If you're still alive in Week 16 of the Fantasy Football season, hopefully you're pretty well set at the QB spot. But, obviously, in 2023, that's no guarantee. Looking at the four teams still alive in one of my home leagues, here's what the QB situation looks like in each:

Now, obviously, that's just one league, but I feel like it's probably not a total outlier. Big names like Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa let us down in Week 15 and helped account for three of the four teams that were eliminated in that league this week; my team is relying on Goff and Murray after losing Joe Burrow earlier in the season, which actually puts me in pretty good shape relative to some other teams.

And we're going to have more turnover at QB again heading into Wee 16. The Steelers are benching Mitchell Trubisky for Mason Rudolph; the Falcons are considering benching Desmond Ridder; the Commanders stood by Sam Howell as their starter, but he was benched for Jacoby Brissett last week and could be at risk of the same happening this week; C.J. Stroud (concussion), Geno Smith (groin), Trevor Lawrence (concussion), and Zack Wilson (head) are all in question as of Monday.

We've seen a nearly unprecedented amount of turnover at the QB position this season, and it's not slowing down as the Fantasy playoffs continue. The good news is, most of the question marks for Week 16 shouldn't matter; unless you're in a 2QB league, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are both equally unappealing options as the Falcons starter, you know? And, while Sam Howell has certainly been useful at times this season, he has just two passing touchdowns in his past four games. After being benched for Brissett last week, his status feels pretty shaky; Ron Rivera acknowledged that, if the goal was trying to win to make the playoffs (rather than building for the future), they might start Brissett this week. That almost certainly takes Howell out of the starting discussion.

The one question that is up in the air for Week 16 that could actually change how Fantasy players approach the QB position is Stroud's status. The rookie is still in the concussion protocol as of Monday, after missing last week's game, which means he still has to be cleared. Even if he is, however, I'm probably going to steer clear, with a tough matchup against the Browns and a beat up receiver corps that might still be down the top two weapons. Stroud has shown he can overcome injuries and tough matchups, but it might be asking too much in this specific spot for the playoffs.

The problem is, there aren't many quarterbacks available on the wire who are better bets. Mayfield (74%) and Gardner Minshew (59%) have decent matchups and are mid-to-high-end QB2s, and Joe Flacco (42%) isn't far behind with a matchup against the Browns. If none of them are available, your best bet might be hoping Aidan O'Connell (21%) can replicate Week 15's magic or hoping that a solid supporting cast can elevate Nick Mullens (18%) against a beatable Lions defense.

Which is all to say, hopefully you aren't in a spot where you need to stream, because there aren't a ton of great options out there right now.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 15:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 15 QB Rankings