We've reached the time of year where lineup decisions can feel debilitating. The fear of making a fatal mistake in the playoffs understandable, but you're going to have to get over it. Especially at running back in Week 16.

As of Tuesday afternoon, I have 31 running backs projected to score at least 12 PPR Fantasy points. But I only have 13 running backs projected to score 15 PPR Fantasy points, and four of them are Ezekiel Elliott, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson, and Ty Chandler. In other words, most people in the playoffs are going to have some difficult decisions to make at running back.

What I suggest this week is sticking with your process. For some people that means that they would never sit an early-round pick like Tony Pollard or Derrick Henry for a waiver wire add like Chandler. For others that may mean they could never start a guy like Robinson or Hall who just faceplanted over a guy like James Conner who just had a great game. For me, that means I'll trust where my projections land at kickoff. There is a saying that you should trust the guys who got you here. I modify that only slightly; trust the process that got you here.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 16 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are both flexes, but it's a terrible matchup.

RB Preview Numbers to know

69% -- Jaylen Warren played a season-high 69% of the snaps in Week 15. Hopefully that wasn't entirely about the game script.

11.2% -- A league-low 11.2% of James Cook's rushes have gone for zero or negative yards. He's a must-start running back with the increased volume.

24.3 -- Kyren Williams is averaging 24.3 rush attempts per game in three December starts this season. Only Christian McCaffrey projects for more than Fantasy points in Week 16.

3.8 -- Derrick Henry's 3.8 yards per carry is the lowest of his career and his 63.1 rushing yards per game is his lowest since 2017. He is not a must-start running back this week.

87 -- Chuba Hubbard has at least 87 rushing yards in three straight games.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 652 REC 47 REYDS 300 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 717 REC 17 REYDS 39 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 848 REC 51 REYDS 290 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DEN -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 677 REC 34 REYDS 173 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 663 REC 11 REYDS 141 TD 11 FPTS/G 11.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Adds (RB Preview) Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 9 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.2 In his first game without Josh Jacobs, White saw 20 touches and produced 85 yards and 17.5 PPR Fantasy points. If Jacobs remains out in Week 16, White would be a high-end flex with top-20 upside at running back. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 25 REYDS 192 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.2 McKinnon has scored a touchdown in every December game he's played with the Chiefs. He's their red zone weapon this time of year and he's a touchdown-dependent flex even if Isiah Pacheco returns. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 189 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Rodriguez handled the majority of the work for Washington in the second half of Week 15 and could be their lead back if Brian Robinson remains out this week. The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs in their last five games.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Bijan Robinson RB ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 15.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 801 REC 41 REYDS 323 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.5 This is a strange week at running back. My top four projected running backs are not on the main slate. Robinson has a discounted price after last week's stinker but I'm expecting a bounce back. The Colts have given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and Robinson is a home favorite in the dome on a fast track.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYJ -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 637 REC 53 REYDS 441 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.6 I'm going right back to Hall after last week's very strange letdown. He had 26 targets in his last three games before Week 15 and I expect that role to return. An opposing running back has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games against the Commanders.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 16 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 16. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.