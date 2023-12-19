NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
We've reached the time of year where lineup decisions can feel debilitating. The fear of making a fatal mistake in the playoffs understandable, but you're going to have to get over it. Especially at running back in Week 16.

As of Tuesday afternoon, I have 31 running backs projected to score at least 12 PPR Fantasy points. But I only have 13 running backs projected to score 15 PPR Fantasy points, and four of them are Ezekiel Elliott, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson, and Ty Chandler. In other words, most people in the playoffs are going to have some difficult decisions to make at running back.

What I suggest this week is sticking with your process. For some people that means that they would never sit an early-round pick like Tony Pollard or Derrick Henry for a waiver wire add like Chandler. For others that may mean they could never start a guy like Robinson or Hall who just faceplanted over a guy like James Conner who just had a great game. For me, that means I'll trust where my projections land at kickoff. There is a saying that you should trust the guys who got you here. I modify that only slightly; trust the process that got you here.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 16 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Keaton Mitchell RB
BAL Baltimore • #34
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are both flexes, but it's a terrible matchup.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 69% -- Jaylen Warren played a season-high 69% of the snaps in Week 15. Hopefully that wasn't entirely about the game script.
  • 11.2% -- A league-low 11.2% of James Cook's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards. He's a must-start running back with the increased volume.
  • 24.3 -- Kyren Williams is averaging 24.3 rush attempts per game in three December starts this season. Only Christian McCaffrey projects for more than Fantasy points in Week 16.
  • 3.8 -- Derrick Henry's 3.8 yards per carry is the lowest of his career and his 63.1 rushing yards per game is his lowest since 2017. He is not a must-start running back this week.
  • 87 -- Chuba Hubbard has at least 87 rushing yards in three straight games.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
652
REC
47
REYDS
300
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.3
player headshot
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
717
REC
17
REYDS
39
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.3
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.9
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
848
REC
51
REYDS
290
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.9
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE DEN -6.5 O/U 34.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.5
RB RNK
30th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
677
REC
34
REYDS
173
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
9
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
663
REC
11
REYDS
141
TD
11
FPTS/G
11.4
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -10 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
123
REC
9
REYDS
54
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.2
In his first game without Josh Jacobs, White saw 20 touches and produced 85 yards and 17.5 PPR Fantasy points. If Jacobs remains out in Week 16, White would be a high-end flex with top-20 upside at running back.
player headshot
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV KC -10 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
38th
ROSTERED
43%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
60
REC
25
REYDS
192
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.2
McKinnon has scored a touchdown in every December game he's played with the Chiefs. He's their red zone weapon this time of year and he's a touchdown-dependent flex even if Isiah Pacheco returns.
player headshot
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
4%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
189
REC
1
REYDS
5
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.5
Rodriguez handled the majority of the work for Washington in the second half of Week 15 and could be their lead back if Brian Robinson remains out this week. The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs in their last five games.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND ATL -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
15.7
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
801
REC
41
REYDS
323
TD
7
FPTS/G
13.5
This is a strange week at running back. My top four projected running backs are not on the main slate. Robinson has a discounted price after last week's stinker but I'm expecting a bounce back. The Colts have given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and Robinson is a home favorite in the dome on a fast track.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS NYJ -3 O/U 38
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
637
REC
53
REYDS
441
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.6
I'm going right back to Hall after last week's very strange letdown. He had 26 targets in his last three games before Week 15 and I expect that role to return. An opposing running back has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games against the Commanders.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

