If you are heading into your Fantasy Football semifinals in Week 16, you may want to take a long look at your quarterback decision early this week. I wouldn't say it is a bad week, but it is certainly a strange week. On my first run of projections, Jacoby Brissett came out as QB3, and last week's QB1, Trevor Lawrence, is not in the top 12.

There are four QBs I have projected for at least 22 Fantasy points; if you have one of them, you don't have much to think about. They are Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Brissett, and Jared Goff. Then the fun starts. I have 12 QBs projected between 20 Fantasy points and 21.6. One of the most challenging is Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is QB2 on the season. I understand if you are starting him without reservation. But he is also at Seattle, on a short week, likely without Davante Adams. Those three circumstances don't exactly inspire confidence. The Seahawks have given up seven combined Fantasy points to the last three QBs they have faced. Stafford had 17 points when he faced this defense at home in Week 11. At the very least, I would certainly start the four QBs above over him. I would also start Jaxson Dart, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, and Drake Maye over him without thinking much about it. The two difficult choices that came out higher in the projections are Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.

Herbert is facing a Cowboys defense that has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing QBs. Nix is at home against Jacksonville, and he has been a much better Fantasy QB at home than on the road. Neither of these are easy calls and ultimately come down to your personal preference. Part of that is your preference in terms of who you think will perform better. Part of it is who will cause you to lose more sleep if you bench them and they go bananas.

Let's get to the rest of the Week 16 preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

26.6 -- The 26.6 Fantasy points Jacoby Brissett scored against the Texans in Week 15 is the most any QB has scored against them all season.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NO -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 1484 RUYDS 138 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 13.6 There is not a QB available in even 30% of CBS leagues that ranks inside my top 18 this week. You do not want to stream a quarterback in Fantasy playoffs. But I understand some of you lose Patrick Mahomes last week and still advanced. If you have no other options, I would stream Tyler Shough before Gardner Minshew or Marcus Mariota. Shough has scored 20 Fantasy points in three straight starts, and he has a home game against the Jets, who just gave up 53 points to Trevor Lawrence.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2708 RUYDS 144 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 20 Brissett has scored at least 23 points in his last three starts and seven of his eight starts this season. He is still underpriced against the Falcons this week. I would not be surprised if he tops 25 points for the fourth time this season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Herbert has been mostly abysmal without Joe Alt this season and hasn't scored 20 Fantasy points in a game since Week 9. It will be an interesting test to see whether his roster rate reflects that against the best matchup available for a QB. They have only held two QBs below 22 Fantasy points all season.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 16 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 16. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.