usatsi-christian-mccaffrey-niners.jpg

It's been a roller coaster ride trying to capture Fantasy points from the Kansas City Chiefs' backfield, but for as long as he stays healthy we now expect Jerick McKinnon to level out as a Fantasy starter.

For what it's worth, the Chiefs have always treated McKinnon like their most valuable back. He's consistently ranked towards the top in terms of red zone snaps, and third-down snaps, and he's played the most whenever a game was in doubt. But we don't receive Fantasy points for snaps played, so outside of a two-game stretch with six catches, he'd mostly been an afterthought, at least until the last three weeks. 

In Week 13 against the Bengals, McKinnon finally scored his first touchdown, but that was easy enough to ignore because he only had 10 touches and 60 total yards. The following week against the Broncos he saw a season-high 13 touches and turned them into 134 yards and two scores. But even heading into last week's game against the Texans there was some reason for doubt, it looked more like an Isiah Pacheco game. 

A Pacheco fumble changed that and may have changed the fortunes for McKinnon's Fantasy managers. He tied a season-high with a 62% snap share, set a season-high with 18 touches, and again scored two touchdowns. This week, you'll see him as a consensus top-20 running back and a must-start option against the Seattle Seahawks. And if he can keep this up for two more weeks, he may be remembered as a league-winning waiver wire add as well.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 16 RB Preview:

Week 16 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We expect Zack Moss and Deon Jackson to split work fairly evenly
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 145.7 -- Christian McCaffrey is averaging 145 yards from scrimmage in the three games he's played with Brock Purdy.
  • 892 -- Derrick Henry has 892 yards rushing in his last four games against the Texans.
  • 23 -- Alvin Kamara saw 23 touches in Week 15, his most since Week 5. He could top that number in a terrible weather game in Cleveland.
  • 78.6 -- Jerick McKinnon has scored 78.6 PPR Fantasy points over the last three weeks, second only to Christian McCaffrey at running back.
  • 4 -- Najee Harris has four catches, for just 27 yards, over his last four games. He's a much better option in non-PPR.
  • 37% -- Jamaal Williams hasn't played more than 37% of the snaps since Week 12. He only had one game below 37% from Week 3 through Week 12.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
7.4
RB RNK
37th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
743
REC
11
REYDS
84
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.9
player headshot
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 32.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
14.1
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
641
REC
53
REYDS
446
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.3
player headshot
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE CIN -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
13.5
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
722
REC
48
REYDS
357
TD
8
FPTS/G
17
player headshot
Derrick Henry RB
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU TEN -5.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
16.5
RB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1303
REC
30
REYDS
379
TD
13
FPTS/G
19.5
player headshot
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA KC -9.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
12
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
274
REC
46
REYDS
429
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -7 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
34th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
652
REC
9
REYDS
60
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.9
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
27th
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
31%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
203
REC
7
REYDS
27
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.8
I truly hope you aren't dependent on a waiver wire add at running back this week. But if you are, Moss is likely the best option. He saw 24 carries in Week 15 and faces a Chargers defense that ranks dead last against the run. Still, there's a very low floor here as both Deon Jackson and Jordan Wilkins could possibly eat into Moss's role, or even lead the team in rushing.
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
743
REC
11
REYDS
84
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.9
If not for an awful matchup against the Ravens, Allgeier would be my favorite running back to add this week. He's played right around half the snaps in four of his past five games and has been very efficient with the touches he's received, averaging five yards per carry and catching 100% of the passes thrown his way. But the Ravens run defense is a juggernaut, so proceed with caution.
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
46%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
260
REC
11
REYDS
118
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.9
Hubbard has been the better Panthers back each of the past two weeks, but surprisingly the Lions present a difficult challenge. They haven't allowed a running back to score double-digit PPR Fantasy points since Week 7. If one of the Panthers backs is going to break that streak, we'd bet on Hubbard.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Jordan Mason RB
SF San Francisco • #41
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
28%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
217
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.7
Mason is the clear No. 2 behind Christian McCaffrey with Elijah Mitchell out of the picture. We all know McCaffrey's injury history, and Mason now appears to be just one injury away from 15-plus touches per game in an offense that has been even more RB-centric with Brock Purdy at quarterback.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS SF -7 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
22.1
RB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
927
REC
74
REYDS
623
TD
11
FPTS/G
21.2
If you can find enough value to squeeze in Christian Mccaffrey and Derrick Henry, that would be awesome. But odds are you're going to have to make a choice and I lean ever so slightly to McCaffrey because of his role in this passing game and enormous role since Brock Purdy took over at quarterback.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 32.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
14.1
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
641
REC
53
REYDS
446
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.3
Kamara has not been particularly good lately and this game is threatening to set a record for the lowest over/under in history, but he might also get 30 touches in terrible weather against an awful run defense. If you wanted to face McCaffrey and Henry for a guy below five percent roster rate, Kamara is the choice.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections