the former? In all seriousness, Darnold is averaging a career-best 7.7 yards per attempt and the Lions have been the best matchup in Fantasy for QBs.