Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 40 44 A. Ekeler LAC 35 39 D. Henry TEN 34 34 J. Jacobs LV 29 30 S. Barkley NYG 28 30 R. Stevenson NE 26 28 D. Cook MIN 26 27 J. Conner ARI 25 26 N. Chubb CLE 24 24 A. Jones GB 23 25 T. Pollard DAL 21 22 K. Walker III SEA 19 19 D. Montgomery CHI 18 19 J. Dobbins BAL 18 18 M. Sanders PHI 17 17 E. Elliott DAL 17 17 N. Harris PIT 15 16 A. Kamara NO 15 16 J. Mixon CIN 15 16 T. Etienne JAC 14 14 J. McKinnon KC 13 15 R. Mostert MIA 12 12 L. Murray DEN 11 12 Z. Knight NYJ 10 11 A. Dillon GB 10 10 I. Pacheco KC 10 10 R. White TB 9 10 L. Fournette TB 9 10 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 9 9 D. Swift DET 8 10 C. Hubbard CAR 8 9 D. Singletary BUF 8 8 Ja. Williams DET 8 8 C. Patterson ATL 8 8 D. Foreman CAR 8 8 C. Akers LAR 7 7 Z. Moss IND 7 7 D. Jackson IND 6 6 J. Wilson MIA 6 6 D. Harris NE 6 6 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 S. Perine CIN 5 6 A. Gibson WAS 5 6 G. Edwards BAL 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 J. Cook BUF 5 5 K. Hunt CLE 5 5 M. Carter NYJ 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 38 42 T. Hill MIA 35 39 J. Chase CIN 34 38 S. Diggs BUF 34 38 D. Adams LV 33 37 A. St. Brown DET 24 28 C. Lamb DAL 23 27 A. Brown PHI 20 24 D. Hopkins ARI 19 22 K. Allen LAC 17 21 C. Godwin TB 16 20 D. Metcalf SEA 16 20 G. Wilson NYJ 16 19 J. Waddle MIA 16 18 T. Higgins CIN 16 18 M. Williams LAC 16 18 T. Lockett SEA 14 18 C. Kirk JAC 14 18 T. McLaurin WAS 14 17 J. Jeudy DEN 14 17 M. Evans TB 13 16 A. Cooper CLE 13 16 C. Watson GB 13 15 D. Smith PHI 11 14 J. Smith-Schuster KC 10 14 M. Pittman IND 10 14 Z. Jones JAC 9 13 C. Olave NO 9 11 A. Thielen MIN 8 11 B. Aiyuk SF 8 10 D. Moore CAR 7 9 G. Davis BUF 7 8 D. London ATL 6 8 J. Dotson WAS 6 7 D. Johnson PIT 6 7 T. Burks TEN 5 7 D. Samuel SF 5 6 D. Chark DET 5 6 G. Pickens PIT 5 5 D. Peoples-Jones CLE - 6 J. Meyers NE - 5 T. Boyd CIN - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 32 36 G. Kittle SF 12 14 M. Andrews BAL 11 13 D. Goedert PHI 10 12 D. Schultz DAL 10 12 E. Engram JAC 9 12 D. Njoku CLE 8 10 D. Waller LV 8 10 T. Hockenson MIN 7 9 D. Knox BUF 6 8 C. Okonkwo TEN 6 7 J. Johnson NO 6 7 N. Fant SEA 6 7 P. Freiermuth PIT 6 7 C. Kmet CHI 5 6 G. Dulcich DEN 5 6 T. Hill NO 5 5 G. Everett LAC - 5

Quarterback